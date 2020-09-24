Joe Farroba of North Attleboro, the men’s basketball coach at Bridgewater State, is two wins shy of his 400th career victory in 28 seasons and crossing his fingers that the Bears even have a winter season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t know, I really don’t,” Farroba said of discussions with fellow MASCAC member coaches and those from the NEWMAC (of which Wheaton College is a member) along with NESCAC member schools. “Right now, I don’t think that there will be any non-league games in November and we might just start up with league games in December.
“Everyone is on pins and needles right now to see what goes on with schools that are playing football,” Farroba added. “Really, it’s the kids (on campus) who are defining whether or not we will have college (in-person courses and athletics). We’re all just going to have to wait and see.”
Former Salve Regina University tennis coach Brian Shanley, who had also been serving as an assistant coach with the URI women’s tennis program, is no longer in Kingston, owing to his schedule as the club pro at the Pt. Judith CC in Narragansett, R.I. “They’re (URI) having the kids start practice next week,” Shanley said, “but there will be no off-campus matches or teams coming in this fall.” …
Attleboro High boys’ lacrosse coach Kevin Patton disclosed that Fred Wheaton, Mike Strachan and William Runey, III have been selected to lead the 2021 program …
“It will all be very surreal,” Norton High boys’ soccer coach Eric Greene said of his Lancers’ 10-match schedule, as well as girls’ coach Meagan Elliott, iwth basically each weekend being a home-and-away series with five Tri-Valley League members. The Lancers will start the Oct. 10-11 weekend against Holliston, wiht the 2 p.m. boys debut at Adams Fields on the 10th and the girls’ home debut on the 11th …
Mark Ledwich, who assists in the volleyball program at Mass. Premier Courts, will be the new volleyball coach at Mansfield High, succeeding Melissa Surian-Heeden, who added her baby Grace into the Hornet athletic family, joining teammate Luke …
Both the NAHL and Tier-3 teams of the New England Sports Village-based Northeast Generals will take to the streets of Attleboro in the near future for a weekly cleanup campaign. The Little Rapids youth hockey developmental program is underway at the New England Sports Village under the direction of Mansfield High coach Mike Balzarini and Norton High assistant Rob Reilly, with sessions each Monday and Wednesday in various age groups …
Providence Bruins hockey fans have all the admiration for the success of Dallas Stars goalkeeper Anton Khudobin, who played 16 games for the Bruins’ AHL affiliate during the 2010-11 season, 44 games during the 2011-12 season and in 11 games during the 2016-17 season, more renowned for the “Russian Techo” music he would blast in the locker room …
Mark Mesmer and Steve Sousa are “The Big Kahunas” at Norton CC after winning the 27-hole tournament last weekend with a 132 ½ score. The teams play a best ball score for the first 18 holes, then an aggregate total over the final nine holes, with the duo reducing the rest of the field to shambles …
The AAGA is seeking entries for the annual John “Buck” Renner Memorial Golf Tournament Oct. 3-4 at Heather Hill CC and Wentworth Hills Golf Course. Proceeds from the two-day, 36-hole tournament will be used to perpetuate the AAGA Scholarship program …
Four members of the current New York Mets coaching staff coached with the Pawtucket Red Sox at one time — roving instructor and third base-first base coach Kevin Boles (manager 2014-18), bullpen pitching coach Rickey Bones, hitting coach Chili Davis and third base coach Gary DiSarcina (head coach in 2013) …
The “Hawkeye” automated camera was placed into use due to coronavirus concerns at the recently concluded U.S. Open, eliminating linesmen from having to make calls. The system made some 225,000 calls during the first week of play, of which only 14 were erroneous …
Australian Lleyton Hewitt, who won the 2014 Tennis Hall of Fame Championships in Newport and was a finalist in 2013, as well as being a U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion, is one of the nine finalists for induction into the 2021 Hall of Fame class. Hewitt joins legendary coach Dennis VanDerMee, former No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain, Swedish doubles specialist Jonas Bjorkman and American Lisa Raymond, who won 11 Grand Slam doubles titles. ““I had so many great Australians to look up to while I was coming up in the sport,” Hewitt said. “To know that my career is up for consideration to be recognized alongside the likes of Hall of Famers Tony Roche, John Newcombe, Rod Laver, Roy Emerson, Ken Rosewall, and so many other greats who I admired is just an amazing honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.