After serving the North Attleboro High athletic program as the Rocketeers’ wrestling coach for two decades, Wayne Griffin will be inducted into the Rhode Island College Athletic Hall of Fame.
A product of the highly successful Coventry High Knotty Oaker wrestling program, Griffin was a 1990 Anchormen graduate, who went on to continue to this day as the North Attleboro Middle School’s Science and Technology Director …
Dropping in three birdie putts on the final three holes he played down the stretch, Davis Chatfield once again worked his magic for the University of Notre Dame golf team. The Fighting Irish rallied to gain a share (with Kansas) of the University of Minnesota-hosted Gopher Invitational at the Windsong Farm Golf Club. Chatfield and his mates shot a 9-under-par final round to move into a tie for the title. Davis finished the 54-hole, three-day tournament at 2-under-par 211 (76, 68, 67), taking the No. 11 spot overall. Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary was 25th overall at 2-over-par 215 with rounds of 70, 73 and 72 …
Former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Greg Reynolds, a member of the Wounded Warriors and an amputee, will tell his tales of courage and determination to assembled golf fans at noon Saturday at the MGA Links course where Mike Michel will complete his “24 Hours of Golf” marathon to benefit local youth golf programs. Now living in Rehoboth, Reynolds has appeared on ESPN and HBO, and recently completed a 31-mile adventure test in New Hampshire’s White Mountains …
One local coach brought up the dilemma that his peers in all sports now have. “I don’t know if I have the right to ask a kid if he’s been vaccinated,” said the coach, citing the possibility for transmission of the various corona virus strains amidst teams. “I don’t know if that’s my place.” …
Sophomore Brett McCaffery made quite an impressive debut with the Bishop Feehan High football team, drilling a 40-yard field goal out of Community Field at North Attleboro. “He’s changed our kicking game in how we attack with our special teams,” Shamrock coach Bryan Pinabell said of McCaffery’s powerful right leg. “He kicked for the freshman team and played running back, so we knew going into the season he was going to be our kicker.” When McCaffery belted a 39-yard field goal against Danvers in a preseason scrimmage, Pinabell didn’t need to be convinced.” The Shamrock used converted soccer standout Craig Scharland as their spring season kicker, but he returned to “futbol” this fall…
Former Bombardier soccer standout Briley Harnois made her collegiate debut for Eastern Connecticut State (2-1) against Wentworth and recorded her first career shot against Fitchburg State …
Former Rocketeer soccer standout Justin Silva has started all three matches for the Bridgewater State Bears (1-2) as a freshman defender, while former Bombardier Will Halben, a sophomore midfielder, has appeared in all three matches. Also on the roster are two local goalkeepers, senior Nick Hasenfus of Attleboro and freshman Aidan Lindmark, the former KP Warrior …
Former King Philip soccer great Avery Snead, a sophomore striker for the PC Friars (4-2-1), has started all seven matches, scoring her first goal of the season against BU. Snead has played 90 minutes or more in five of those matches …
Dighton-Rehoboth High golf coach Bill Cute will never say no to any girl who decides to represent the Falcons as he has welcomed Crestwood CC member and freshman Ella Rosa to the squad. “She’s played in some junior tournaments and she’s adjusting well to the varsity,” Cute said …
Former standout Bishop Feehan High lineman John Koss, a junior offensive linemen for No. 14 nationally ranked Union College (2-0), has been getting in some snaps, with the Dutchmen piling up 514 yards and 62 points last weekend against Worcester State …
Another ex-Shamrock (for one season) Brady Olson, the former Milford High quarterback, threw for three TDs but also had two interceptions in the UMass Amherst football team’s loss to Boston College. Olson completed 14 passes for 214 yards …
Former Bishop Feehan High and Norton High football coach Robb McCoy, along with former Seekonk High coach Vernon Crawford, are on the staff at St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket …
For cricket fans in the area, the Toyota Minor League Championships, featuring the New England Eagles arrive at Franklin Field in Boston Saturday for a series of free matches at 10 a.m. and at 2:30 p.m. …
There is conjecture that the Attleboro Area Golf Association will initiate a conversation with Dave LaPierre at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, the only Attleboro layout (after the demise of Highland CC and Locust Valley) still in existence to possibly add it to its cycle of competition courses. Ed LaPierre and son Ed, Jr. were both 1988 inductees into the AAGA Hall of Fame.
