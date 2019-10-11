Former Bishop Feehan High baseball standout Brodie Carey, now at the University of Maine, said of his 297 Baseball Academy event held in August in Aruba, “the event went great, the players loved the gear donated by the Red Sox.”
Some 80 players attended, as well as a number of MLB scouts. The San Diego Padres flew in a rep to see 6-foot-2, 16-year-old Aruba pitcher Nkoski Didder.
“We taught the kids developmental drills, injury prevention and all about the recruiting process,” Carey said.
The staff will head back in January for a winter session camp, which is expected to draw over 100 players.
“This camp is geared toward development and preparing them for the season,” Carey said. “We have also formed a partnership with the FCCA (fundacion pa cas comunidad arubano) which is social services in Aruba and started the Degrees and Doubles Foundation which is aimed to provide funding for players to take their GED and academic testing, which are crucial for international players to play here in the U.S.” ...
The floormanship of former King Philip High Warrior Jake Layman is a valuable commodity for his new NBA coach Ryan Saunders with the Minnesota Timberwolves. “He’s so smart, he can fit in wherever,” Saunders said of Layman’s movement, especially away from the ball. “He understands the points that we are making, giving yourself up for the team. He’s very good at reading defenses.” ...
Former King Philip High softball star Elise Pereira, was one of six members of the Bentley University team named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Scholar-Athlete All America Team. Pereira, a sophomore actuarial sciences major, posted a grade index above 3.5 while posting a 5-9 pitching record with a 2.80 ERA in 15 appearances ...
Mansfield’s Erik Foley, back in Friartown for Providence College’s homecoming, lamented his state of NHL limbo from post-concussion syndrome. The St. Louis Blues’ prospect will likely to be sent to Arizona for further testing before he can even begin to skate again. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, nobody knows, but I want to get back on the ice,” Foley said ...
Remember in your prayers, if you will, former Attleboro High track man (class of '56; a member of the six-member 1955 state championship team), former Westfield State College track coach (starting the program in 1968 and winning 20 MASCAC titles through the years) and Oceanside, California surfer Jerry Gravel ...
Up at Southern New Hampshire University, former Seekonk High soccer standout Ally Patterson is leading the Penmen (5-3) in scoring with seven goals, having a five-match scoring streak. Across the field, former North Attleboro High Rockteeer Gabe Pinhancos, a sophomore midfielder, has appeared in seventh matches with three starts for the Penmen (3-4-1) ...
The Attleboro Recreation Dept. will christen the new tennis facility at Finberg Field on Sunday morning at 10, with all former participants of the Attleboro Singles and Doubles Tournaments invited to bring their racquets ...
Bishop Feehan grad and three-sport captain, Ithaca College freshman Ryan Medeiros of Rehoboth, finished in the top 20 at the Hamilton, N.Y., Invitational Meet for the No. 26 nationally ranked cross country tea, clocking a personal best time on the 8-K course to finish 18th. His elder brother Jason, a sophomore linebacker for Brown University, was in on four tackles against URI ...
One big reason that the Western New England College men’s soccer team (7-2-1) is so strong defensively (six shutouts) has been the work of sophomore defender Larsen Keys, the former King Philip Warrior, who has started every match ...
Seekonk’s River Glenn, via LaSalle Academy in Providence and a freshman outfielder with the Tallahassee Community College softball team (16-32), was named to the Florida College Association and Panhandle Conference All Academic Team. She had a .313 OBP on the season with 25 hits and 21 walks in 48 games ...
At Salve Regina University, former Bombardier, Seahawks’ junior QB Tyler McGovern has completed 48 of 99 passes for 447 yards and one TD; former Foxboro High Warrior and senior running back Ronnie Martin has gained 95 yards on 22 caries; and former AHS Bombardier Brendan Nunes, a senior wide receiver, has snared 12 passes for 140 yards ...
Down Bellevue Avenue with the Salve Regina field hockey team (8-3), sophomore forward Hannah Bedrossian of Seekonk has three goals and two assists in 11 matches, former North Attleboro Rocketeer and senior defensive stopper at midfield Vanessa Frost has appeared in all 10 matches and Foxboro High grad Kayla Ames, a freshman midfielder, scored her first varsity goal against Dean ...
Former Dighton-Rehoboth soccer standout Evie Rodrigues, a junior back at Franklin Pierce College, has started every match for the women’s soccer team (4-5-1) ...
Word out of Worcester at Assumption College has former Foxboro High Warrior Lily Daly having played in seven matches for the 8-1 field hockey team, with her first varsity goal at Mercy College. Across campus on the football field, former Bishop Feehan Shamrock C.J. Herson, a junior tight end, has been a big reason why the Greyhounds (3-1) are averaging 225 rushing yards per game. He’s caught two passes for 27 yards. And on the volleyball floor, former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Mary Campbell of Plainville, a junior outside hitter, has 48 kills and 31 digs for the Greyhounds (3-10) ...
Calling all North Attleboro High field hockey alumni for the annual alumni-varsity match Sunday at 3 p.m. ...
Former Foxboro High Warrior Jill Delaney has faced a lot of rubber (82 saves) in goal for the Bridgewater State field hockey team (1-7), the senior having made seven starts. Another ex-Warrior, junior forward Emma Daly has two goals in three matches played. Also on campus, former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Meg Leary, a freshman distance runner, took the No. 28 spot (at 21:10) for the Bears’ cross country team in a third place finish at the Kirsh Cup in New Hampshire.
