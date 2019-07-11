Former Bishop Feehan High soccer great and All-Big East selection at St. John’s University in New York, where she has served as an assistant coach for the past six years, Mansfield’s Jen Leaverton-Bethea was “across the pond” at the World Cup matches supporting one of her former players, Rachel Daly, a member of the English National Team, and Team USA. Back in New York for the ticker-tape parade, Leaverton — a 2007 Shamrock grad and 2011 Red Storm alumna who has also coached at NYU — was off to Stanford University as a guest clinician for many of the summer camps she works at across the nation. Her husband, Dan Bethea, was a pitcher with the St. John’s baseball team and was in the Red Sox minor-league system last year with the Lowell Spinners before retiring ...
At the breakup brunch for the Bombardier baseball team, Attleboro High coach Steve Dunlea handed out the MVP award to junior centerfielder Alvaro Espinal, the Defensive MVP to senior pitcher Eoin Kelleher, the Offensive MVP to junior first baseman Lorenzo Wilson, and the Bombardier Award to senior captain and utility player Robbie Furtado ...
The annual Attleboro Area Golf Association Junior Tournament, held Monday at Glenn Bourque’s pristine Chemawa Golf Course, was a bit disappointing in that there were no entries from either Bishop Feehan High or Foxboro High, and just one player each from Mansfield and Norton High. “Typically we get two, three, four kids from every school,” North Attleboro High golf coach and AAGA Tournament Committee member Steve Nelson said. “Some Mansfield High kids were playing in a tournament in New Bedford, but we were all surprised that there was nobody from Foxboro or Bishop Feehan” ...
One AAGA Junior Tournament product, Davis Chatfield by way of Bishop Feehan and Notre Dame University, is tied for the No. 11 spot overall after the first day of the Providence Open Tournament Thursday at the Triggs Golf Course. Chatfield carded a 3-under-par round of 69, with 13 pars and four birdies, three of which came on the backside ...
Get-well wishes, of the highest order, to Bishop Feehan High dad and North Attleboro neighbor, otherwise known as former New England Patriot linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi ...
Mary Burke, the Bryant University women’s basketball coach, will add a pair of local prospects to her class of incoming freshmen: Foxboro’s Nicole Gallagher by way of Tabor Academy, and King Philip High Warrior Shannon O’Connor. Gallagher played in the Bay State Jaguars AAU program and helped Tabor to the Independent Schools League title in 2018 and the runner-up spot this past winter. O’Connor, the tough-as-nails multi-sport Warrior, played in the Mass. Mavericks AAU program and is a three-time All-Hockomock League selection. “Nicole is a tough, gritty point guard who has the ability to shoot the long ball and run an expedient offense,” Burke said of Gallagher. “What also makes her suitable for this system is her love of high-level intensity, and she displays that with how she plays — a true competitor” ...
“She can get to the ball,” King Philip High softball coach Norm Beauchemin said of centerfielder Raegan Simeone, the Warriors’ “Most Improved” Warrior this season. “She’s the first one with the rake, she has a heart of gold,” Beauchemin added of junior first baseman Liliana Rolfe, the Coaches Award winner and captain-elect for next season with second baseman Grace Kelley and catcher Destiny Goyco ...
At the Big Red breakup dinner, North Attleboro High baseball coach Mike Hart presented the Rocketeer MVP award to catcher Todd Robinson, the “Teammate” award to senior pitcher-designated hitter Jake Carroll, the “10th Man” award to pitcher Matt Seavey, the “Unsung Hero” award to first baseman Nick Raneri and the Coaches Award to both Kyle Bolger and Jake Palmer. Captains-elect for the 2020 edition of Big Red baseball will be Owen Harding, Russ Dunlap and Dennis Colleran ...
“She was our leader, our captain,” North Attleboro High softball coach Bill Wallace said of junior first baseman and captain-elect for 2020 as well, Katie Daby. She cracked out 31 hits (a .425 average), driving in 27 runs and scoring 16 runs. But more impressively, she made just one error in 173 chances at the bag. “She always seemed to come up with the big hit or great play when we needed it — the team rallied around her.” ...
New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell is now tied with Kelyn Rowe for the No. 6 spot in all-time career appearances (205) with the club, No. 2 among active MLS players. Since Farrell entered the league, he leads all MLS field players in matches started (203) and minutes played (18,078), as the Revs are now unbeaten in their last seven (4-0-3) matches heading into Friday night’s contest at D.C. United ...
Rink rats take note: The Providence College Friars begin their hockey season Oct. 5 at Schneider Arena against Maine, while the Providence Bruins have a “Fan Fest” and a preseason game Sept. 28 against Springfield ...
Friar fans take note: Ed Cooley, coaching the Big East-nurtured Pan Am Games USA team, has a scrimmage slated for July 26 at 6 p.m. at Alumni Hall. He has also been the ringleader for a record $7 million in donations from some 4,000 supporters of the PC athletic program. In addition to the Ruane Development Center, $1 million has been allocated for scholarship endowments for all sports, while also underwriting a student-athlete innovation lab featuring sleep pods, a CryoTherapy chamber, float tanks, and recovery tools and other student-athlete wellness programs ...
Todd Martin, the President, CEO and Director of the Tennis Hall of Fame, has a dozen top 100 players for International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships next week, starting with defending champion and top-five American Steve Johnson, nine-time participant Ivo Karlovic, No. 1-ranked American John Isner, eight-time entry Adrian Mannarino and a half-dozen first-year players. Clinics for hackers of all ages will be held each afternoon Monday and Tuesday ...
Teeing it up next week at the Kirkbrae CC in Lincoln for the R.I. Junior Amateur will be the Taraian brothers from D-R High, Gary and Harry (Pawtucket CC), the Wheeler School’s (Providence) Ben Sapovits of Mansfield (Agawan Hunt), Bishop Feehan’s Paul Shannon (Ledgemont CC), and another D-R Falcon, Adam Housley (Crestwood CC) ...
Last but not least, North Attleboro’s Larry Kessler, former Sun Chronicle scribe, Red Sox supporter and PawSox Hall of Fame Committee member, actually finished ahead of nine other contestants in his age division at 56:27 during the annual running of the Arnold Mills Road Race in Cumberland.
