Former Attleboro High Bombardier and Adelphi University’s Julia Strachan, a fifth-year senior guard on the University of North Alabama women’s basketball team, scored a career-high 25 points against UT Chattanooga, hitting on nine of 12 shots from the floor, including 7-for-10 marksmanship from the 3-point line. Strachan has reached double scoring figures in eight games, leading the team with a 15 point per game scoring rate, while also having a team-best 38 trifectas. The Lions (5-6) have had two games scratched due to COVID concerns, not playing since Dec. 21 ...
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock and BU Terrier Kate Nelson, a fifth-year senior guard with the Wisconsin women’s basketball team (3-9), has started and scored in every game for the Badgers. Against Illinois State, Nelson had a season-high 17 points, hitting five of six 3-pointers, while taking in six rebounds and dishing our five assists. Nelson has 40 assists, 19 steals and hit 14 3-pointers. The Badgers haven’t played since Dec. 16 due to COVID concerns ...
The “Oh goodness” words are out of the West Point women’s basketball (5-4) camp in that head coach and Attleboro native Missy Traversi was sidelined for an 18-point loss at Yale this week due to COVID-19 protocol …
Attleboro High swimming coaches Sarah Faulkner and Darbie Sawyer can’t believe the commitment the Bombardiers have made to team success. “They buy into the idea and that team is greater than any single individual swim,” Faulkner said. “They understand that those fourth- and fifth-place finishes help earn points and contribute to a a group effort. I had five boys offer to swim in the 500 freestyle if there were a lane open to earn our team points. We ask a lot of them and they are always exceeding our expectations.” …
Sophomore midfielder Emily Burnham was tabbed as the “most improved” member of coach Karen Folan’s North Attleboro High field hockey team. Junior forward Julia Puccio (23 goals) received the Big Red MVP award, while 14-point scoring junior forward Caroline Folan received the Offensive MVP honor. Senior Abby Camello was named the Defensive MVP, while senior forward Julia Curran received the Coaches Award. Selected as captains for next season were Puccio, Folan and Ava Spencer …
Former Attleboro High cross country and track coach Marty Tighe was the first to finish during the 25-kilometer Cabo Rojo marathon in Puerto Rico, covering the course in 2:22 to win by by a five-minute margin. “You can’t believe how hilly Puerto Rico is,” said the British ex-patriot of his new homeland. Tighe will be running the San Blas half marathon in February …
At the Boston Holiday Speed Challenge at the Reggie Lewis Center, Norton High speedster Ally Murphy took second place in the 55 dash (at 7.42 seconds) to qualify for the New Balance National Meet in March, in addition to taking sixth place in the 300 (42.5). Shea Podbelski qualified for the MIAA State Meet in the 600, taking sixth place at 1:43.1 …
Captains-elect for the 2022 North Attleboro High golf team are Jake Gaskin and Dillon Harding …
Over at Attleboro High, the Bombardiers’ golf team will be led by Carter Shelton and Shane Holske. Jackson Sweeney was coach Jon Burre‘s Unsung Hero, while Hockomock League All-Star (along with Brendan Raymond) Leo Lombardo was the Most Improved Player …
“His old school toughness, his quickness, his fearless approach and propensity for chasing the football,” Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli said in saluting senior defensive tackle Ryan Addeche. Addeche was in on 71 tackles, 14 for lost yardage with six sacks and two fumble recoveries. “He was consistently disruptive,” Martinelli said …
Remember in your prayers The Sun Chronicle’s Wayne Chapman, who had a penchant for North Attleboro High football and the Bishop Feehan High swimming program. Also remember King Philip High Warrior ardent booster Charles Curtis …
Maybe they all want to run track, jump and heave the weight apparatus for coach Mike Whitfield, the Attleboro High boys’ winter track coach having some 107 student-athletes. “I don’t know the reason, but it’s very encouraging for the track program,” Whitfield said …
One of the true unsung heroes for coach Mike O’Neill’s King Philip High boys’ soccer team was sophomore midfielder-forward Tom LoMuscio, who contributed five goals and four assists, a captain-elect for the 2022 season …
Senior captain and libero Maeve Parrish “lit the fire for our team defensively,” Bishop Feehan High volleyball coach Heidi Bruschi said of her 241 digs. “Her energy and composure on the court, her ball control steadied a young team.” …
“We’ve played every weekend (nine times) that’s hard,” PC hockey coach Nate Leaman said of the schedule that has produced 14 wins for his No. 16 ranked, 15-win Friars. The Friars have staged four comeback wins, played seven (4-3) one-goal games, have been out-shot just five times and allowed the first goal of the game five times. “We’ve played some really good hockey, but haven’t gotten the results,” Leaman said. He was supposed to be in Canada to coach the U.S. team at the World Junior Tournament this weekend, but that was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns ...
