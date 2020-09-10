The bad news for Attleboro High and URI grad Kyle Murphy was that he was not among the 53 players selected to the roster of the New York Giants this week. The good news is that the versatile offensive lineman was signed to the Giants’ practice squad.
Murphy secured a $142,800 paycheck for the season, the most paid to any undrafted free agent, and will remain with the team. Giants head coach Joe Judge, who lived in North Attleboro as an assistant with the Patriots, has 23 new faces for his first team from last season’s roster, keeping nine of 10 rookies drafted, including three offensive linemen — Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart and Shane Lemieux.
Murphy worked with former Giant offensive lineman Rich Seubert,similarly an undrafted free agent in 2001, at the TEST Football Academy in New Jersey prior to the NFL Draft.
“He works hard, he’s got good feet. He’s very smart,” Seubert told the Big Blue newsletter. “I look at him and I think he can play either guard or center, The way he moves, his pass sets, his steps in run blocks and his pulls, he had good feet. He was very good within his 5-yard box. He can move.” …
In the women’s bracket at the U.S. Open, not only were there nine mothers in the field, but 11 of the final 32 hailed from the United States …
Former Bishop Feehan High (class of 2008) football player Chris Paine, a member of the Shamrocks’ 2007 MIAA Super Bowl team and a Rehoboth native and his Astoria, Queens, N.Y,-based band Lettertrain have altered its name to The Midnight Callers, taking the name from a Badfinger song. “We finally landed some gigs at the Bitter End club on the lower East Side (of NYC) and were signed to a three-album pact with Jem Records.” Paine said. The Midnight Callers will release their first album “Red Letter Glow” in October and contributed a song “Child of Nature” to a John Lennon Tribute album by Jem which has received extensive airplay on Sirius XM radio. Paine plays rhythm guitar and contributes vocals. The cover of the band’s CD has a distinctive Edward Hopper artistic look …
Mansfield resident Dave Bogdan ran a virtual 26.2-mile marathon on the scenic coast of Maine, where he is a medical student at the University of New England. Bogdan has rasied some $4,000 already this year for the Mass. General Hospital’s Emergency Response Fund, created in 2014 in response to the Boston Marathon bombings. The ER Team has raised more than $2.6 million in six years …
On the wall at Miche Stadium in West Point, N.Y., the home of the Army football team is a picture of none other than Bishop Feehan High baseball coach Erik Everton, a Cadet graduate and member of the baseball team. One of the photos is the schedule card from the 1987 season, “If you look closely in the background,” Everton said, “you will notice we were playing the Houston Astros in an exhibition game.” …
During his tenure as the Attleboro High baseball coach, Matt Bosh got to recollecting some of his Bombardier greats aside from recent Red Sox signee Nate Tellier, mentioning slugging outfielder Ryan Olmo, who played at URI, and hard-hitting, slick-fielding shortstop Max Lancaster, who played at MIT, “but Nate was the best player because he was a complete five-tool player, including being a dominant pitcher,” said Bosh. Bosh has moved on from the North Attleboro school system to become the assistant principal at Seekonk High School …
The Lead the Way field hockey program is conducting registration for its fall program for area girls in the third, fourth and fifth grades, sessions to be held at the Wheeler School in Rehoboth beginning Sunday and continuing with six one-hour sessions each Sunday through Oct. 25. In addition to the instructional program for all levels, girls will partake in a four-match league session. The camps will be under the direction of former Wheaton College coacn Cara Reese, Wheaton assistant Kayla Littig and LTW Director Rebecca Campbell …
The surging New York Islanders’ made just four playoff appearances in the 12 seasons that Wrentham’s Garth Snow served as general manager, but many of the current players on the roster were his selections — Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson, Devon Toews, Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas, Anthony Beauvellier and the first defensive tandem of Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech as well as Josh Bailey, the second longest tenured pro athlete in New York. And Snow also acquired Nick Leddy and Johnny Boychuk via trades …
“It’s weird not being at McCoy Stadium this year,” Pawtucket Red Sox assistant coach Rich Gedman said of the facility, which hosts no games this season, only Boston’s taxi squad. “It’s glorified practice, it’s the way to stay ready as best you can. I look at it as we go about business every day, staying healthy, working on the things that you need to work on. It’s hard to mimic what’s happening in the big leagues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.