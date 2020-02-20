Former Attleboro High Bombardier baseball standout Nate Tellier, a senior pitcher and outfielder for the UMass-Dartmouth Corsairs, was ranked the No. 4 prospect among NCAA Division III players by perfectgame.org in its 2020 season preview.
“Nate works extremely hard every day on all facets of his game, and this is a great honor for him and our program,” Corsair coach Bob Prince said. “He has certainly established himself as one of the best dual-players in the country.”
Tellier, a second-team All-Little East Conference selection and a third-team Rawlings/ABCA All-Regional pick, batted .325 with 53 hits that included 11 doubles and 22 RBI. Tellier made 15 mound appearances with a win, eight saves and a 1.86 ERA.
The righthander allowed just 14 hits in 29 innings pitched and fanned 41 along the way. Over 124 career games at UMass-Dartmouth, Tellier has 168 hits (.333 batting average) with 33 doubles and 77 RBI with 63 K’s over 27 pitching appearances ...
Norton High boys’ basketball coach Marc Liberatore was named Small School Division Coach of the Year in the Tri-Valley League, while a pair of Lancer seniors, Colin Cochrane and Sean McNichols were selected to the All-TVL team ...
Foxboro’s Liam Feeney, a senior captain with the No. 7 nationally ranked Trinity College men’s hockey team (14-5-1) is a semifinalist for the 20th annual Concannon Award, presented to the best American-born NCAA Division II/III hockey player in New England. Feeney has played in every game for the Bantams during his career and is one of eight defensemen out of 30 players to be nominated for the award. Feeney was a semifinalist last season and currently ranks fifth among NESCAC defensemen in scoring with a goal and 12 assists, while administering a blue line that ranks No. 4 nationally in goals allowed at 1.90 per game ...
Bishop Feehan High grad Molly Dunn of North Attleboro, a senior with the Fordham University women’s swimming team, rewrote the Rams’ record in 3-meter diving (at 310.80) in winning the event in a meet with Iona. In addition to winning the 1-meter diving (254.25). Dunn shattered the four-year school record of 307.2 in the 3-meter diving. Against UMass-Amherst, Dunn took second in 3-meter diving (263.32) and fourth in 1-meter diving (225.52). Dunn became a diver through gymnastics as she competed in gymnastics for 15 years at Ace Gymnastics in Ipswich. Dunn was a Junior Olympic vaulting champion in 2014, a Junior Olympic balance beam medalist and Junior Olympic national qualifier in 2014 ...
It’s no coincidence that coach Mark Cedorchuk’s Foxboro High boys’ hockey team is unbeaten through its past nine games at 6-0-3. The Warriors have managed to stay out of the penalty box, taking just five penalties over the last two games. “We’re trying to play it clean, old time hockey,” Cedorchuk said of the Warriors keeping their sticks and elbows in the right places ...
Coach Krissy Cavalieri-Carrier’s North Attleboro High girls’ gymnastics team is the No. 3 seed (at 142.525 points) behind No. 2 seed Mansfield (143.20) in the MIAA State Championship Meet Saturday at Algoquin Regional. Lindsay Robinson and Kaleigh DeMarco have qualified for the Senior National Meet in May and along with freshman Kate Gallagher present the Big Red with a good chance for a title ...
“Everyone knows their role if their number is called,” AHS boys’ hoop coach Mark Houle said of the sizeable contributions off the bench for the Bombardiers from senior forward Lorenzo Wilson along with junior guards Justin Daniels and Alec Eaton ...
In helping the Bryant University Bulldogs to a third-place finish at the MAAC Swimming Championships in Buffalo, freshman Tyler Stringfellow, via King Philip Regional High, took sixth in the 1,650 (15:49.7), 21st in the 500 freestyle (4:42.89) and 25th in the 400 IM (4:17) ...
North Attleboro High grad Hannah Caster, a senior captain and midfielder for the UMass Lowell women’s lacrosse team, netted two goals for the Riverhawks in a season-opening win over Central Connecticut ...
Mansfield’s Henry Oberlander, a senior heavyweight wrestler via Xaverian High for Bridgewater State, is 21-9 on the season with four pins and 59 takedowns. Oberlander won all three of his matches at a Trinity Colllege tri-meet, taking a 5-3 decision in overtime, a medical forfeit and a second period pin ...
The junior varsity hoops heroics continued as Attleboro High sophomore Joe Francois-Annevil made a dipsy-doodle, behind-the-back move, twisted, turned and launched a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired in a 56-50 win over Franklin ...
Former Bishop Feehan High boys’ hoop coach Matt Freeman guided his Braintree High girls’ basketball team (10-10) into the MIAA Tournament “against the toughest schedule in the state,” Freeman said. “We beat No. 3 Needham, beat No. 12 Hingham and lost a two-pointer game to No. 6 Norwood. Nine of our losses were to ranked teams.” ...
Former AHS Bombardier Mishelle Logie, a junior guard for the Fitchburg State women’s hoop team (6-17) has started all 23 games this season, averaging four points and four rebounds per game. She has scored in 18 games, including a career-best 16 against Curry ...
Foxboro High track coach Myles Eldridge lauded the running of senior Ryan Proulx at the MIAA Division 4 Meet, clocking a personal best (by eight seconds at 4:25.79) for third place in the mile run, while classmate Ali Nasri just missed the Warrior record in the 55 hurdles at 8.34 seconds ...
Coach Missy Traversi’s Adelphi University women’s basketball team (23-2) is ranked No. 10 nationally among Division II schools. In a recent 115-59 drubbing of the College of St. Rose, former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Emily Miccile scored 15 points and took down 10 rebounds, while former AHS Bombardier Julia Strachan had 15 points with three rebounds ...
“The stats don’t really matter too much to me,” Providence Bruins goalie Dan Vladar offered. Vlader has three shutouts, an AHL-best 1.79 goals against average and a .936 save percentage. The 6-foot-6, 22-year-old Czech native added, “I’d rather get 15 wins in 15 starts than get a shutout or lead the league in save percentage. I just want to give our team a chance to win every night.” ...
Ever since arriving on the campus of Quinnipiac University, Seekonk’s Nick DiMuccio has not left the goal crease for the Bobcats’ men’s lacrosse team. DiMuccio attended LaSalle Academy in Providence and was a four-year starter for four straight state championship teams. At Quinnipiac, he started all 16 matches last season, leading the Bobcats to the MAAC title game and gaining All-MAAC rookie team acclaim. DiMuccio has faced a ton of rubber for the winless Bobcats thus far, 55 shots by Rutgers, 43 shots by UMass-Lowell and 60 shots by Brown. DiMuccio was named the MAAC Defensive Player of the Week last week, making a career-best 21 saves against Brown. DiMuccio finished the 2019 season with 13.88 stops per match, the fourth-best mark nationally among Division 1 players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.