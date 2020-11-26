The South Coast Conference has conducted its winter meet schedule at Greater New Bedford Voke and could run its schedule there, but member schools would then not be eligible to compete in the Fall-2 season or compete in sanctioned MIAA class and state meets.
“It’s good on one side and not so good on the other,” Seekonk High coach Frank Mooney said, the Warriors having missed their entire 2020 spring and fall cross country seasons, the later because SCC member schools voted to shut down for the fall. “Any kind of meets, any kind of competition is good for most of the kids,” Mooney said, but “if the SCC does have an indoor season, then we wouldn’t be eligible to compete when the Fall-2 season begins Feb. 21. But nobody knows if that will happen” …
With Wheaton College in a virtual lockdown and no NEWMAC competition for its basketball teams, the Bishop Feehan High and Norton High winter track programs were hoping to use the renovated fieldhouse with a new track surface for meets. “We don’t know how the leagues like the Hockomock League were going to do it at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston,” Norton High track coach Kent Taylor said of the number of participating student-athletes and time needed between meets to clean the facility. “Wheaton basically shuts down from the first week in December until late January so we could get some meets in.” The MIAA’s postponement of the winter track season to the Fall-2 “gap” season still will raise some issues about facility availability with the TVL still holding out some hope …
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer football standout Mark Newport, who went on to play at the University of New Hampshire and pursued a career in law enforcement, has been named the acting Chief of Police in Portsmoith, N.H. …
Word out of coach Erik Everton's Bishop Feehan High baseball dugout that five more of his Shamrocks have made their collegiate plans with Brendan Flavan to Endicott, Ryan Seaver to R.I. College, John Igoe to St. Lawrence, while both Justin Neidel and Dom Novio are headed to Westfield State ...
Sophomore Chad Correia has made a most substantial contribution to the success of the Bishop Feehan High golf program this season, taking second place at the Catholic Central League Championship Tournament and being the most consistent scorer for coach Artie Anderson’s Shamrocks. A Norton resident and member at the Ledgemont CC in Seekonk, the 5-foot-6 Correia “hits the ball a long way, he gets it out there,” Anderson said of his drives off of the tee. “He hits the ball as long as anyone ” …
Former King Philip High Warrior, hockey and lacrosse player Clay Geuss, now attending Connecticut College in New London, was tabbed to captain the Camel’s club hockey team, but the season is pending due to the corona virus health restrictions …
One of the lightning rods for coach Mike Pariseau’s Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team has been attacking midfielder Joey Scott, a junior. “He understands what needs to be done on the field and he has a good accurate shot” …
Tri-County High was going to have a new boys’ soccer coach this fall, but when AD Sarah Martin was unable to find any candidates, former coach Richard Vernon stepped in. “I asked Richard to reach out to some of his former players if they would be interested, but he said if we were in a pinch he would come back”
The Stonehill College men's soccer team was awarded its eighth-straight Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches last week, teams recognized for having grade indexes of 3.0 or better. Former King Philip High boys’ soccer coach Nick Gale is an assistant with the Skyhawks’ team, while the roster includes former Norton High Lancers, junior Eben Degbor and junior midfielder Ian Pereira and junior back Luke Fuller of Rehoboth, via Bishop Feehan High …
With many a tennis coach complaining of “rigged” rosters in order to gain a win, the MIAA has mandated that coaches must have available at all matches, regular season and tournament, a completed tennis team ladder form and challenge match results form. “ That’s always been the case, but it was never really policed at al;,” Mansfield High boys’ coach Gary Belastock said. “Any coach could ask the other for his match justification. Maybe there will be a more strict rule this year.” …
Such is the state of college sports, the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team had players on the roster from six countries, Trinidad and Tobago, Israel, Jamaica, Spain (eight), Iceland and Germany; the Southern New Hampshire University men’s hockey team had players representing 13 states, including North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Kansas and Alabama.
