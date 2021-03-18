In winning their first two matches of the season, Attleboro High product Tyler Koppy and the Eastern Connecticut State men’s lacrosse team have allowed just six goals on only 45 shots.
Koppy, a senior defenseman and two-year captain, has started 31 matches over four seasons for the Warriors, totaling 92 ground balls.
“Ty sets a great example on the field and in the classroom,” Warriors coach Marc Graham said of the two-time Little East Conference selection who has 13 ground balls and six forced turnovers thus far. “He is a determined defender who wants to set the tempo for the defense and for the team.” …
Former Bombardier hoopster Julia Strachan will be using her extra year of NCAA eligibility at the University of North Alabama, which transitioned to a Division I program as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2018-19. Strachan played at Adelphi University on Long Island for coach Missy Traversi, but the Panthers had their season canceled by COVID-19 restrictions. Upon entering the NCAA portal for fifth year seniors, Strachan was contacted by North Alabama, in need of a shooting guard. The Lions posted a 7-18 record this season with nine players, and just one senior, on the roster …
Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Katie Nelson, the All-Patriot League senior captain of the Boston University women’s basketball team, concluded her career with a nine-point, seven-rebound, three-assist game in the Patriot League title game, a 10-point loss to Lehigh, being denied a second-ever NCAA Tournament-bid, the first since 2003 …
Senior offensive lineman Harry Bullock might weight just 218 pounds, “but he is among the strongest players on the team,” emphasized North Attleboro High football coach Don Johnson. “He is a terrific technician on the line.” …
Attleboro High boys’ basketball coach Mark Houle can’t praise senior guard Justin Daniels, a U.S. Army enlistee upon graduation, enough. “He had to work harder to get open looks,” Houle said of the 15-point per game scorer (top 10 in the Hockomock League), with 10 points or more in 13 games. “Teams game-planned against him.” …
One of the most improved and indispensable members of coach Ken Assad‘s King Philip High girls’ hockey program is junior defenseman Alison Donovan. “She came into her own last year and is so solid back there,” Assad said of Donovan, who contributed six assists this winter season …
At the virtual breakup bash for coach Marc Liberatore‘s Norton High boys’ basketball team, senior guard Josh Coffey was tabbed the Lancer MVP, junior swingman Justin Marando was named “Most Improved” Lancer, while junior Evan Lander received the JFK Award. Both Marando and Lander are co-captains-elect for next season …
“He improved (size, strength, skill) just a tremendous amount,” Foxboro High boys’ hockey coach Mark Cedorchuk said of junior forward Eoin Reager, who totaled five goals with nine assists. “He handles the puck so well and has so much potential.” …
After taking three wins and three ties in the highly competitive Catholic Central League (playing five one-goal games), Bishop Feehan High girls’ hockey coach Mike Cripps envisions future success in that the Shamrocks skated a dozen freshmen and he is expecting another good crop of newcomers. “We graduate only three seniors and having experience makes a difference in hockey,” Cripps said. Captains-elect for next season will be junior forward Haley Krupwich, sophomore defenseman Riley LeClair and sophomore forward Brooke Borges …
Dighton-Rehoboth High boys’ basketball coach Bill Cuthbertson and his Falcons played a dozen games, winning nine, advancing to the SCC Tournament title game. “It’s a shame,” Cuthbertson said of all the COVID-19 stops and starts, the abbreviated schedule and no MIAA Tournament. “But you have to give the kids all the credit in the world to deal with the masks, the hand-washing, not showering after a game, the distancing protocols. After a while, it just became routine.” …
Selected to the All-South Coast Conference girls’ basketball team from Seekonk High were senior Lauren Tortolani and sophomore Maggie McKitchen, while Kate Leinson, Lauren Paulo and Ally Dantas all received honorable mention for coach Bill Paulo‘s club …
One member of the Seekonk High coaching family directs a youth softball team composed of players from Seekonk and the Darlington section of Pawtucket. However, Pawtucket officials have forbidden the team from playing games at Slater Park due to coronavirus travel restrictions because of Massachusetts players on the team …
In the “Hoop du Jour” Dept.: Don’t send PC hoop coach Ed Cooley on a recruiting mission to North Carolina as two of his selections will no longer be in Friar uniforms. Raleigh junior Kris Monroe (46 points, 34 rebounds in 40 games with no starts) and sophomore forward Greg Gantt from Fayetteville (173 points and 143 rebounds in 53 games with 12 starts) will not be returning to campus ...
It was exactly 49 years to the day that John Thompson was named the head basketball coach at Georgetown that the Patrick Ewing-led Hoyas won the Big East title. The Hoyas shot a perfect 23-for-23 at the free throw line to beat Villanova. The year was 1975 when both Duke and Kentucky did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Former PC Friar coach Rick Pitino has now taken five schools to the NCAA Tournament.
