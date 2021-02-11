Bishop Feehan High football coach Bryan Pinabell intimated that the Shamrocks are looking at a six-game schedule against Catholic Central League opponents with one open date, pending the likely inclement weather scenario.
“I think teams will have to be flexible if one school can’t play, then maybe call somebody else.”
“I’m thinking March 19 might be a little chilly,” Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan said of the projected opening night for the Bombardiers’ season, depending on weather and field conditions.
“It’s up to the home team, if they want to play on Friday night or Saturday afternoon,” he added. “Even when we play North Attleboro on April 24 (in the 100th anniversary game), it will be at 10 a.m. Once that we get into April, it’s likely we’ll be playing on Friday nights to give the kids something special.” ...
There is a very nice personality profile on Adelphi University’s “Panther Profile” of former Bishop Feehan basketball standout, senior Emily Miccile of Wrentham, and her recovery from a rapid heartbeat, Parkinson-White syndrome as a sophomore. “She’s someone to do whatever it takes,” said Adelphi coach Missy Traversi, another ex-Shamrock. “She’s humble and she’s hungry. She does not want a lot of attention, she doesn’t need to be in the limelight.” …
Captains-elect for the 2021 edition of coach Lisa Cropper‘s King Philip High field hockey team will be defenders Molly Piller, Jen Daniels, Christina Gifun and Morgan Cunnngham …
“His energy is fantastic,’ North Attleboro High boys’ basketball coach Sean Mulkerrins said of 6-foot-3 junior forward Gavin Wells. “He’s stepped into a role. He’s a good defender and he’s making those (short) shots. He’s a kid who can really improve.” …
With better than a dozen games played, while others have played a half dozen, Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball coach Dean O’Connor lauds the Catholic Central League for their aggressive approach in filling out schedules for teams. “They’ve done a great job with that and other teams have stepped up,” O’Connor said. Bishop Feehan has had three dates filled that way …
Bishop Feehan High grad Katie Nelson will be honored at halftime of the Boston University women’s basketball game Sunday for her four seasons as a Terrier and becoming a member of the 1,000-point club. Nelson and the Terriers (6-1) returned to the court after a six-game COVID-19 layoff with a 23-point fourth quarter to beat Lafayette. Nelson had 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 39 minutes of work …
Providence College hockey coach Nate Leaman laments the situation for all college athletes, not just his Friars, in these COVID-19 times and restrictions on campus. “There’s no distractions, that’s part of it, there’s no secondary things for kids to do,” Leaman said. “There’s nothing. They’re in their rooms and they come to the rink. But, it’s like that for every team, it’s not an excuse.” The Friars are just 4-3-2 at a fan-less Schneider Arena this season …
After a 7-0 month of January, North Attleboro native son Mark Schmidt’s St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team (10-2, 6-0 at home) is the highest ranked Atlantic 10 team (at No.40) in the NCAA NET poll. With nary a senior on the roster, Schmidt’s team is on the verge of six straight seasons with at least 10 A-10 wins, the best in the league …
Due to COVID-19 issues within the program, Mansfield’s John McCoy and the University of Delaware men’s basketball team (7-7) are in a six-game postponement, last having played Jan. 31 and not slated to return to action until Feb. 27 …
The Northeast Generals Tier 3 team has gone into a COVID-19 “pause” from North American League competition …
Mansfield High swimming coach Brian Schwartz is developing a strong sophomore class with the Hornets girls team as Courtney Croak has trimmed her times by seven second in the 200 freestyle, 11 seconds in the 100 breaststroke and 39 seconds in the 500 freestyle; Maya Dancy has reduced her times by five seconds in both the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle; Lauren Morley has improved by 35 seconds in the 500 freestyle; and Caitlyn Zajac has clipped five seconds off of her time in the 100 freestyle. Among the Hornet boys, senior Owen Lasbury-Casey has clipped five seconds off of his 200 IM and 200 freestyle times and his freshman brother Liam has taken six seconds off of his 50 freestyle time. Senior captain Mike Deasy is 23 seconds faster in the 200 IM, while sophomore Jack Friedman has taken 16 seconds off of his personal best in the 500 freestyle, 13 seconds in the 200 IM and 11 seconds in the 100 butterfly …
Remember in your prayers, if you will, Mansfield High golden great Peter Degirolamo, a member of the schools unbeaten 1959 Class D state champion football team ...
The Providence Bruins will play a New England AHL schedule against Bridgeport, Hartford and Springfield. “Back to back games will be a real challenge,” coach Jay Leach said of the building rivalries and feistiness. “Guys don’t like to lose, so it forces guys to dig in. We have a young defensive corps and the AHL is a real challenging league for a young defenseman.” …
Somerset Berkley High boys’ tennis coach Doug Chapman was cited by the National High School Federation as its Section 1 Coach of the Year, the Blue Raiders qualifying for the MIAA Tournament 35 times in his 41 years beyond the baseline with a winning percentage of 72.
