Attleboro High grad Matt Callahan, a senior captain and infielder with the Dean College baseball team, was named a member of the Great Northeast Athletic Conference All-Defensive Team and selected to the Sportsmanship Team as well as a Second Team All-Star.
Callahan was second for the Bulldogs in hits with 10 in 26 at-bats for a .385 batting average, scored the second-most runs (seven) and was third in RBI with seven. Callahan’s batting average was 14th best among lGNAC players, while his slugging percentage of .577 ranked 15th. The senior had at least one hit in seven of eight games this season while the Bulldog first baseman posted a .976 fielding percentage with 41 total chances, 31 putouts and nine assists …
Former North Attleboro High football star Anthony Pirri, who has served on head coach Greg Burke’s staff at Stoughton High for nearly a decade, is now a Bombardier — becoming the offensive coordinator for coach Mike Strachan at Attleboro High …
Not only was Brianna Murphy, a senior midfielder for coach Mike Vitelli‘s Bishop Feehan High girls’ lacrosse team recognized as a U.S. Lacrosse All-America, but she also ranked No. 3 academically in her class. Vitelli’s Gold Star Team, which includes Betsy and Kristy Norko, Emma Wynes and goalie Kiera Cronin, advanced to the title match of the Connecticut Summer Sizzle Showcase Tourney, winning its first four matches before bowing to the Mass. Elite in the title match …
North Attleboro’s Emma Wymes, a junior attacker with the Rhode Island state champion Moses Brown Academy girls’ lacrosse team, was one of 23 players to be named to the Under Armour New England Highlight Team composed of sophomores and juniors. Also selected to the boys’ New England squad was Foxboro’s Declan Murphy, who attends Roxbury Latin. Wymes will be playing in a series of matches with the Under Armour team next weekend in Baltimore against Long Island, N.Y., California and Maryland …
At the breakup soiree for coach Kent Taylor‘s Norton High boys and girls track teams, Paul Wisnaskas and Isabella Pietrasiewicz were tabbed as Lancer MVP’s; Ryan Carroll and Madeline Dolak received “Most Improved” awards; Derek Bamford and Heather Kurland were honored with the JFK Award; Edward Abouzeid, Jillian Strynar and Kyla Leahy were named “Rookies of the Year,” while Sean Wynne and Ali Murphy received the “Ultimate Teammate” award …
Mansfield High softball coach Lori Letendre passed out the season-ending Hornet MVP award to Ashlyn Conley, the “Most Improved” award to Abby DeCoste and the sportsmanship award to Casey Moussette …
TVL Coach of the Year Pat Coleman presented awards to his MIAA Division 3 State champion Norton High wrestling team with Ben Khokhlan receiving the MVP award, Jason Winston tabbed “Most Improved”, Nate Arduino earning the Second Effort Award, Ray Rodriguez being named the “Unsung Hero,” Danyel Ayala (most wins) and Nathan Tripolone (most pins) cited for their accomplishments, while Gabe Thomasson named “Most Skillful” and Nolan Winfield tabbed “Rookie of the Year” …
King Philip High softball coach Kate Fallon-Comeau wonders just how stronger that the Warriors would have been down the stretch with the presence of sophomore starting shortsop and RBI (19) machine Libby Walsh in the lineup instead of missing the last five games with a torn ACL …
The MVP of coach Gary Belastock’s Mansfield High boys’ tennis team was sophomore, first-year varsity player Benson Delaney, who had just three losses in 14 matches and will have a greater role next season as the Hornets graduate five seniors …
Over at Stonehill College, former Mansfield High Hornet Matt Farragher, a junior second baseman and designated hitter, had 21 hits (with eight doubles) in 23 games, driving in 13 runs and scoring 13 runs with 10 walks, sporting a .313 batting average and a .405 on-base rate and a 478 slugging rate. In the field he totaled 32 assists and figured in eight double plays …
Isabella Salviati was tabbed the MVP of coach Chrissy Quinn‘s Attleboro High girls’ lacrosse team, while Hannah Webster received the Offense MVP and Allison Haigh received the Defense MVP awards. Olivia Calderone was named “Most Improved”, Ella Stromfors received the Blue Pride Award and Maggie Porreca received the Goalie MVP honor …
Seekonk High girls’ lacrosse coach Dawn Loomis likes the way that the first- year program is shaping, taking three wins in its inaugural campaign with her daughter Camryn, a junior attacker and Plymouth State verbal commit, amassing 47 goals; junior attacker Cate Bergstrand registering 21 assists, junior midfielder Cecilia Leary being “the fastest player on the team,” and freshman Laela Cabral DaSilva notching 10 points …
UConn women’s sophomore hoop star Pagie Bueckers has over 800,000 Instagram followers, over 300,000 on TikTok and over 50,000 on Twitter, making her a prime student-athlete to cash in on the NCAA allowance for product endorsements, estimates ranking from $300-800,000 from marketing sources.
