Former Bishop Feehan High volleyball standout Mary Campbell of Plainville, a senior at Assumption College, has been tabbed as one of the captains of the Greyhounds’ volleyball program for next season.
Campbell competed in 20 matches and 63 sets in her junior year, totalling 98 kills, 58 digs and 24 blocks. Campbell finished the season ranked third on the team in kills per set with 1.56 and posted a career-high 14 kills against American International.
“I am so honored to be selected as a captain for our upcoming season,” Campbell said. “I am determined to help guide our team throughout these uncertain times and adapt to any changes we may face this season as a result of the pandemic. I am so excited for this season with each and every one of my teammates. We have an incredible bond that I will cherish forever.” …
There will be new tennis courts at Seekonk High for coaches Mike Petrucci and Jen Borden as four new “Warrior blue” courts and an auxiliary outdoor basketball court were underway over the summer season. “The work got delayed in the spring due to the corona virus, the construction work was in the budget for last year,” Athletic Director John Moran said. “They are really top of the line courts, they look good and are a great addition to our facilities.” The next program will be renovating Connolly Field (used for football and soccer) with an artificial turf surface …
Word has it out of South Bend, Indiana, that two members of the University of Notre Dame golf team tested positive for the coronavirus, but displayed no symptoms. Attleboro’s Davis Chatfield was not one of them, but the Fighting Irish are under quarantine protocol …
Spencer Dumas, the impressive young golfer from Plainville who is a junior at Xaverian High, a top-10 finisher at the Attleboro Area City Open and recent Franklin CC club champion is none other than the son of former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Ken Dumas (class of ’89), who played golf for Big Red golf coach Art Nunes along with Mark Laviano and Derek Barber …
Bishop Feehan High baseball standout Zach Stephenson and Norton High softball star Destiny McGrath are raising funds for the “A Shot for Life” Home Run Derby and baseball-softball benefit games in Brockton Sept. 12-13 to benefit the Dr. Curry Research Lab at Mass. General Hospital …
Ashley Caouette won the women’s club championship at Norton CC with a low gross score of 192 and a net score of 148. Caouette was six shots better than Gail Whippen in the stroke play competition. Mansfield High’s Jason See is the junior club champion, shooting a 73, three shots better than his brother Brian. Both See brothers played in the Gately Cup Tournament in Connecticut, finishing among the top 50 in a field of over 100 …
Coach Bill Cuthbertson‘s Dighton-Rehoboth High baseball team was dealt a huge loss for the 2020 season when expected ace, 6-foot-3 senior righthander Bert Jones, opted to transfer to LaSalle Academy in Providence after the 2019 season. “With everything that happened at D-R, and I had cousins that had gone there (LaSalle),” Jones said of his thought process, referring to Cuthbertson being suspended as the boys’ basketball coach with no justifiable cause. “The school is amazing, the classrooms, I loved everything about it.” Jones played with Seekonk in the Attleboro Area Summer Sandlot League, not having had a high school spring season …
North Attleboro High boys’ soccer coach and wrestling coach Geoff Burgess will be teeing it up at Crystal Lake Golf Course in Burrillville, R.I., this weekend, bidding for his ninth club championship …
“Henry Hits The Ball,” a baseball tale about an autistic youth, penned by Thom Ring, a former scribe at The Sun Chronicle, received the IndieReview book of the month in the action-adventure category. “It’s great to get the recognition, and I’m honored,” said Ring, who wrote an auto racing column for The Sun Chronicle. “I do hope Henry can open the eyes of some people to potential that’s not always obvious.” The book tells the tale of Henry Brademeier, who can hit a baseball better than anyone who’s ever played the game in his home town at the high school level. When a big league scout discovers Henry taking swings with the bat, he initiates a great adventure for the intellectually-challenged young man, who’s never even been away from home. According to the IndieReview, “Henry Hits the Ball” will enchant readers as they learn more about autism,baseball, and what really matters.” The book is available at most bookstores, Amazon and at thomring.com …
Though minus a spring season, recent graduate Krystal MacDonald, perhaps, the best women’s lacrosse player at Norton High since the program turned varsity five years ago, has been invited to try out for a “walk on” spot with the Keene State programs. The Owls were 8-8 and 9-9 the previous two seasons before playing just three matches in 2020 and have just two players from Massachusetts on the roster.
