A lot of bus rides and treks along Route 106 into Bridgewater have taken North Attleboro’s Joe Farroba to 400 wins during his 30 years of coaching the Bridgewater State University men’s basketball team.
Farroba arrived at BSU in 1986 as an assistant coach under former King Philip High and UMass Dartmouth coach Mark Champagne, taking over the program in 1992. After wins over Wheaton and Dean, Farroba arrived at the pinnacle.
“It’s the relationships that you have with your players, the coaches, the people in the basketball community that are the most rewarding,” Farroba said. “Coaches die every time that we lose, but the kids have short-term memories.”
A graduate of Boston State College, who played for former Celtic Jim Loscutoff, Farroba went on to teach and coach at Medfield High. During his tenure at Bridgewater State, Farroba’s team have played in seven NCAA Division III Tournaments, but this season, the Bears have started this season at 0-8 and are off until a Dec. 30 appearance at the Eastern Connecticut State Tournament before heading into MASCAC play.
“We’ve stopped beating ourselves with turnovers and are putting the ball in the basket,” Farroba said. “We’re in a bit of a youth movement, we had five freshmen on the floor (one being 6-foot-10) and I tell the kids when we get to January, we’re 0-0. Bridgewater is such a great school too, you get a lot of bang for your buck.” …
At the breakup dinner for coach Lindsay Antunes’ Attleboro High field hockey team, senior defender Trinity Harrison received the Most Improved Player award, Olivia Hillman received the Unsung Hero award, Maddie Ellis received the Bombardier MVP award, while Jordon Croteau was named the Midfield MVP and goalie Ava Haggerty was named the Defensive MVP …
Similarly for coach Karen Folan‘s North Attleboro High field hockey team, sophomore jack of all trades Emily Burnham received the Most Improved Player award, senior attacker Julia Puccio was named the Rocketeer MVP, Caroline Folan received the Offense MVP, Abby Camelio received the Defense MVP and Julia Curran earned the Coaches Award …
Former AHS hoopster Julia Strachan has broken into the starting lineup for the North Alabama women’s basketball team (3-4). The fifth-year senior guard scored 20 with six 3-pointers against Oakwood, 17 points with five 3-pointers and five rebounds against Freed-Hardeman and 17 points with three 3-pointers against Tennessee State …
A tip of the cap to North Attleboro’s Bill Wanless, the Worcester Red Sox vice president, after the club received the Minor League Baseball Community Champion Award for hosting clinics, providing scholarship opportunities, and its first-year community activism such as ceremonial first pitches and hometown heroes …
After a record-setting career (2,000 multi-purpose yards with 18 TD’s as a senior) for coach Brian Lee‘s two-time Super Bowl champions at King Philip High, Norfolk’s Shane Frommer has been a reserve linebacker and specialty teams player as a junior at Yale University (5-5), appearing in three games. Also on the Elis’ roster is senior linebacker John Dean of Wrentham, who played at Xaverian High …
Among coach Phil Silva‘s Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team, senior central defender and captain Anne Pearl received All-New England acclaim, while senior central defender Grace Robison was named to the Mass. State Coaches Association Team and sophomore midfielder Kileigh Gorman to the Eastern Mass. Coaches Team …
Former North Attleboro High hoopster Jonny Friberg, a fifth-year senior at Lasell College, scored 12 points and took in nine rebounds in a win over Wheaton, ending the Lyons’ four-game win streak …
Former Mansfield Hornet Meg Hilll, a senior forward for the No. 7 Division II regionally-ranked Stonehill College women’s hoop team, had nine rebounds (one shy of her career best) and a career-best five blocked shots and four assists in the Skyhawks’ first win of the season….
Former Foxboro High Warrior Kendra Wentling, a sophomore midfielder, was a member of Gordon College’s Commonwealth Coast Conference title-taking women’s soccer team (15-3-1). The Fighting Scots beat Roger Williams for the title. Wentling played in all 19 matches, starting five, while scoring goals against Nichols, Western New England and the first meeting with Roger Williams …
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Derek Martin of Norton, a junior linebacker for the Salve Regina University football team (8-2), was in on five tackles in five games for the Seahawks, who had a four-game win streak in November …
Across campus, former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Amanda Folan, a sophomore guard for the Seahawks women’s basketball team (1-5) had a career-high 13 points with six rebounds, five steals and four assists against Eastern Nazarene.
