The Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to 15 graduating seniors from Attleboro High, North Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan High.
The selection committee reviews nominations and recommendations from coaches on senior student-athletes, who contribute sportsmanship, leadership and excellence on the field to their respective schools.
The 2021 honorees and their colleges for matriculation from Attleboro High are William Runey, III (Clemson), Trainor Sherck (Umass-Amherst), Colby Briggs (AIC), Mike Strachan (URI) and Nolan Smith (Worcester State).
The North Attleboro High honorees include Justin Vecchiarelli (Northeastern), Jacob Silva (Umass-Dartmouth), Colby Feid (New Hampshire), Robbie Donovan (Endiott) and Alex McCoy (Boston College).
Honored from Bishop Feehan High were Myles Hannah (Assumption), Billy Oram (Tampa), Hayden Ferraro (Alabama), Tim Dorney (Mass. Maritime) and Sam Brodeur (St. John’s)
Now in its 51st year, the Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame has awarded over $100,000 to deserving senior Bombardier, Rocketeer and Shamrock football players. Proceeds from the annual Hall of Fame induction banquet perpetuate the scholarship fund …
Former Norton High Lancer Janet Jolly hit a lead-taking three-run homer for the Bridgewater State softball team (17-9-1) in the fourth inning of the MASCAC championship game against Framingham State for a 10-5 win. The victory sends the Bears into the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time since 2014 in Texas this weekend. The Bears lost the first game 6-1 of the best of three game title series with Framingham, but then won the second game 7-2. Jolly, a freshman outfielder, hit at a .388 rate with 19 hits and 17 RBI in 26 games, having a .415 OBP and a .531 slugging rate. In the field, Jolly had 17 putouts and two assists and stole six bases. Jolly sang the national anthem prior to Lancer basketball games. One of the Bears’ assistant coaches is former D-R softball great Brittney Noons …
Ahunna James has gained notoriety as an outside hitter for coach Kristen Geuss’ King Philip High volleyball team and now she has become a soon-to-be not-so-secret weapon for Warrior tennis coach Bob Goldberg. The sophomore made her varsity debut at No. 1 doubles. “When I first saw her footwook, I could tell that she’s had some (tennis) lessons,” Goldberg said. “She’s a tiger out there.” …
Similarly, one of the great additions to the King Philip High boys’ volleyball program and coach Emily Diulis has been senior Aidan Lindmark, the Hockomock League All-Star soccer goalkeeper. Now serving as the team setter. “He’s fast and he’s not afraid to lung after the ball,” Diulis said …
North Attleboro High senior Olivia Etienvre continues to reign as one of the premier track athletes in the Hockomock League, the Syracuse University-bound Rocketeer owning the Big Red high jump record (5-6), while also being a sprinter and jumper. “She’s the real deal, she has a ton of potential,” said North coach Ann McGrail …
Bishop Feehan High boys’ lacrosse coach Tom Sheerin has a new and dynamic faceoff specialist in junior John O’Reilly. In his first varsity season and with a compact 5-foot-5 frame, “he was behind Brendan Bellemore last year and he’s really worked hard at it.” …
The annual Attleboro Horseshoe Pitching Tournament will be held June 2 at the Lees Pond Playground in South Attleboro starting at 5 p.m. No pre-registration is necessary for the Attleboro Recreation Dept. event …
Not only is Sydney O’Shea a dominating presence on the turf for the King Philip High field hockey team and on the ice for the Warriors’ hockey team, the junior is a top flight jumper for coach Lauren Farkash’s spring track team. “Not only is she a great athlete, she has that aggressive mindset and best of all, she’s a great kid.” …
The pandemic-postponed official dedication of the Gary “Bull” DiNardo Baseball Complex at North Attleboro High School will occur June 26 at 11 a.m. with the Rocketeers and Attleboro High meeting for a game at 1 p.m. …
There is no joy in Friartown with the sad news that Seekonk’s Charlie Joyce, a Providence College staff member, who was one of the most humble and kind individuals around, passed away …
