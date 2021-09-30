The “24 Hours of Golf” benefit marathon at MGA Links in Norton, orchestrated by former Bishop Feehan Shamrock and Rutgers University Scarlet Knight Mike Michel, raised some $21,000 to benefit youth golf programs in the area in its ninth year …
The Notre Dame men’s golf team placed third (at 9-under-par 843) at the Windon Memorial hosted by Northwestern University at Lake Shore Country Club in Glencoe, Il. Attleboro native son Davis Chatfield (72, 72, 70) finished 30th in the field, while Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary (69, 70, 76) was 38th ...
Former Mansfield High Hornet T.J. Guy made his debut with the University of Michigan football team (4-0) in a win over Northern Illinois …
It was a terrific homecoming of sorts at KP’s Macktaz Field where Sal Gulino was back on the field officiating after a two-year absence due to health issues, while now Cape Cod linksman Ray Beaupre, the former North Attleboro High AD and football coach, made the ride over the Canal to see the Rocketeers ...
Rocketeer freshman Chase Frisoli did not look uncomfortable at all in making his second start at QB for North Attleboro High. “He’s a smart kid, his poise and his football intelligence,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said of the 6-foott-1 Fristoli. “He’s got to develop physically, but how quickly he’s picked it (offense) up has been very impressive. If he can survive Mansfield and KP, that’s a good sign.” … Former Foxboro High flash Jordyn Collins, a freshman striker with the Bryant University women’s soccer team (1-7) has started all eight matches, looking for her first collegiate goal after 12 shots … Ditto for former Bishop Feehan High record-setting striker Francesca Yanchuk of North Attleboro, a freshman with the Villanova women’s soccer team (6-3), appearing in all nine matches with 27 shots over seven starts … Former Seekonk High Warrior star striker Ally Patterson with the No. 13 regionally ranked Southern New Hampshire women’s soccer team (7-0) scored a pair of goals against Franklin Pierce, the graduate student having four goals on 11 shots in seven matches, five of them starts … Junior QB Chad Peterson and the Amherst College football team was under siege in a loss to Colby, completing 11 passes for just 75 yards, being intercepted once and suffering three sacks … Former Mansfield High Hornet Steph Kemp, a junior forward with the Umass Lowell women’s soccer team (4-3-1), has appeared in seven matches, scoring her first goal of the season (fifth of her career) against Fairfield … Another product of coach Kevin Smith’s Mansfield High program, Taylor Smith, a junior at Central Connecticut (5-2), has been anchoring the Blue Devils’ defense, appearing in five matches, the team taking three shutouts and allowing two other foes to one goal … Former Wheeler School (Providence) golf star Ben Sapovits of Mansfield, a sophomore at Williams College, shot an Eph medalist round of 76 at the 16-team Bowdoin Invitational at Brunswick Country Club in Maine … Former KP Warrior field hockey star Alli Meehan has appeared in all eight matches for the No. 5 nationally ranked University of North Carolina field hockey team (5-3) with two starts, seeking her first goal in Chapel Hill … “I think that we’ll be relentless, persistent, this is a good skating group,” PC Friar hockey coach Nate Leaman said of his Hockey East preseason fifth-ranked squad which makes its season debut Saturday against Army. “Everyone is hoping for a normal season,” Leaman said. “Hopefully we’ll get a whole season in.” … At the UMass-Dartmouth Invitational Cross Country Meet, WPI senior Alex Simoneau of Attleboro, via Bishop Feehan High, finished 65{sup}th{/sup} (26:28), while Bridgewater State freshman Francis Wenner, a sophomore, took 12{sup}th{/sup} (27:37). Also in that meet, representing Bridgewater State were senior Meg Leary of North Attleboro (164{sup}th{/sup}, 21:58) and sophomore Ashley Schepis of Norton (124rd, 21:01) … On the mend from a broken collarbone is KP High sophomore QB Tom MacLeish, who suffered the injury at Needham and is out indefinitely … Mansfield High product Luke Nickerson and Bishop Feehan grad Ben Simmons of North Attleboro, both juniors with the Stonehill College men’s tennis team, made it to the U.S. Open, that is the Flushing, N.Y. center for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Division II East Regional Championships, the latter winning a doubles round, while Nickerson competed in singles … Former Attleboro High Bombardier baseball standout Alvaro Espinal has resurfaced at Vernon (Tx.) College, a junior college that had a 19-33 spring record. Espinal initially attended Bryant University before transferring … Wheaton College senior outfielder Jacob Studley of Barrington, R.I. was named to the Futures Collegiate Baseball League all-star team for a second straight season, representing Brockton with a .300 batting average. Studley was coach Eric Podbelski‘s leading hiter (.430 with a .496 OBP and .737 slugging rate) for the Lyons’ NCAA Division III Final Four team … Former Seekonk High Warrior Jake Silvestre, a freshman striker with the Westfield State men’s soccer team (3-5),, scored his first collegiate goal against Fisher and has played in all eight matches, while senior Zach Matracia, via North Attleboro High, has started seven matches on the defensive back wall … Former AHS Bombardier Mike Maher, a senior on the Westfield State cross country team, took the No. 105 spot at the UMass Dartmouth Meet and was No. 49 at the Saratoga Springs Invitational …{/div}{/div}
Former Rocketeer Amelia Murphy, a junior outside hitter for the R.I. College volleyball team, notched her fifth straight double-double with 18 kills and 19 digs in a 3-1 loss to UMass Dartmouth. Murphy had seven kills alone as the Anchormen won the first set 25-20.
