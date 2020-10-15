The Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will host the Mass. State Track Coaches Association's Frank Kelley Memorial Meet Sunday at the 3.1-mile Highland Park course.
“We’ll do it in waves,” Bishop Feehan High coach Bob L’Homme said of required MIAA social distancing restrictions for such distance running meets.
Waves of runners will leave from the starting line with a maximum of 12 runners in a wave, and each consisting of just boys or girls runners. Due to the course layout, girl runners must be able to complete the course in under 25 minutes and for boys, under 21 minutes.
One of the boys in the field is Seekonk High's stellar Andrew Cabral, who has been pounding the pavement on the streets since the South Coast Conference suspended the entire fall sports calendar.
“It’s a major undertaking and it’ll be difficult, but we believe that we can get it done,” L’Homme said of the nearly 400 male and female entrants. “The field is nowhere near as big as it usually is.” …
Former King Philip Regional High distance running great Mike Griffin, who holds the Warriors'' home course record, as well as in the mile and two-mile events indoors and outdoors, made his collegiate debut as a member of the University of Tennessee men’s program. The Vols’ freshman finished 26th in the 8-kilometer Live in Lou Cross Country Classic in Louisville, Ky., clocking a time of 24:43.9 …
Former Bishop Feehan High track great Abbie McNulty, who ran at Stanford University and is now a member of the NIKE team based in Charlottesville, Va., has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without a regular race schedule. McNulty has yet to run the Boston Marathon or New York City Marathon as well. Like former Seekonk High great John Gregorek with the New York-New Jersey Asics Team, the lack of a race schedule dampens prospects for the 2021 Olympic Team Trials …
“I’ve always had good luck with basketball players,” King Philip High girls’ soccer coach Gary Pichel was saying of his move of defender Emma Glaser into goal. The senior has been a two-year starter at forward for the KP girls’ hoops team …
Another one of those converts to soccer is Bishop Feehan junior Craig Scharland, a first-year member of coach Mike Pariseau’s Shamrock booters after running cross country and playing football the previous two fall seasons …
The MIAA Basketball Committee voted by a 16-1 margin for a proposal to institute the 10-second clock in girls' basketball for teams to get the ball to midcourt -- there is no clock now; voted by 15-1-1 margin to reset the shot clock to 15 seconds from 30 seconds for a fisted or kicked ball if the infraction occurs with 15 seconds or less; and voted by a 17-0 margin to increase player eligibility per day to six quarters from four quarters to increase player development for junior varsity players. Former KP Warrior Peter Smith, the MIAA Basketball Committee Liaison also noted that a subcommittee continues to meet weekly to make pandemic-related modification recommendations ...
Norton High cross country coach Kent Taylor had to reconfigure the Lancers’ 3.1-mile course to a socially safe distance of two miles in order for the Lancers’ to host Tri-Valley League meets.. “We couldn’t overlap some of the trails as we normally do," Taylor said. "The old course didn’t meet the COVID-19 rules, so we made some adjustments and at least we’re out there.” The Lancers had two dozen boys turn out for the team and 20 girls …
The value of reliable help — Norton High 16-year-old golfer, Nathan Daly spent virtually every day this summer at Framingham CC, where his dad Patrick is the course superintendent. “He spent a lot of time working for me on the grounds crew, so he didn’t play that much,” said the elder Daly. “As you can imagine, it has been tough finding dependable workers and I know where he is 24 hours a day!” …
The status of New Bedford’s Bryce Goodine, a transfer from Syracuse, to the Providence College basketball program for immediate NCAA eligibility has yet to be determined. “We’re still waiting,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of the review. “We told him, let us handle the paperwork, but we have to be patient.” Part of the problem is that the NCAA staff has been reduced due to the pandemic and not enough Compliance Dept. officials have been available …
Red Sox Director of Player Development Ben Crockett was lamenting the end to baseball at McCoy Stadium with the Sox' taxi squad on hand for workouts. “It’s such a special, wonderful place to develop players, from Rich Gedman (current assistant coach) and many before him. To watching stars like Xander (Boegarts) and Mookie (Betts) and the majority of our team make its way to us from Pawtucket, those are the things I remember. As much as anything, it was the way that the community embraced the team, the fan support." …
The value of a state education: The men’s hockey teams at UMass Lowell (with 26) and UMass Amherst (with 24) led the Hockey East All-Academic Team, those having achieved a 3.0 grade index in the classroom or better. Among the fewest were BC with nine, and BU and BC with 11 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.