The golf family through the ‘Boros remember her as the long-driving, deft-putting Angel Fillipovich,a terrific high school player at Taunton High and a nine-time Attleboro Area Golf Association Women’s Tournament champion.
Wedded to former North Attleboro High graduate and AAGA veteran standout Scott MacLeod, Angel has become the new coach of the Bishop Feehan High golf program, taking over for Artie Anderson, a two-time AAGA Open champion and decade-long steward of the Shamrocks.
“I enjoyed my time (five years) coaching at Brown University and when some friends suggested it to me, I figured that I’d be a good fit,” MacLeod said.
MacLeod is also a four-time Wannamoisett CC Women’s Tournament titlist and the defending champion, with a lengthy list of Mass. Golf Association and U.S. Golf Association tournament appearances.
“I am proud to continue the strong legacy of the Bishop Feehan golf program, “ MacLeod said. “Most golfers are good people and I know the student-athletes at Bishop Feehan are top-notch. But, can I beat Davis (Chatfield, the former Shamrock great)? the answer would be no. Unless he gave me some shots.” …
Davis Chatfield, a senior at the University of Notre Dame, represented the Irish for a final time at the NCAA Stillwater Regional in Oklahoma, tying for the No. 16 spot at 2-over-par for the 54 holes. Chatfield and Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary, a junior, had a disappointing 11th-place finish at the ACC Championship Tournament in Atlanta. Chatfield finished 28th overall at 214 (74-69-71), while O’Leary had rounds of 77, 75 and 78.
Chatfield was Notre Dame’s No. 2 scorer at the NCAA Regional. The Irish have averaged 284.22 strokes per tournament, are 44-under-par overall and have secured three top-three finishes this spring. Chatfield averaged 71.44 strokes per round.
“We’ve put in a lot of hard work over the past few years to get to this point. Covid spoiled last year and we bounced back from it,” Chatfield said.
Chatfield teamed with Notre Dame teammate Palmer Jackson to advance to the semifinals of the U.S. Golf Association’s Four-Ball Tournament in Washington. The Irish tandem fell 3 and 2 to a Florida tandem in the semifinals after taking a first-round match, two up; a round of 16, 3 and 2; and a quarterfinal match, one up on the 21st hole.
Chatfield and Jackson qualified for match play with a 36-hole score of 5-under-par 135 (with eight birdies) ...
On a related golf note, the Attleboro Area Golf Association will conduct its annual free youth golf clinic for boys and girls of all ages and all level of skill on June 19 at TPC-Boston in Norton …
Twin sisters Christy and Betsy Norko of North Attleboro, are junior members of coach Mike Vitelli‘s Bishop Feehan High girls’ lacrosse team and were just two of 165 players selected from tryouts for the Southern New England select team to participate at the U.S. National Tournament over Memorial Day weekend in Baltimore …
Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer coach Phil Silva has his Nova 18-and-under boys’ team into the Mass. State Cup semifinals, with Attleboro High’s Joey Soucy, Andrew and Ben Fasoldt, Conor Poliquin, Chris and Thomas Russo, Emilio Ticas and Cody Abreau, Bishop Feehan’s James Breckner, Reece Cordeiro, Tom Zibrida, Marc Thaler, Ben Wheeler and Bryce Downs from D-R, Norton High’s Duncan Owens and Jack Rilli along with Mansfield High’s Mike Caridi and Colin True…
At the virtual breakup bash for coach Mike Redding‘s Mansfield High football team, Sean Weber received the Henry Piasecki Loyalty Award; Jake McCoy was the recipient of the Al DeSimone Gridiron Gold Helmet Award; Nick Bertolino received the Matthew O’Leary Sportsmanship Award and Anthony Comer received the Mike Julian “Most Improved Player” award …
Mansfield High sports mom and maven Kathy Finn Hill, a two-time All-Big East women’s basketball player at Providence College and the Big East Player of the Year in 1984, was prominently pictured in the PC alumni magazine featuring 50 years of women on campus …
Good news from Bellevue Avenue in Newport where International Tennis Hall of Fame director and former top-10 ranked American Todd Martin confirmed that the ATP will stage its annual grass court tournament July 11-18 ...
New Mansfield High girls’ tennis coach John Nestel has quite a pedigree, having played at Boston College in the late Eighties and also having coached at Bridgewater State and Mt. Ida College …
Former Foxboro High Warrior softball standout Hannah Davis started 28 games for the Quinnipiac University softball team (8-28). The junior catcher batted .215 with five walks and four RBI. She had two three-game hitting streaks and posted 12 assists defensively …
Seekonk’s Eddy Jackson, who attended LaSalle Academy in Providence, completed his senior season of baseball at Roger Williams University as the No. 4 leading hitter (.300 with 24 hits, including five doubles) and a .412 OBP. The right fielder had no errors in 56 chances …
In the abbreviated five-match (3-2) season, former KP Warrior lacrosse great Matt Schairer (with aid from his dad Steve, the former KP lacrosse coach and AD) led the Dean College Bulldogs to three straight wins to end the season …
A relationship developed with former PC Friar Alpha Diallo in the New York City summer hoop fraternity ended up enticing southpaw shooting small forward Justin Minaya to use his fifth season of NCAA eligibility in Friartown. “I always wanted to play in the Big East,” said the 6-foot-6 former South Carolina Gamecock, the son of former New York Met GM Omar Minaya, who started 75 of 79 games. The Friars lost out on 6-foot-2 Virginian guard Jayden Epps, who had committed to PC for 2022.
