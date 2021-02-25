It’s no coincidence that there is a Boen on the championship basketball banners lining the James Albertini Gymnasium at Mansfield High School, but Hornets’ senior guard Matt Boen one-upped his elder brothers Mike and Max.
Boen became the Hornets’ No. 3 all-time leading boys’ scorer with 1,047 points for the fifth-best overall among Hornet hoopsters.
Boen captured four Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division titles, while his brothers Max (2015-17) and Mike (2013-15) both claimed three Hockomock championships.
Boen succeeded in his three goals this season — becoming a 1,000-point scorer, beating Taunton and gaining no less than a share of the Hockomock League title.
“I told Coach (Mike) Vaughan that I wanted to cut down the nets and focus on getting my name on the (1,000 points) banner,” Boen said.
Matt Boen eclipsed both Rocky DeAndrade and his brother Mike (896 career points) en route to the banner. Just don’t ask Mike, the former Stonehill College Skyhawk, who was the better shooter.
“We would always play competitive, one-on-one games,” said Mike. “We played a lot over at Stonehill (Mike being a 2020 grad) and Mass. Premier. He’s always been such a special athlete and was the most skilled of us three and he’s the only left-hander in the family. His work ethic was such that he was always trying to beat his older brothers. I didn’t have to give him many shooting tips, but he still hasn’t beat me one-on-one.” ...
One of the great stories out of the rink comes from first-year head coach Mike Donovan and his Norton High hockey team, which started the season at 0-4 and then went unbeaten (5-0-1) the rest of the way. “A lot of it was game experience and understanding the system,” Donovan said, having just three seniors (Stephen D’Ercole, Joe Fasolino, Collins Lyons) on the roster. “The other thing was our defense, we used three goalies (Lyons, Adam D’Errico, Sam Grolnic) and our defensemen blocked a lot of shots, we had a lot of kids giving up their bodies all over the ice” …
Lydia Santos, a senior guard and captain for coach Nikki Correia‘s North Attleboro High girls’ basketball team, “never takes a play off,” said the Rocketeer boss of Santos’ non-stop energy despite a trio of knee surgeries. “She just doesn’t stop, that’s why I never take her out” …
Also out of the Big Red basketball camp comes word from boys’ coach Sean Mulkerrins on junior guard Casey Poirier. “He’s the quickest kid in our gym,” said the North Attleboro coach. “He could get by most kids last year. This year, he’s going to the basket a lot more under control. He’s a strong kid and he finishes, and when he sets his feet, he’s a good 3-pointer shooter. He’s become a nice piece, a heck of a player.” …
Two of the mainstays of coach Tom Fecteau‘s SCC championship Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team were senior captains and defensemen, Brenden Santos (one goal, five assists) and Carter Foley (two goals, four assists), both four-year veterans in the program, two major reasons why the unbeaten skaters out-shot every foe, having 40 or more shots in six of 11 games while limiting 10 foes to 25 shots or less …
Mansfield High hockey coach Mike Balzarini has a foundation for the future in 6-foot-1 freshman goalie Chris Hormann, who started all 11 games for the Hornets. “He’s a big kid, he’s very good, he makes every first save,” said Balzarini …
King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey coach Paul Carlow might give a nod as to the Warriors’ most improved player in sophomore goalie Kyle Abbott, up from the junior varsity without any varsity minutes, who then played in every game, sporting a 1.68 goals against mark. “We didn’t see him a lot, he was kind of an unknown, so he was a surprise, a guy who came out of nowhere,” Carlow said …
Czechoslovakia native Hugo Haas, tending goal for the Northeast Generals hockey team in the NAHL, was credited with an assist in a win over Danbury. “Getting an assist is always fun,’ Haas said. “It’s funny that with how much I play the puck, it was actually a save (47 saves in the game) that was the pass — not an actual pass. I love to play the puck, it helps me get involved in the game more.” ...
By a 16-0 vote, the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee nixed the idea of sanctioning postseason tournaments for the Fall-II season, following similar decisions for the fall and winter seasons. The TMC did leave the door open on the option for spring sports, depending on the health climate ...
The MIAA Task Force has allowed for the re-introduction of penalty corners for Fall II field hockey matches, after the fall 2020 season adopted re-starts from the 25-yard line which coaches complained was not an advantage …
The MIAA Soccer Committee heard from officials about players not wearing masks, suggesting concerns that some schools are not reporting their yellow and red card infractons. The committee and set forth a motion that when a COVID violation occurs within the penalty box area, an indirect kick will be awarded from the 18-yard line closest to where the infraction occurred.
