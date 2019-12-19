’Twas the day before Christmas — er, make that two or three days or so — and along the beach, not a creature was stirring, just me and the piping plovers.
From out amidst a wall of waves crashing into the sand, came ol’ Saint Nick, surfboard in hand. Wiped out and wet, but stoked with delight, Saint Nick zipped out of his wetsuit, now that was a sight! Up the beach he pranced, his red nose beaming bright, he jumped into his “woody” and wheeled off into the night — bringing good cheer to all, and:
To Plainville’s Billy Gaskin, a bucket of bait for trolling the waters off of Key West ...
And to Shawn Gaskin, a starter’s whistle at the first tee for North Attleboro High golf matches ...
To Foxboro High favorite fan Joan Goodwin, a new pair of thermal mittens ...
To Mansfield High football coach Mike Redding, a 5:59 reminder alarm on his match; to Hornet assistant coach Tim Selmon, promotion out of the fourth lunch group; and to Hornet supporter Dave Redding, a bag of butterscotch candies ...
To the DiNardo family of North Attleboro, plenty of pop on the first pitch to be thrown at North Attleboro High’s new “Bull” of a baseball field in memory of Gary DiNardo ...
To AAGA co-president Bobby Gay, a Hawaaian martini at the “Jerry Martini” Bar ...
To Seekonk’s Mal Goldenberg, R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame Committeman, some leftover chicken wire from the “auditorium” ...
To Mansfield High cross country and track coach Derek Ellis, an explanation of the “obstruction rule” in field hockey ...
To resident Heather Hill CC pro Mike Cosentino, many more days of breaking 80 ...
To Attleboro High track coach Marty Tighe, a patio table at Capt. Nick’s after a top 10 finish at the ‘Around the Block’ roadrace ...
To King Philip Regional High football coach Brian Lee, a new bullhorn ...
To Attleboro’s Mike Whitfield and Mansfield’s Mike Zonghetti, forever thoughts ...
To Norton High boys’ soccer coach Eric Greene, a back row “libero” role for chair volleyball ...
To Attleboro High Bombardier supporter Mike Shockro, a guest pass for cold days in Jake McKenna’s truck ...
To Long Island Nets assistant coach Mike Babul, an NBA Finals at the Barclays Center ...
To King Philip High boys’ hockey coach Paul Carlow, many a pedigree New York Islander in the scouting system ...
To Mansfield High golf coach Chris Hall, a DeeJay 101 seminar ...
To Cleveland Cavaliers radio man Tim Alcorn of Seekonk, a .500 season and no spilled water bottles ...
To mermen and mermaids, water for a new Bill Dentch Natatorium in Attleboro ...
To North Attleboro’s R.I. Squash League staple Brian Patch, two minutes in the sin bin for impersonating a hockey fan ...
To Seekonk High cross country and track coach Frank Mooney, the latest “Boogie ‘wit a Hoodie” CD ...
To North Attleboro “match day” soccer administrator Ron DiFiore, the complete book of “Futbol Facts” ...
To Jimmy’s Pub proprietor George Pantos, the “Golden Helmet” lifetime achievement award from the Mansfield High football team for his support ...
To the ”F-Troop,” clean press box windows ...
To Team Howard chairman Tom Howard, with 60-plus for the Thanksgiving Day dinner, a seat at the table ...
To North Attleboro assistant girls’ soccer coach Jack Horack, a hot chocolate in the Friends of Friar Hockey Room ...
To bag-toting Pat Kelleher (sidekick for more than 30 years of 2019 AAGA Open champ Derek Johnson) a per diem increase to $5 a bag with a package of crackers and sasparilla sod at the caddy shack at the turn ...
To North Attleboro’s Larry Marcoullier, a short VIP list for the Thanksgiving Day morning Rocketeer garage “brunch” ...
And to barefooting linkster Derek Barber, a can of Dr. Scholl’s foot powder ...
To Seekonk High assistant girls’ soccer coach Tom Crowley, an “open” tab ...
To King Philip High videographer Rich Harwood, a Walter Potenza-made sausage and pepper sandwich for a Columbus Day stroll along Atwells Avenue ...
To Attleboro and New Shoreham’s Mike Mooney, a $2 discount for prepared food and a “free” cup of coffee at Dave’s Market ...
To Wrentham’s football rules interpreter and official Sal Gulino, the “comeback player” of the year award ...
To Norton High assistant football coach Tom Pileski, the Jack Martinelli Distinguished Service award from Northeastern University ...
To Sand Hill Cove’s Stephen Gostkowski, a dozen clam cakes from George’s of Galilee and a seaweed rake ...
To King Philip High boys’ soccer coach Mike O’Neill, moonlighting as a faculty member at Providence College, a reserved seat for Lessons and Carols ...
To AAGA veteran and 2006 titlist Bert Bouley and King Philip High sports administrator Dennis Lavallee a spot next to Pole 85 on the Cape Cod Canal to fish ...
Remember in your prayers, if you will, the Foxborough CC Tournament Committee chairman Rob Arnold; city of Attleboro rabble-rouser Tony Viveiros; former Mansfield High hoopster Fred Baskin; former AHS trackman Jerry Gravel; former Dighton-Rehoboth High golfer Taylor Bowen; ...
To Pawtucket Red Sox servers of the community Jeff Caster, Steve Deyo and Bill Wanless, no rain delays ...
To Bishop Feehan High and BU soccer parent Paul Kofton of Norton, at least one easy day driving in Boston ...
To GM Bryan Erikson and coach Joe Lovell, a championship season for the Northeast Generals ...
To Kevin Lonergan and Bud Chatfield, a beatable first round foe for the Attleboro Doubles Tennis Tournament ...
To Norton High boys’ soccer team assistant coaches, Steve Hughes and Dave Cuddington, a rules interpretation seminar at the Bert Greene Soccer Academy ...
And to Norton High trainer Michelle Norman, a sunny afternoon and choice seating location at The Boat House ...
To soccer and lacrosse official Gene Stewart, a well-used Sun Chronicle delivery bag ...
And to All, a Mele Kelekhemakka.
