Former King Philip Regional High Warrior John Berdos captured second place at the Icosathlon World Championship in Helsinki, Finland, with 9,833 points — second only to Florian Herr of Germany.
Berdos sparkled by taking second place in the pole vault, long jump and triple jump, the 100 (12.08), 1,500 (5:02), 3,000 (12:13) and 5,000 (19:14), in addition to third place showings in the 800 (2:22) and 10,000 (44:23) ...
Former Bishop Feehan High and Stanford University distance runner Abbie McNulty made her professional debut with the Boston Reebok Track Club by taking seventh place in the women’s field at the Falmouth Road Race. McNulty clocked a time of 38:18, the 45th best time by a man or woman. After running the 5,000 (15:42) and 10,000 (33:07) meters at Stanford, where she is third on the Cardinal all-time best list in both, McNulty opted to chase the wind with Reebok instead of pursuing graduate work and a career in bio-tech at the moment. She will travel to the Reebok training site in Charlottesville, Virginia, and pursue road racing meets ...
Former AHS and Stonehill College receiver-returner specialist Nathan Robitaille has 15 receptions for 356 yards and four TDs, while accumulating another 122 return yards in German Football League victories over the Marburg Mercenaries and Frankfurt Universe for 12-0 South Division champ Swabisch Hall Unicorns, securing a home field for the playoffs ...
Former Mansfield High Hornet tri-sport athlete and Franklin High softball coach Kate Fallon-Comeau will be parading around Plainville as the new softball coach at King Philip High, succeeding Norm Beauchemin. “There is a great feeder program (Division I state titles in 2010, ‘11 and ‘16) in place at KP, they have some great players coming up every year,” Fallon-Comeau said of relinquishing her duties at Franklin after nine seasons. “They’re passionate about their softball, the timing was right and it was a good fit for me.” ...
Mark the calendar: Due to the threat of the Triple-E virus, Bishop Feehan has altered the time of its Sept. 20 football game at McGrath Stadium against North Attleboro High to 4 p.m. Also, the Shamrocks Sept. 13 game at Holliston has been moved to the afternoon of Sept. 14 ...
Attention fans of the Bombardier football program: AHS has a slew of date and time changes for the next month — the season opener Sept. 14 at Milford 2 p.m.; the home opener against Dartmouth now on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.; the Oliver Ames game at Tozier-Cassidy is now Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.; and the Oct. 4 game at Taunton was moved back to 4 p.m. ...
The University of New Hampshire men’s lacrosse team won the inaugural Continental Conference title by beating defending champion Michigan State and qualified for the national tournament, losing to Cal Poly. Members included senior midfielders Sean Young and Kyle Chretien (North Attleboro High), junior goalkeeper Liam Costello (Bishop Feehan) and senior defender Ryan Costello (Bishop Feehan) ...
Making a cameo appearance in a promotional video for the U.S. Open by the Tennis Channel is Lindsey Howard, the wife of former King Philip High three-sport star Tab Howard, now a real estate mogul in Hermosa Beach, Calif., who also assists the UCLA football program ...
Attleboro’s Andy Chisholm, a sophomore with the PC men’s soccer team via the Wheelr School in Providence, scored his first goal of the season, and third of his Friar career in a 4-0 season-opening victory over UMass-Lowell. Scoring PC’s fourth goal, in the 77th minute, Chisholm drew the RiverHawk goalie off the line and chipped a shot over his head ...
Former Red Rocketeer Bobby Mylod will be assuming the punting duties for the Bentley football team. Mylod, a junior, played in 10 games last season, averaging 34.6 yards per kick. The Falcons will be bolstered for their season debut Saturday at West Chester by the return of junior WR Austin Ryan of Foxboro, who sat out last season with a knee injury. Ryan set a single-game school record with 284 receiving yards and four TD’s against Assumption and was tied for No. 1 nationally among NCAA Division II receivers as a freshman with 16 TD grabs ...
“We have our whole backfield back and we have a good junior class,” said former North Attleboro High football great Anthony Pirri, an assistant coach at Stoughton High. The Black Knights will be without a home field for a second straight season due to the construction of a new school and football field ...
Missy Traversi’s Adelphi University women’s basketball team — with Julia Strachan and Emily Miccile as members — received the Northeast 10 Conference’s Academic Excellence Award with a team GPA of 3.56 ...
The Dighton-Rehoboth High boys’ basketball team captured the Division II title at the Mass. Premier Courts summer league with Shane Mello and John Marcille pacing the Falcons ...
“Football is important, we’re going to invest in football, we’re going to go for a championship,” URI Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn said of the $4 million project to renovate the Rams’ 90-year old Meade Stadium with new turf and lighting, Attleboro’s Kyle Murphy and the Rams playing their home opener Saturday night. “This can’t be used against us in recruiting, we want football to be a great experience on our campus on a Saturday afternoon.”
Mansfield’s Chris Ciullo, a sophomore defender via Mt. St. Charles Academy, started both matches for the Bryant men’s soccer team in a pair of season-opening setbacks in Riverside, Calif.
