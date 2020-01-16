The wows in Worcester are for Bishop Feehan High grad Lauren Manis, the senior center for the College of the Holy Cross women’s basketball team. Manis has reached double-figure scoring in 13 of the Crusaders’ 15 games (10-5 record), with 10 double-doubles on the season.
Though the Crusaders had a four-game win streak snapped by Bucknell, Manis had 15 points in that game. In the previous game against Lafayette, Manis grabbed an offensive rebound and converted that into a three-point play with 8.6 seconds remaining for a 57-56 win — a game in which she totaled 25 points (scoring the first 11 Crusader points) and hauled in 12 rebounds.
Manis has been named the Patriot League Player of the Week eight times during her career. In a three-win week against Stetson (20 points, 11 rebounds), Navy (nine points, 12 rebounds) and Loyola (16 points, 13 rebounds), Manis became just the third Crusader to reach 1,000 career points. Manis ranks No. 4 nationally among NCAA Division I players in rebounding (12 per game), and leads the Patriot League in scoring (17.9) ...
Skating with the UMass-Boston men’s hockey team (7-5-1) are Wrentham’s Jack Riley and Mansfield’s Billy Grant. Riley, a junior forward and product of the South Shore Kings program, has eight goals and three assists in 11 games, tallying two goals in a game against Johnson and Wales. Grant, a one-time Mansfield High Hornet and product of the Boston Bandits program, has two goals and four assists in 12 appearances, scoring his first collegiate goal against Wentworth ...
Former Norton High Lancer Abby Phelan, a sophomore guard, has been coming off of the bench for the R.I. College women’s basketball team (12-1), in the midst of a nine-game win streak. Phelan has played in all 13 games, averaging four points per outing, with points in 10 games, including a season-high 10 points against Plymouth State ...
Former Foxboro High Warrior Shannon Smally, a sophomore center-forward, has been coming off of the bench for the Brandeis women’s basketball team (10-1), which is currently on a seven-game win streak. Smally has appeared in 10 games, with points in five, taking in a season-high five rebounds against Salem State ...
Another ex-Warrior, senior guard Alex DuBrow with coach Brian Walmsley’s Wheaton College hoopsters (hosting nationally ranked MIT Saturday at 1 p.m.), is having a terrific season. He leads the Lyons in scoring at 14.6 per game, notching nine double-figure games, with a career-high 30 (hitting 10 field goals) against Emmanuel. DuBrow has an eye-popping ball-control ratio, with 84 assists and just 24 turnovers through 13 games ...
Mark Schmidt’s St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team (12-5, 4-0 in the Atlantic 10) is off to its best start ever in conference play, collecting 13 offensive rebounds and committing just seven turnovers in a 13-point win over UMass. “We’re so young,” said Schmidt, who starts five sophomores. “Experience is key; our freshmen still make those freshman mistakes” ...
Remember in your prayers, if you will, longtime Norton High, Bishop Feehan High athletics and Red Sox supporter John Atwood, who never passed up an open shot on the basketball floor at Hingham High ...
It was a strange night at the rink for coach Mark Spillane and his Tri-County High hockey team in Canton against Blue Hills Regional last weekend. The Cougars had a 6-2 lead with eight minutes left when the game was suspended due to the ice conditions. The eight minutes will be replayed prior to when the teams meet again in February ...
Former Bishop Feehan High skater Brett Piotti of Wrentham, a junior at Louisville University, is a defenseman with the Redbirds club hockey team — playing games against the likes of Duke, Texas A&M and Ohio State ...
Foxboro’s Owen Campbell, a product of the South Shore Kings program, is a senior forward in Saratoga Springs with the Skidmore College men’s hockey team (7-4-4), collecting a goal and two assists in 11 games ...
Former King Philip High swimming standout Tyler Stringfellow, a freshman at Bryant University, took fourth place in the 1,650 freestyle (16:25.6), eighth in the 500 freestyle (4:54.5) and 20th in the 400 IM (4:24) at the WPI-hosted Gompei Invitational Meet ...
Providence College’s fifth-year senior guard Luwane Pipkins is out to prove that college basketball players can actually make their free throws, as the UMass-Amherst transfer is shooting .968 on the season, making 30 of his 31 chances at the stripe ...
Mansfield High product Michael Boen, a senior guard with the Stonehill College men’s basketball team (9-6), fetched a season-high 11 rebounds while scoring four points in an 11-point upset of No. 7-ranked LeMoyne ...
Foxboro High grad Katherine Tamuluionis scored a season-high 19 points, converting eight of 11 shots from the floor, in addition to dishing out five assists and having two steals in Babson’s 12-point win over Springfield ...
The Framingham State women’s soccer team (2-13-1) has had a most creditable season from sophomore goalkeeper Madison Brown, the former AHS Bombardier who has started all 16 matches with a .702 save percentage. Former D-R Falcon Hannah Jordan, a freshman midfielder, has appeared in 10 matches ...
Also at Framingham State, former Bishop Feehan High hoopster Brenna LeGacy of Attleboro, who played in 101 games during her collegiate career at Babson, is serving as an assistant coach with the Rams’ women’s basketball team (8-4) ...
Attleboro’s Dave Ferreira, the assistant creative director at the Dana-Farber Center Institute’s Philanthropy Division, will be among the staff members for the benefit hockey game against Boston Bruins alumni to benefit the Jimmy Fund Feb. 1 at the Warrior Arena ...
North Attleboro’s Morgan Mordini, a sophomore with the Elmira women’s hockey team (7-2-2) via Worcester Academy, was tabbed the UCHC Player of the Week, scoring her first goal of the season to jump-start the No. 7-ranked Eagles back from a two-goal deficit into a 2-2 overtime tie with Adrian at the East West Classic in Norwich, Vt. ...
Skating in 16 games for the University of New Hampshire women’s hockey team (10-8-2) has been senior forward Hannah Touzos of Foxboro, via the Williston-Northampton School ...
North Attleboro’s Frank Oftring, by way of Bishop Feehan High, scored 17 points as the No. 17-ranked Babson men’s basketball team (12-2) beat the Coast Guard Academy in overtime. 94-92.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.