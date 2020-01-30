Bishop Feehan High grad and University of Maine sophomore baseball player Brodie Carey just returned from his annual 297 Baseball Academy in Aruba, which drew over 100 boys, ages four through 18, who hailed from the Caribbean nation, neighboring Curacao and the Netherlands.
Every player who attended was equipped with a 297 (the Aruba area code) jerseys and hats, with all refreshments donated by the local Martijn Trading Company. Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, an island native and supporter of the clinic, underwrote the expenses for 25 players from the San Nicolas Hurricane team.
Three two-hour sessions were held each day of the camp, which included among its staffers: North Attleboro High grad Tyler Lafreniere and Carey's dad Jim, a scout with the Chicago Cubs, as Jason Oldham of the GLG Athletic Performance Center, who spoke on training, injury prevention and nutrition ...
Remember in your prayers, if you will, a legend in every sport at Norton High, Vin Ferrini, who scored a still-standing Lancer single basketball game record of 60 points against Avon back in 1950 ...
Mansfield's Mark Jackson, the Athletic Director at Villanova University, attended the week-long NCAA meetings in California two weeks and said "there's not enough time in the day" to consider all of the legislation proposed, much of the conversations on the California-based "pay to play" formula for student-athletes. "There are so many different opinions, it's going to be a sharp learning curve" with the NCAA working with state legislatures." ...
"We've been showing him some different things about how to take it, he does a different technique," North Attleboro High hockey coach Ben McManama said of the faceoff development and improvement in winning draws by senior center Dennis Morehouse. "He's really working at it, he's winning those battles and that translates into more shots." ...
"He does everything the right way, he works hard, he absolutely has been an unsung hero," King Philip High boys' basketball coach Dave DeStefano said of yeoman 6-foot-5 senior center Tommy Donahue. "He does a great job on defense, he's been a big difference we are where we're at." ...
The Hockomock League will revise its divisional roster for the 2020-21 academic and athletic calendar due to new enrollment figures for grades 9-11 with Milford (976) moving from the Davenport Division to the Kelley-Rex Division and Oliver Ames (840) moving to the Davenport Division. Hockomock prinicipals and athletic directors review student body enrollments every two years and make revisions, if necessary ...
Foxboro's Derek Retos is in his fifth season as an assistant coach with the Tufts University men's basketball team (13-3). A Brandeis University graduate and three-year captain, he graduated from the Brimmer & May School in Chestnut Hill in 2010 as the school's all-time leading scorer. At Brandeis, Retos remains the Jumbos' career leader in 3-point field goals (231) and free throw shooting percentage (.933) ...
"I'll continue to out here skating so long as my body holds up, I enjoy every minute of it," said Wrentham's Jim Lehan, the former KP hockey coach, who has served as a high school boys and girls hockey official for some four decades in addition to instructing new on-ice officials ...
It's hockey royalty these days at the rink where former Providence College Friar great ('94) Vicki Movessian-Lamoriello serves as an assistant coach for the first-year Bishop Feehan High girls' hockey team, of which daughter Mary is a freshman defenseman. Movessian-Lamoriello was a two-time All New England pick, who played in the '94 and '97 World Championships and the '98 Olympic Games with Team USA ...
And skating for the Norton High boys' hockey team as a sophomore defenseman is Jake Braga, the grandson of former Bishop Feehan High boys' hockey coach Reid Braga and the son of former Shamrock Matt Braga ...
Former Attleboro High Bombardier Sarah Deyo, a junior forward on the Southern New Hampshire women's basketball team (12-7), has scored points in 13 of the 15 games in which she has appeared and taken down five rebounds or more in seven games ...
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Emily Schromm, a junior guard on the Norwich (Vt.) University men's hoop team (5-12), has scored in nine of the 11 games in which she has started, averaging three points and two rebounds per outing ...
Lacing up her skates for the No. 10 nationally ranked Endicott College women's hockey team (17-2) is former King Philip High Warrior Nicole Connor, a freshman defenseman, who played in the Bay State Breakers program ...
It's a done deal, a non-league game on weekend No. 6 of the fall 2020 football season between Bishop Feehan High and coach Jack Martinelli's Foxboro High Warriors. "We both had open dates that week and to play a Coach Martinelli team, him being an old-school guy with a lot of tradition will be good," said Shamrock coach Bryan Pinabell ...
Former Mansfield High swimmer Emily Weiner, a senior at Bentley, has had quite a successful month of January, taking fifth in the 100 backstroke in a meet at Pace (1:08.5), fourth at Babson (1:07.8) and seventh at Connecticut College (1:08.4), while placing fourth in the 200 backstroke at St. Michael's ...
North Attleboro High product Jon Friberg took in a game-high 12 rebounds and scored eight points as Lasell University's men's basketball team beat Suffolk 94-83 ...
Molly Hammond and Ella Machunis, students at the North Attleboro Middle School, along with Wrentham's Caelan Hurley, who attends Mt. St. Charles Academy, will all be competing with the Boston-based Team Excel Juvenile, a synchronized skating team representing The Skating Club of Boston at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships Feb. 26-29 in Providence, one of six teams to qualify out of the Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships ...
The New England Sports Village-based Northeast Generals bolstered their goaltending for the stretch of the NAHL season by adding North Reading's 19-year old, 6-foot-2 Matt Pasquale, who has already committed to UConn ...
