The Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League went well beyond everyone’s expectations this summer.
“Better than the level of American Legion ball too,” offered Norton High coach Chris O’Brien.
Moreover, three of the teams were guided by coaches of the future. They were 20-year-old Aidan Harding of Team Harding, the North Attleboro High grad, who is now a junior at UMass-Amherst; 23-year-old former AHS Bombardier Matt Elliott of Team Elliott, a recent graduate of AIC; and Team Callahan assistant coach Matt Callahan, a senior at Dean College.
“That was really cool how three young guys who all played for coach John Purdum’s Post 49 (North Attleboro American Legion) junior team are still involved with the game,” said defacto Sandlot League Commissioner Kevin Callahan.
In addition, the games attracted any number of pro (Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds) and college (AIC, Westfield State, CCRI, Massasoit CC, Becker College, Dean College, Wheaton College and R.I. College) representatives …
Big East Conference Commissioner Val Ackerman cited the behind-the-scenes work of Mansfield’s Mark Jackson, the athletic director as the conference’s representative on the NCAA Committee reviewing financial stipends for college student-athletes. “The rules are challenging to implement,” Ackerman said. “Mark is an exceptional leader.” …
“It’s kind of cool to go in there cold and grow, I’m not from there,” new Attleboro High hockey coach Greg Chamberlain said. “(Principal) Bill Runey and (Athletic Director) Mark Houle, they’re unbelievable. They understand the importance of sports and how to build a culture, a family. We want to all buy in, we want life-long friendships. Winning is fun.” …
At the R.I. Golf Association’s Stroke Play Tournament, North Attleboro’s Eric Marchetti, via URI, finished eighth in the field with a 36-hole score of 2-over-par 146 (74-72). Seekonk’s Cam Moniz was 20th at 151, North Attleboro’s Mike Philipp came in a 152 and Seekonk High’s Gary Taraian finished at 159 …
The voice out of Citi Field in Queens, Bishop Feehan High grad Ray Martel, who produces New York Mets radio broadcasts, says that the club, while among the top 10 in hitting (.253) in MLB, lacks run production. “They just can’t get a big hit in a big spot,” Martel said …
North Attleboro’s Brodie Carey, via Bishop Feehan High and the University of Maine, transferred to CCRI where he hit .263 (five hits in seven games), striking out just once in 19 at-bats for the Knights (1-6), finishing the season with a four-game hitting streak. He also owned a 3.62 grade index and was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XXI academic honor roll …
With the Western New England baseball team (3-4) were former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Tyler LaFreniere, a junior who played at catcher in a game against Brandeis and former Mansfield High Hornet Jake Gerraughty, who appeared in three games as an outfielder with his first collegiate career hit at Springfield …
Former Attleboro High baseball standout Eoin Kelleher was with the St. Olaf College in Minnesota baseball team (2-2), which had played all four games indoors in Minneapolis. “It was interesting being on campus during the winter, some days the wind chill was 50-below,” Kelleher said …
A ”Fearless” get well-wish to the former prognosticator, currently on the “injured” and “physically unable to perform” lists at the moment, recovering from knee surgery …
The recipients of the Foxboro VFW Post 2626 awarded $1,000 Scholarships are two Foxboro High swimmers, senior Dimitri Davis, a backstroker and 200 individual medley specialist and Tom VanDell, a butterflyer and freestyler …
Up in Schenectedy, N.Y., at Union College former Seekonk High Warrior Jenna Smith was named to the Liberty League and National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Academic teams, the senior being an English and Geology major. She played in 60 matches over her career, this season Union (6-10) limiting 11 of its foes to two goals or less …
What’s in the water and on the diving board at the Ellis Mayers Natatorium as the Seekonk High boys’ swim team has a trio of sophomores among the top 15 divers in the state in Finn Paterson (No. 5 at the South Sectionals), Spencer Deering (No. 11) and Matt Boutin (No. 12) …
King Philip High grad Kevin Riggs of Plainville, an attackman with the Warrior lacrosse program and midfielder Mike Canning of Plainville, via Xaverian High, will be two of the freshmen among the 33 freshmen and sophomores in the stable of coach Alex Smith at St, Michael’s College …
Foxboro’s Meghan Keenan, a freshman attacker with the Williams College women’s lacrosse team (1-3) by way of the Wheeler School in Providence, had four points in four matches, including her first collegiate career goal at Amherst …
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock softball star Caroline Deem got into six games for the UMass Minutemen (4-7) on their swing through North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida, notching her first collegiate hit against Maryland Eastern Shore, most often serving as a pinch-hitter.
