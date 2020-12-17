Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Marty Crowley put the first week of practices in the proper perspective.
“First and foremost is to keep everybody safe, whatever it takes,” Crowley said. “The MIAA and the basketball committees have worked hard to make this happen. It’s all about giving the kids opportunity and some sense of normalcy.”
Every basketball coach is wary of the physical condition of their players after not having had a normal workout and competitive schedule for nine months.
“It’s a concern for a lot of us coaches,” North Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Nikki Lima Correia said of the importance of the first week of practices. “I don’t have a big bench, so a lot of our kids play a lot of minutes and I have to think a lot about the girls wearing masks.”
“Hopefully” Crowley added, “the kids have put in some work on their own, so it might take us a little longer to get in shape this yea. Everyone is going to have to adjust, but just being in the gym is a blessing.”
Norton High girls’ basketball coach Dan Langmead noted that “everything is different.We’re sanitizing the ball, the kids are cleaning their hands and you could see moments that the kids were having difficulty breathing with their masks on. I wouldn’t say that it was difficult, but it was different and will take some getting used to.” …
Former Bishop Feehan High quarterback Brady Olson of Bellingham, who transferred to Milford High, inked an NCAA Letter of Intent to attend UMass-Amherst. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Olson played for Gary Doherty as a Shamrock. Olson ranked as a three-star QB and rated as one of the top 20 players in the state. He was also considering Georgia Tech and Colorado State ...
Running unattached, Seekonk High senior distance running star Andrew Cabral clocked a 4:36 mile to win at the first indoor MSTCA Winterrfest meet of the season Saturday at Wheaton College …
While coach Missy Traversi’s Adelphi University women’s basketball team awaits an announcement to the start if the Northeast 10 Conference season, the Panthers were tabbed No. 14 in the D2SIDA Preseason National Poll. Attleboro High grads Sarah Deyo and Julia Strachan along with Bishop Feehan product Emily Miccile, all seniors, are members of the team …
Coming back stronger than ever, Grace Robison and Anne Pearl have been tabbed captains-elect for coach Phil Silva’s Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team in 2021. Robison missed the entire season, while Pearl was able to appear in just three matches. “They came to practice and to every game unless they had PT (physical therapy),” Silva said. “All the rest of the kids have tremendous respect for them.” …
After having watched his Rocketeers score the third-fewest goals (nine) in the Hocckomock League, North Atlteboro High boys’ soccer coach Geoff Burgess is confident that the 2021 season will be much different with the emergence of a bonafide playmaker in freshman striker Carson Dameron and an unbeaten jayvee team. “With some of those freshmen coming up,” Burgess said, “we’re hoping to score more goals and should be headed in the right direction.” …
The cover boy of the latest edition of the New England Baseball Journal is North Attleboro High senior Dennis Colleran, the strong-armed righthander on the mound for coach Mike Hart’s Rocketeers. Colleran is projected as one of the top 20 high school prospects in the six-state New England region …
Captains-elect for coach Steve Sheridan’s Mansfield High boys’ soccer team in 2021 will be midfielders Matt Hyland and Dan Rowe and striker Dylan Buchanan. “With all the rules revisions and changes in play, I was actually quite impressed with the way that the boys handled it,” Sheridan said. “Hopefully, we can get out there next year and play real soccer.” …
Foxboro High field hockey coach Melissa Bordieri was pleased with how well the season went on with rules revisions and a limited schedule of divisional foes. “But the fact that there were no corners made no sense at all,” she said of the 25-yard free hits. “That just gave the advantage to the defense, the offense never had an advantage.” …
Senior midfielder Evan McEvoy was named Offensive Player of the Year while senior Anthony Zappala was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year for coach Mike O’Neil’s King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team. Junior defender Gerard Bourque was selected as the “Most Improved” Warrior while senior forward Jackson Fletcher was named “Unsung Hero.” The Warrior award went to junior midfielder Stephen Griffin, while junior midfielder Connor O’Neil was the recipient of the Coaches Award …
With seven wins and a spot in the Catholic Central League championship match for the first time, coach Betsy D’Ambrosia’s Bishop Feehan High field hockey team will graduate some eight seniors, but that is offset by the return of a pair of sophomores and two freshmen who played regularly. “We’re really excited for the future of the program, we’ve gotten better every year and we have some very good athletes,” D’Ambrosia said …
The Mansfield High girls’ tennis program is in need of a coach for the spring season. Individuals interested in the position are asked to contact AD Mike Redding or boys’ tennis coach Gary Belastock. “Hopefully, we will be having a season,” Belastock said, “At this point, everything is on track to start late March or early April.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.