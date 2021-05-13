Former King Philip Regional High lacrosse standout Abbey Buchanan, a fifth-year senior and graduate student with the Coastal Carolina University women’s lacrosse team, is having a terrific final season.
Buchanan is among the leading scorers for the Chanticleers (10-7) with 15 goals — surpassing her career total — and six assists. The midfielder has points in 12 matches, with seven multi-point matches, and scored winning goals against Jacksonville, Wofford and Winthrop. Buchanan has started 12 of 17 matches with 15 goals on 33 shots. A two-time Hockomock League All-Star, Buchanan appeared in 39 matches through her first four years in Conway, South Carolina, and scored 12 goals …
North Attleboro High product Cassidy Becker, a freshman on the Stonehill College women’s track team, captured second place in the heptathlon at the Northeast 10 Conference Championship Meet at AIC. Becker, who closed with 3,684 points, finished second in the 100 hurdles (16.03 to earn 711 points), second in the 200 (28.06 to take 626 points), fourth in the long (15-7 ½) and high jumps, fourth in the 800 (2:47) and fifth in the javelin (80-2) and weight throws …
North Attleboro’s Jordan Pugh was a senior receiver, defensive back, and return specialist with the once-beaten LaSalle Academy football team in Providence. The LSU-bound Pugh and the Rams lost their lone game of the season to Bishop Hendricken in the Rhode Island Division 1 Super Bowl. Pugh snared a 66-yard TD catch in the title game …
North Attleboro’s Kaylee Mankins, a sophomore first baseman for the Bentley softball team via Bishop Feehan High, was named to the Northeast 10 Conference All-Star team. In her first full season after having her freshman year curtailed by the pandemic, Mankins led the Falcons in batting (.342), home runs (four) and RBI (21) this spring after collecting nine hits and one homer in 35 at bats in 2020. Against Stonehill on March 31, she became the first player in program history to hit two home runs in a game. Defensively, Mankins had a .984 fielding percentage at first with only two miscues …
Norton High grad Corey Stalters won the javelin (189-7) for Westfield State at the MASCAC Championship Meet for the 17th-best throw in the nation. Another ex-Lancer, Cam Cleathero finished sixth in the decathlon with 5,544 points for the University of Maine at the America East Championships …
Four-year varsity cross country and track runner Diana Blouin, who is heading to UMass-Amherst, and football-lacrosse standout Michael Strachan, will play football at URI, were Attleboro High’s Hockomock League Scholar-Athletes for the year ...
Dartmouth College-bound record-setting distance runner Isabella Pietrasiewicz of Norton High was named the Tri-Valley League’s Fall 2 season MVP for a second time, breaking the Lancers two-mile record and winning the 600 and mile. Also gaining all-TVL status were TVL hurdles and high jump champ Heather Kurland, TVL 300 champ Ali Murph TVL 1,000 champ Shea Podbelski and Shaylee Owens who placed in the 300, high jump and hurdles …
Norton High dominated the selections to the All Tri-Valley League Fall 2 boys’ all-star track team with TVL champion Paul Wisnaskas (55 hurdles, high jump), TVL champion Sean Wynne (600) and TVL champ Ryan Carroll (shot put) …
Mansfield High grad Matt Farragher, a junior infielder with the Stonehill College baseball team (17-14), has 20 hits in 16 games with seven doubles and a homer. Farragher sports a .317 batting average and a .430 on-base percentage (with 10 walks). His bunt sent up a pair of runs against Bentley in the first game of a twinbill and he had two hits with an RBI in the nightcap …
Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock track athlete Ryan Medeiros, a sophomore at Ithaca College, took second place in the 10,000 meters (33:03) at the Liberty League Championship Meet and qualified for the All-Atlantic Region Championship Meet. He clocked season bests of 4:18 1,500 at the Rochester Tech meet, a 4:20 in the 1,500 and a 15:27 in the 5,000 meters …
Foxboro High girls’ track coach Myles Eldridge has two promising freshmen in hurdler and middle distance runner Gianna Dunne and sprinter Erin Foley. “We are a young and small (roster size) team and we have a lack of depth in the throws,” Eldridge said …
Norton High wrestling coach Pat Coleman never expected to see Ray Rodriquez back on the mat after suffering an MCL sprain n the very first football game of the season for the Lancers. In just his second year as a matman, “I was afraid that we’d lose him, but he’s doing well physically,” Rodriquez said ...
It will be less than a month until the start of the Attleboro Area Golf Association summer tournament schedule with the annual Senior Tournament set for June 7 at Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro for any golfers 50 years old and over …
The number of candidates for the Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ spring track teams, coached by Bob L’Homme and Steve Smith respectively, are an annual amazement as both squads have over 90 members …
Foxboro’s Tanner Alexander and twin brother Teagan, via Xaverian High, are a freshmen defender and goalkeeper, respectively with the NCAA Tournament-bound Bryant University lacrosse team (9-3). The Bulldogs will meet fourth-ranked and defending champion Virginia Sunday. Another member of that team is former Franklin High Panther Jacob Alexander, who earned Northeast Conference Tournament honors by taking 12 ground balls and winning 17 draws in the title game against No. 1 seed St. Joseph’s.
