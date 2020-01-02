Former Mansfield High Hockomock League All-Star point guard, and later a Bridgewater State All-MASCAC guard, Rocky DeAndrade is traveling through Cape Verde over the next two weeks, marketing his next project, “Swish Hoop,” a shooting device which high school, college and professional basketball teams can use to measure the accuracy of their players.
Meanwhile, DeAndrade and Mike Soares, a friend and former Bridgewater State teammate from Milford, along with Pierre Valmera of the PowerForward International basketball program, just returned from conducting a youth basketball camp in Haiti.
Some 300 youths, varying in ages, were greeted with sneakers, basketballs, backpacks and meals at the community center.
“We ran them through drills, played games, it was a great experience for us and for the kids,” DeAndrade said. ...
Back in Bridgewater, the Bears’ men’s basketball team (2-8), under the guidance of coach Joe Farroba of North Attleboro, has had its defensive woes, allowing eight foes to score 80 points or more while shooting 48 percent from the floor. “But we score a lot too,” said Farroba. “It’s been very disappointing, we’ve given up (points) way too much. We’re trying to outscore you instead of defending you.” The Bears travel to Springfield this weekend for the Naismith Classic ...
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock and current University of Maine baseball player Brodie Carey heads to Aruba this weekend to choreograph his second Aruba youth baseball clinic. “This is expected to be one of the largest baseball events Aruba has ever had,” Carey said. “Many players are looking to sign either with professional clubs or colleges.” Some 100 players from Aruba, Curacao and the Netherlands will be in Aruba for a special showcase training camp. Joining the staff this year is former North Attleboro High Rocketeer and current Western New England College student-athlete Tyler Lafreniere and Jason Oldham, who operates the GLG Athletic Performance Center, speaking on nutrition and injury prevention ...
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Katie Nelson, a junior guard for the Boston University women’s hoops team (5-6), scored a career-high 29 points in a 72-56 win over Northeastern. Nelson went 9-for-13 from the field with six 3-pointers. Over the past two games, Nelson is shooting 17-for-25 from the floor and 13-for-19 from 3-point range. Nelson leads the Terriers in scoring at 15 points per game with a team-high 31 3-pointers, while also having 41 assists and 40 rebounds ...
While the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues have notched eight straight wins, Mansfield’s Erik Foley, the former PC Friar skater, remains at home in hockey limbo with post-concussion syndrome. “Things get a little fuzzy,” Foley said while attending a recent Mansfield High basketball game. The Winnipeg Jets draft pick had his rights traded to St. Louis during his final season as a Friar, the Blues seeking his services. Since international competition sent him off the ice, Foley continues to guardedly work out in hopes of a pro career ...
Former Mansfield High Hornet John McCoy, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard by way of the Tilton School, has played in all 13 games for the University of Delaware (10-3) men’s basketball team, averaging 16 minutes. McCoy has hauled in 37 rebounds in limited duty, hit four 3-pointers and dished out eight assists ...
Another ex-Hornet Michael Boen, a senior guard with the Stonehill College men’s basketball team (7-5) has started five of the nine games in which he has appeared. Boen is averaging 23 minutes and four points per game, having scored points in seven games with 50 rebounds and 19 assists ...
In improving to 13-0 on the season, coach Missy Traversi’s nationally ranked Adelphi University women’s basketball team received a record-setting 3-point shooting performance from North Attleboro’s Julia Strachan, the former AHS Bombardier who matched the Panthers’ single game record for trifectas with eight, scoring 24 points, in a rout of Chestnut Hill College. Former Shamrock Emily Miccile had 11 points in game ...
In his first season as the head girls’ basketball coach at Braintree High, former Bishop Feehan High boys’ coach Matt Freeman’s team is off to a 3-2 start, losing their last two games to LaSalle Academy of Providence and Bridgewater-Raynham. “Our defense has been solid, but we’re having a tough time scoring,” Freeman said ...
Former Norton High Lancer Abby Phelan, a sophomore guard has played in all 10 games, scoring points in eight for the R.I. College women’s basketball team (9-1). Phelan is averaging four points and 11 minutes per game, having a season-hgh 11 points against Plymouth State ...
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Mary Rorke of Norton, a junior guard for the Salve Regina women’s basketball team (0-11) has started all 11 games, averaging 9.3 points and 31 minutes per game. Rorke scored a season-high 21 against WNEC and has 29 rebounds, 15 assists and 10 steals on the season ...
One-time Attleboro High Bombardier and Attleboro Bluefish Swim Club member River Wright is off to a terrific start to his collegiate career at the University of Michigan, clocking personal bests in the 100 butterfly (47.46), 200 butterfly (1:46.6) and 200 individual medley (1:50.1), being named the Big Ten Conference’s Rookie of the Week, recently competing in the long course trials at the Minnesota Invitational ...
Sophomore Nick Piazza, the goalkeeper for the AHS hockey team, has definitely given the Bombardiers a chance for a win with each outing. “He’s making better and better decisions,” said coach Mark Homer. “He’s fundamentally sound, so we don’t have to say too much to him.” Mansfield High coach Mike Balzarini also praised him after blanking the Hornets for two periods the other day, “he was poised, his rebound control was great, he really played a phenomenal game” ...
North Attleboro’s Paul Roche, who played for a season at Bishop Feehan High and is now attending St. Andrew’s Prep School, scored a game-high 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers in a game at Lake Forest (Il.) Academy ...
Norton High girls’ basketball coach Dan Langmead and his Lancers will always remember victory No. 3 of the season, winning the Randolph High Holiday Tournament with two emerging stars of the future, sophomore Mikayler Patch and freshman Taryn Fierri ...
North Attleboro’s Rick Patch has worn many a hat locally coaching basketball is an assistant coach with the Tolman (Pawtucket) High boys’ basketball team, which recently won the Lincoln-Cumberland Boys Club Holiday Tournament ...
“I expected him to do well, but never expected him to do this well,” North Attleboro High golf coach Steve Nelson said of Rocketeer “Rookie of the Year” Jake Gaskin. “He had one of the best freshman averages (40) that I’ve ever had.” St. Francis (Pa.) College-bound senior Jillian Barend is North’s MVP for the season ...
Mansfield’s Henry Oberlander, the senior captain of the Bridgewater State wrestling team, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Petrofes Invitational in Grantham, Penn., with a technical fall and decision in his first two rounds. Oberlander, wrestling at 174 pounds, is 8-6 on the season ...
Gerrard Marretta of Monroe, N.J. is the leading goal-scorer (11) for the Northeast Generals (12-15-1), who resume North American Hockey League action this weekend in Maryland. The Tilton School-trained Marretta is heading to Trinity College ...
At the Boston University Winter Track Classic, former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Anthony Delasanta, the senior sprinter with the URI Rams, took third in the 400 (48.79) and was a member of the second place 4x400 relay team ...
The “game ball” of the Mansfield High boys basketball team’s win over Bridgewater-Raynham should have gone to official scorer Theresa DeGirolamo-Nyhan, who detected an incorrect jersey number in the scorebook for the Trojans when that player checked into the game. B-R had a 12-11 lead at the time, but upon further review between Nyhan and game officials, the Hornets and Matt Boen hit two technical fouls for the indiscretion and ignited a surge of 20 straight Mansfield points.
