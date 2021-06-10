Despite having nine graduating seniors — including pitchers Josh Roberge, Gavin Reily and Paul Prue, the Wheaton College baseball team should still be well-stocked for a defense of its NEWMAC championship and a return to the NCAA Division III World Series, according to Lyons’ junior catcher Zach DeMattio of North Attleboro.
“Coming off of the regionals and going to the World Series, it was great, it was the first time that we had fans,” DeMattio said of family and friends saluting and cheering the 21-win Lyons. “The atmosphere was great, it was awesome.”
The Lyons were housed less than five minutes in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the NCAA accommodations were outstanding.
“There were some great teams out there, we fought hard,” DeMattio said. “But we struggled all year, leaving runners on base (24 in three World Series games, 18 in the two losses). We have a good majority of guys coming back (including Attleboro High’s Tim Calla han) next year, we’ll be back ” …
Two Mansfield High Hornets, Michigan-bound two-way lineman T.J. Guy and two-way lineman Jake McCoy, along with Attleboro High URI-bound fullback-linebacker Michael Strachan, have been named to the 26-member Mass. State Football Coaches All-Star Team …
At the virtual breakup bash for coach Mike Redding‘s Mansfield football team, Sean Weber received the Henry Piasecki Loyalty Award; McCoy was the recipient of the Al DeSimone Gridiron Gold Helmet Award; Nick Bertolino received the Matthew O’Leary Sportsmanship Award and Anthony Comer received the Mike Julian “Most Improved Player” award …
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Cassidy Becker, a freshmen standout for the Stonehill College women’s track team, received All-East Regional acclaim from the U.S. Track and Field Coaches in the heptathlon at the Northeast 10 Conference Meet …
Bishop Feehan High alumnus and University of Notre Dame grad Davis Chatfield will be participating in the 59th annual Northeast Amateur Golf Tourrnament starting June 23 at the Wannamoisett CC in Rumford. “It’s great to see so many great young players,” Chatfield said …
Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer coach Phil Silva, directing the NOVA 18-and-under boys’ team in the Mass. State Cup series, bowed 2-1 in double overtime to the Boston Bolts in Lancaster. Connor Poloquin of Attleboro High, the Bombardiers’ 12th Man award winner, scored the lone goal for NOVA 10 minutes into the second half to knot the score with Bombardier teammate Joey Soucy assisting. Bishop Feehan Shamrock James Breckner took over in goal during the second half and in overtime, blanking the Bolts for 50 minutes
The steward of the first year Seekonk High boys’ varsity lacrosse program, Zach Giorgis is a pedigree. His dad, a Cortlandt State lacrosse player, coached for four decades in Ohio, creating the powerhouse Lakewood Club program; his brother Dan played at Crine College in Indiana; his brother Bill played at Cortlandt State; and he played at Salve Regina. George had nearly 30 candidates for the team, which was a club program two years ago, including several hockey players, Aidan Booth and Connor Loomis. “The reality is that we’re a first year program having missed an entire (2020) season,” George said …
New Seekonk High girls’ lacrosse coach Dawn Loomis, a Cape Cod native, not only played women’s ice hockey at Brown University, but served on the staff of former Bears’ coach Digit Murphy …
Seekonk’s Eddy Jackson, who attended LaSalle Academy in Providence, completed his senior season of baseball at Roger Williams University as the No. 4 leading hitter (.300 with 24 hits, including five doubles) and a .412 OBP. The right fielder had no errors in 56 chances …
{!--[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]--}
{!--[endif]--}
J.T. Moran gets his status for being a four-year starter at quarterback for coach Vernon Crawford‘s Seekonk High football team, but he could be just as dominating as a linebacker. The Warriors didn’t want to take that risk. “He’s probably the best linebacker on the team, he’s a physical kid,” Crawford said …
New Mansfield High girls’ tennis coach John Nestel has quite a pedigree, having played at Boston College in the late Eighties and also having coached at Bridgewater State and Mt. Ida College …
In Dean College’s abbreviated 3-2 men’s lacrosse season, former KP Warrior lacrosse great Matt Schairer (with aid from his dad Steve, the former KP lacrosse coach and AD) led the Bulldogs to three straight wins to end the season …
Three members of coach Mike Morgado’s unbeaten South Coast Conference championship Dighton-Rehoboth High boys’ soccer team received All-SCC acclaim, Matt Duarte, Marshall Morgado and Hunter Brierly, while James Lobhan, Bryce Downs and James Hughes gained “honorable menton” notice. From Seekonk Highm Joe Mello, August Montgomery and Jeff Michaud received honorable menion …
Mitch Bushell might be more renowned as a member of coach Bill Cute’s SCC powerhouse Dighton-Rehoboth High golf team, but he has more than held his own in a doubles spot for Falcon tennis coach Victor Augusto. “The swings are totally different, but he seems to have worked it out,” Augusto said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.