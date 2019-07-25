The Norm Beauchemin era in softball at King Philip Regional High School has come to an end.
After seven seasons of taking the Warriors to seven MIAA Tournaments, winning five Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division titles and an MIAA Div. 1 state title to go with 200 wins, Beauchemin and KP have amicably opted to mutually part ways.
“I’ve had a great run at KP, I want to thank all of the kids who played for me,” Beauchemin said. “The players, at least a dozen of which are playing in college, have been absolutely phenomenal, they gave me their best effort and the parents were extremely supportive.
“There is absolutely no animosity, I have nothing, but pleasant memories — I did not have one bad day coaching at KP” ...
Also on the move, Brittany Sherry is leaving as the highly successful girls’ lacrosse coach at Foxboro High, while Dan Nagle will be taking over the King Philip High girls’ basketball program. Nagle served as the girls’ basketball coach at Norton High, and was a former Lancer hoopster as well. Nagle, a graduate of Emmanuel College, has also coached at UMass-Boston, Fitchburg State, Worcester Academy, Bellingham High and at Mass. Premier Courts. During his two years at Norton, Nagle helped the Lancers to 31 wins and two straight MIAA Tournament appearances ...
Likewise, former AHS Bombardier basketball star Nikki Lima-Correira will be assuming the reins of the Red Rocketeer program, having served as an assistant coach at North Attleboro High ...
Former Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High standout pitcher Joey Rogers, who guided the Falcons to the MIAA Div. 2 state title as a senior, is pitching with the Terre Haute (Ind.) Rex of the Midwest Prospect Baseball League. The UMass-Boston junior has a 2-2 record with one save for the Rex, collecting 19 strikeouts over 24 innings. Rogers has won two of his last three outings, allowing only two hits in 3 2/3 innings against Danville (Ill.) and three hits over three innings against Normal (Ill.) ...
Some former Shamrocks in the stable of Bishop Feehan High boys’ lacrosse coach Christian Schatz played at the club levels in colleges, including Jacob Dentch at Northeastern, Matt Jesser at Bryant and Ryan Costello at New Hampshire. Matt Ellis of Wrentham, a junior defender with the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team (14-4) played in 17 matches in his third varsity season, scoring his first career goal (against Rochester Tech) and taking 24 ground balls ...
North Attleboro’s Eric Marchetti made the cut for the New England Amateur Golf Tournament with rounds of 72 and 74, tying for 16th place among the 40 who advanced at Vermont’s Quechee Club. It was the former URI Ram’s final New England tournament for now as he will be attending medical school in Chicago ...
Foxboro’s Connor Longley, a recent graduate of Keene State, appeared in 124 career games for the Owls’ baseball team. A product of Bridgton Academy, Longley hit .248 this season with 26 hits (including two HR’s) over 30 games with 16 RBI and a .362 slugging mark ...
Eric Longley, the senior catcher for coach Joe Breen’s Mansfield High baseball team who is heading to Keene State, had a defensively strong season by throwing out 58 percent of attempted base stealers. He also hit .302 with eight doubles, driving in 11 runs and scoring 13 runs ...
Senior pitcher Sarah Cahill who pitched every inning of every game for the Mansfield High softball team, was the recipient of the Hornets MVP Award. Captains-elect for next season will be Grace Benton, Isabelle Austin and Mary Muldoon ...
How good of a defensive outfielder was Seekonk High right fielder Jack Murphy? All the Warrior did was have nine assists on relays to first base for outs while hitting .311 and leading the team with 16 RBI ...
Former Dighton-Rehoboth Falcon Calli Pratt had quite a rookie season for the Emerson College softball team (20-20), batting .300 with 27 hits over 33 games, drawing 12 walks (a .382 OBP) and driving in 13 runs. Primarily a corner outfielder, Pratt also pitched in five games, totaling 11 innings ...
Rehoboth softball player Annie Mitchell, by way of LaSalle Academy in Providence, was a junior outfielder at Babson College (25-15) who started 38 games in left and center field, hitting .214 with seven walks and 13 RBI. Mitchell was errorless in the field, having 41 putouts and three assists ...
At the breakup dinner for coach Stephanie Caffrey’s Tri-County High softball team, senior center fielder and leadoff hitter Ava Noble received the Cougar MVP award, while junior first baseman Alana Lydon and senior leftfielder Abby Pacheco were honored with Coaches Awards ...
Former Foxboro High Warrior Alexis Buckner, a freshman with the Curry College softball team, was named to the All-Commonwealth Coast Conference third softball team. Buckner hit .286 with 28 hits in 35 games, 16 RBI and 13 runs scored. She had an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .357. Stationed at first base for the Colonels (12-23), Buckner had a .971 fielding percentage with a team-high 196 putouts ...
A two-time All-Big East selection and owner of the 13th=best scoring average (23 ppg) in the nation, Seton Hall senior guard Myles Powell has played for a lot of coaches through his basketball career while growing up in New Jersey, but none quite like PC’s Ed Cooley, the coach of Team USA for the Pan Am Games. “I mean, he’s different, he’s really cool,” Powell said after scoring 18 points in a scrimmage the other night. “Playing for a coach like him can only make me better. I didn’t know that much about him, but I can see why guys like to play for him” ...
Playing for the East Coast All-Stars also on the court was intriguing Bryant University junior Ikenna Ndugba, who had not played a game since Feb., 2018 due to a shoulder injury and surgery. A Roxbury native and product of the Brooks School, Ndugba has completed his undergraduate studies already in three years and will have two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.
