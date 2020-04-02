In his third season as a starting defenseman for the Eastern Connecticut State men's lacrosse team, Attleboro High product Tyler Koppy was to serve as the Warriors' lone captain this spring.
"Ty is a exceptional young man who exemplifies what it means to be a Warrior men's lacrosse player," coach Marc Graham said of the junior. "His work ethic on and off the field sets a great example for his teammates to follow, and his work in the offseason in the weight room and in his rehabilitation from a summer surgery has really paid off."
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder had 11 ground balls and eight forced turnovers before the season went on hold. Koppy has appeared in all 35 matches in his three-year career, with 79 ground balls and 48 caused turnovers.
Meanwhile, Koppy’s brother Trevor, a freshman goalkeeper for the 4-0 UMass-Boston men’s lacrosse team, was off to a great collegiate start with the Beacons, owning a .570 save percentage and a 7.20 goals against mark, allowing eight goals or less in three outings …
North Attleboro native Mark Schmidt, the former Bishop Feehan High hoops great, guided his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team to its sixth straight season with 18 wins or more at 19-12. The Bonnies had 10 road wins and were 9-5 at home at the Reilly Center with four players averaging in double figures, including All-Atlantic 10 Conference pick, sophomore guard Kyle Lofton …
PC basketball coach Ed Cooley tapped into the Eastern Athletic Conference to boost the Friars’ roster, taking in Bishop Stang product Brycen Goodine, a transfer from Syracuse. Goodine was a member of the Spartans’ 2016 MIAA Division 3 State championship team (19-3), coached by Colby Santos. The 6-foot-3 Goodine then transferred to St. Andrew’s School. He joins six new Friars: 6-8 transfer Noah Horchler (North Florida), 5-10 transfer guard Jared Bynum (St. Joseph’s), incoming freshman guard Alyn Breed of Atlanta, 6-foot-6 freshman swingman Jyane Davis of Delaware and 6-8 power forward Ed Croswell, who averaged 10 points and seven rebounds last season at LaSalle University in Philadelphia, who will sit out the 2020-21 season and have two years of eligibility …
The Friars were ranked No. 37 in the final NET poll, one of seven Big East teams (the top ranked conference too) in the rankings with Creighton (No. 11), Villanova (No. 13), Seton Hall (No. 15), Butler (No. 19), Marquette (No. 26) and Xavier (No. 47) …
One of the missing pieces to coach Marc Liberatore's Norton High basketball team was senior guard Matt Collamore, who suffered an ACL injury during the spring playing with the AAU Sharks team, of which many a Lancer is a member. Liberatore, like many other winter season coaches, had his breakup dinner postponed indefinitely, “now I have a closet full of trophies in a box” ...
Foxboro High products Alex DuBrow and Rob Lowey, Wheaton College hoopsters, had some of their best games of the season against NCAA Division III Elite Eight member WPI (though 28 and 13-point losses). Lowey had nine points and five rebounds in the first game, then had eight points and eight rebounds in the rematch. DuBrow tallied 18 points in the first game, then suffered an achilles injury and sat out the rest of the season ...
Pat Geagan, a 10-year old from Weymouth and member of the Quincy Track Club, set an age-group (10-year-old) world record in a 10-mile run, clocking a 1:05.48 time at the Foxboro Winter 10-Miler Run in February. Geagan attends the Abigail Adams Middle School in Weymouth and runs for the Riptide Running Club on the Cape. Geagan also won the Adidas Boost Game Under 12 "Back Bay Mile" in June and the Martin Richard Memorial …
Former Dighton-Rehoboth Falcon Lexi Lovell, a sophomore utility player with the Wheaton College softball team (4-7) played in eight of the Lyons’ 11-game winter games in Clermont, Florida. And former Mansfield High Hornet sparkplug Mady Bendanillo is serving as a freshman utility infielder for the Lyons, having her first career at-bat against Montclair State ...
When the Norton High track team assembled for its postseason awards, Paul Wisnaskas and Heather Kurland were tabbed as the respective Lancer male and female MVP's for the winter season. Ryan Carroll and Destiny McGrath were honored with the "Most Improved" Lancer awards, Nick Lebel and Ashley Schepis received the JFK Award, Chris Liebherr and Eve Rodriguez were honored with the "Ultimate Teammate" award, while Jason Soares and Ali Murphy were named the "Rookie of the Year"
You look at some of those teams (Norwell, Notre Dame, Canton) that advanced far into the (Division 2) tournament, we played them all close," King Philip High girls' hockey coach Ken Assad said. "We have a lot of kids coming back We have kids playing in the Canton and KP-Walpole spring and summer league. We're looking forward to next season." ...
Up in New Hampshire at Rivier College, former King Philip High Warrior Pharoah Davis, a sophomore guard, started 22 games for the Raiders, averaging 12 points, four rebounds and 29 minutes. Davis also had 60 assists and 34 steals, scoring a season-high 27 against Norwich ...
Norton High wrestling coach Pat Coleman will have a strong upperweight class to build upon next season in junior 182-pounder Nathan Arduino (30 wins) and 170-pounder Nick Andreasen (34 wins), both of whom took second at the Division 3 sectionals and No. 7 at the Division 3 State Meet ...
Former Bishop Feehan High softball great Julia DaCosta of North Attleboro was off to a great start with the Villanova University softball team (14-13), having a .301 OBP, a .670 OPS with 14 hits in 25 games, 23 of them starting assignments in the infield. DaCosta had hits in 10 games with seven RBI and 10 runs scored. In the field, at shortstop, DaCosta sported a .976 fielding percentage with just three errors in 123 chances. The Wildcats had a whirlwind Florida winter schedule, playing five games in Jacksonville, five in Orlando and five in Kissimmee in addition to five games in Fayetteville, Arkansas and seven games in San Diego …
Attleboro High grad and Bluefish Swim Club member River Wright, a freshman with the University of Michigan men’s team, was a second team All-Big Ten selection. Wright took seventh place in the 50 freestyle (19.77) and ninth in the 100 butterfly (46.13) at the Indiana-hosted Big Ten Championship Meet. He also clocked 21.18 in the 50-meters butterfly and a 1:45.13 time in the 200 butterfly.
