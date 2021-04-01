After 26 years in law enforcement, Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey coach Roy Bain is retiring from both posts and heading to Cape Cod.
“The last 10 years (three years as head coach) have been so rewarding,” Bain said of his tenure working with the Warrior and Hornet girls, as well as players from Oliver Ames High in the co-op program. “I’m actually thinking about becoming an official because I’d like to stay in the game.” …
Both Attleboro’s Davis Chatfield and Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary shot opening rounds of 69 at the Sea Island CC in Georgia as the Notre Dame University golf team took second place in the 16-team field at the Michigan State Invitational. O’Leary, a junior via Catholid Memorial, finished fourth with a 54-hole score of 5-under-par 211, while Chatfield, a senior, came in at 219 …
Bishop Feehan High grad Kaylee Mankins of North Attleboro, the slugging sophomore first baseman for the Bentley University softball team, placed herself in the Falcons’ record book during a Northeast 10 Conference doubleheader sweep of Stonehill. Mankins went 6-for-8 in the two games with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, four runs scored and 14 total bases for a 1.750 slugging percentage. In the second game of the set, Mankins became the first Bentley softball player to ever homer twice in a game, while tying an existing 36-year record for total bases (10) in a game …
At the breakup session for coach Sean Mulkerrins‘ North Attleboro High boys’ basketball team, junior forward Gavin Wells received the Unsung Hero award; Jason Rodriguez was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year; George Ladd was named the Offensive Player of the Year; Nate Bennett was the recipient of the Coaches Award; and junior guard Brody Rosenberg received the Teammate Award, the Big Red Competitive Cup and was named a co-captain-elect along with Casey Poirier …
North Attleboro High football coach Don Johnson is grooming a two-way tackle as a foundation for the future in 6-foot-1, 270-pound sophomore Zach Gallagher. “In just a couple of games,” Johnson said, “he’s been outstanding out there.” …
Tri-County High hockey coach Bryan Harrington was not surprised that his Fall II season team was skating swiftly, “a lot of them played for club teams over the winter, they’re pumped.” Harrington has some 13 seniors among the 28 players in the program, including sniper Bryce Dalzell and goalie Andrew Todd. The defensive backline is full of veterans too with Tyler Pimental, Kyle Mastroiani and Robert Johnson, paired with junior Jared Sperlich and sophomore Colin Gill …
At the Raleigh, N.C. Relays, former King Philip Regional High distance runner Mike Griffin is a freshman member of the University of Tennessee outdoor track team. Griffin was coming off of an indoor season in which he ran the fastest time ever for a Vol freshman in the 3,000 meters (8:08.1) at the Music City Challenge and placed fourth at Clemson’s Bob Pollock Meet in the mile (4:11.3) …
Sam Carpenter has become a walk-on weapon for coach Jack Martinelli‘s Foxboro High football team, a Warrior soccer player who showed up for spring football tryouts. “He’s self-made,” Martinelli said. “He wanted to give it a try and after two kicks, I have all the confidence in that kid. I was looking at the list of kids and said, who’s Sam Carpenter? Now, I know who he is.” …
Former Foxboro High Warrior Caroline Boudreau had a goal in each of the first two matches of the season for the Bentley women’s lacrosse team against Southern New Hampshire and New Haven. Boudreau has 40 career goals in 22 matches …
The 3-0 St. Michael’s College men’s lacrosse team took a 17-14 win over Southern New Hampshire as former KP Warrior and captain Kevin Riggs, a freshman, scored four goals and had an assist, while Plainville’s Peter Canning, via Xaverian High, had three goals …
“He’s an asset to have,” Foxboro High boys’ hockey coach Mark Cedorchuk said of impressive freshman defenseman Sullivan Kenneally. “He stepped right in, played consistently well and will be a tremendous high school hockey player,” Cedorchuk said …
Steady-as-she-goes stay-at-home senior defenseman Gabriella Trujillo made quite an improvement for coach Ken Assad‘s King Philip girls’ hockey team, “by far, our most improved player over the last two years,” Assad said of Trujilno. “She’s a good skater, a good player.” …
Up in Vermont, Mansfield’s Sean Birch, who attended Xaverian High, is a junior right-hander pitcher with the St, Michael’s College baseball team. Two seasons ago, Birch totaled 23 strikeouts in 34 innings (and four starts) of work …
Kyle Hart is starting his sixth season as the men’s lacrosse coach at Wheaton College and will have 16 Bay Staters on the roster for their season debut Saturday against Springfield at Nordin Field.
