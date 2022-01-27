Former Attleboro High gymnast and MIAA state champion Andrae Butler, a freshman with the Springfield College men’s team, is ranked No. 13 nationally in vaulting, having scored a 14.30 at a meet at the West Point Open. He scored a 13.9 in the event and a 10.7 in floor exercises at the Navy Open in Baltimore last weekend.
Butler is the son of AHS gymnastics coaches Rich and Noelle Butler, the proprietors of Butler Gymnastics Academy on East Street in the city. Noelle is the daughter of the founding fathers of the AHS program, Diane and Mike Martin. Butler also has a season best score of 12.65 in floor exercises …
Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock and fifth-year senior forward Emily Miccile notched the 1,000th point of her basketball career at Adelphi University during a 68-57 win over Franklin Pierce, having 20 points (hitting eight shots from the floor), four rebounds and three blocked shots. Also in the Panther lineup, former AHS Bombardier Sarah Deyo delivered a double-double with 11 points (shooting 5-for-7), 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. Miccile is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds per game, having reached double scoring figures in 11 games for the Panthers (8-8 with four straight wins). Miccile has scored 15 points or more in seven games. Deyo is averaging four points and five rebounds per game …
At the Harvard University-hosted Beantown Challenge, former Seekonk High track great Cammy Garabian, a Crimson junior, took fourth place in the weight throw at 57-7 and then came back over the weekend at The Armory in New York City for the Track Club of New Jersey Championships, by winning the event by better than a three-foot margin at 58-7 …
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Katie Nelson, the fifth year senior guard with the Wisconsin women’s hoop team scored a Badger career-best 24 points in a 69-57 win over Penn State. Nelson hit seven of 10 shots from the floor, four of six 3-pointers and all six of her free throws, while also having six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 40 minutes of work ...
North Attleboro’s Tyler Watters has been named an assistant athletic director at R.I. College. Watters, a 2020 graduate from Bridgewater State and a member of the Bears’ track teams, previously served at Harvard University and is completing graduate work at Boston College …
Captains-elect for the 2022 edition of Rocketeer football at North Attleboro High will be fullback-linebacker Greg Berthiaume, running back-defensive back Nathan Shultz and two-way lineman Zach Gallagher …
‘He’s jumping up on his rushes, getting pucks to the net, he’s making things happen,” North Attleboro High hockey coach Kyle Heagney said of senior defenseman Anthony Wescott, who had six assists in two games …
Notably for the Big Red skaters in a shutout win over Taunton, North’s “All-Armenian” line of Mark Ayvazyan, Nick Kojoian and Gavin Arabian combined for a last-minute goal against the Tigers …
Norton High girls’ basketball coach Dan Langmead cannot take sophomore Emma Cochrane off of the floor, the guard-forward having an All-TVL season, “she plays so hard, she’s relentless,” the Lancer mentor said …
One of the Lancers’ most improved players has been Mikayler Patch. Following the fitness regimen of Adam Watkins, the skill development from former Rocketeer and Minuteman Mike Babul, from AHS assistant coach Rachael Routhier, Naples, Florida-based shooting guru Dave Hopla and an intensive training schedule formed by Norton High track coach Kent Taylor, Patch overcame a torn ACL, shed 20-plus pounds and verbally committed to Elms College in Chicopee. “She loved the vibe and positivity of Coach Taylor,” said her dad Rick Patch, an assistant with the 9-1 Tolman High boys’ team, of the route to her success off the court. “He (Taylor) has literally motivated her to strive to do her best and has taught her what emptying the tank truly means.” ...
Alex Evans and Kent Taylor, the Norton High track coaches have the Lancer girls’ sprint medley relay team in the New Balance National Indoor Championship Meet in New York in March for the third straight year. Competing in the Rising Stars Division for Norton will be Ali Murphy, Shaylee Owens, Shea Podbelski and Jillian Strynar, the MSTCA Division 5 Meet champions at 4:22.8 …
Foxboro High boys’ basketball coach Jon Gibbs and his Warriors epitomize the challenge of winning in the Hockomock League, having but three wins despite big-time players like Alex Penders (13 ppg) and Dylan Gordon (14 ppg) on the floor. “Just the quality of this league and how tough the teams are night after night,” Gibbs noted. “We’ve had some tough losses, but playing against quality teams has helped us learn and get better.” ...
Bishop Feehan High girls’ hockey coach Mike Cripps affords sophomore center Caitlin Kelley ample ice time because she is so valuable in all situations. “She’s a house,” said the Shamrock coach. “Her biggest improvement has been her skating, now she does anything and everything.” …
“They’re seniors, captains, they work hard, we know what we’re going to get,” King Philip High boys’ hockey coach Paul Carlow said of the ever-steady play of Shaun Fitzpatrick and Sean Crowther ..
Boys’ basketball coaches in both the Kelley-Rex and Davenport Divisions have agreed to share game film of their teams’ last two games with upcoming foes. There was some conjecture among coaches about availability, but the majority of coaches “wanted to share game films,” AHS Athletic Director and coach Mark Houle noted. “Our coaches have a tremendous amount of respect for each other, it was a matter of how and what protocols were going to be used.” …
Columbus Blue Jackets’ draft pick and PC hockey team freshman Guillaume Richard has a Hockey East-best plus-19 rating. The 6-foot-2 Ontario native, who was the Hockey East Defender of the month in October and Defenseman of the Week this week, had three assists in a weekend series with BC, now having 13 points in 26 games ...
Former King Philip High Warrior softball star Elise Pereira has been named a captain of the Bentley University softball team. “She knows what it takes to be good, but also knows what it takes to be great,” said coach Terry McDonough. “She will leave a mark here as one of the best pitchers Bentley softball has had.” Pereira will enter the season with a 3.27 ERA, having struck out 115 batters over 169 1/3 innings and 37 appearances. “Elise is a leader on and off the field and has such great knowledge of the game. Her commitment to be better each day and give 100 percent to each practice and game really demonstrates who she is as an athlete. She looks to make a difference each and every day.”