There are wins and there are losses, but an area high school coach will often tell you that the best moments are often those heartwarming stories involving unheralded players on the roster.
Such was the case with John Slack, a senior member of the Norton High football team.
The Lancers and coach Jim Artz were in a delirious state when Slack, a 5-foot-11, 120-pound wide receiver, stepped onto the field against Dedham, taking three snaps outside, then being handed the ball for a carry.
“That kid has such a big heart, it was such a joy for all of us to see the smile on his face,” Artz said. “The kid has faced a lot of adversity in his life and he’s there every day for practice, being a good teammate. It was just a little thing to have him on the field, but for him and for all of us, it meant a lot more.” ...
Through the first eight matches of the season for the Attleboro High boys’ soccer team senior midfielder Michael Russo tallied seven goals. He was then sidelined with bruised ribs for a month and the Bombardiers waved bye-bye to an MIAA Tournament berth. “Not having Michael, that was the difference,” AHS coach Peter Pereira said. “He’s a playmaker out there, he wears everybody (foes) out.” ...
Despite 200 victories over 11 seasons of serving as the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer head coach, Phil Silva says that he, “wants more. We’ve been to the Final Four (of the Division 1 South Tournament) seven times, to the finals twice, we’re doing a lot of good things.” ...
German Football League star wide receiver-returner and Attleboro native Nathan Robitaille’s, Schwabisch Hall Unicorns were denied a third straight league championship, having a 50-game win streak snapped in falling 10-7 to the Brunswick Lions in the title game. More notably, Schwabisch Hall then greeted its fans upon returning from Frankfurt with a beer and sausage ...
The Foxboro High running program has produced three consecutive Hockomock League Championship Meet champions with reigning titlist, Warrior senior Abby Hassman winning (by 49 seconds) this year and as a sophomore with Lexi Quinn taking the 2018 title. Hassman was the runnerup last year and took third place as a freshman ...
King Philip Regional High cross country coach Chris Elgar has seen the future of the Warrior program as Brandon Berdos and Nate Sylvan went 1-3 in the freshman 1.86 mile race during the Hockomock League Championships, with Max Miller and Alex Antinoro finishing at 9-10 respectively ...
“We’ve played with Oliver Ames, we’ve played with Milford — we’re going to be a tough out,” North Attleboro High boys’ soccer coach Geoff Burgess said of his Rocketeers’ participation in the MIAA Tournament. “I don’t know how far we’ll go, but we’re going to be tough to score on as we’ve shown all season. We’re confident, especially if we can get on the break like we did (against Foxboro)” ...
The PawSox’ link to the World Series champion Washington Nationals, Nats’ radio broadcaster Dave Jageler, has been with the club since leaving McCoy Stadium in 2005 while Nats’ trainer Greg Barajas has been with the club five seasons since leaving One Ben Mondor Way ...
Former Attleboro High soccer standout Will Halben has started all 16 matches for the Bridgewater State men’s soccer team (3-12-1; eight one-goal losses). Halben, a midfielder, has one goal and three assists ...
Across the pitch, Seekonk High product Emma Sanders, a senior striker, leads the Bridgewater State women’s soccer team (10-6; five straight wins) in scoring with four goals and seven assists). Sanders has goals in each of the past two matches, including the go-ahead goal off of a corner kick against Fitchburg State ...
“She should be under 20 minutes, we expect her to be among the top 20,” Attleboro High cross country coach Martin Tighe said of Bombardier junior Kelly Neuendorf for next weekend’s Division 1 Meet. She ran a 20:29 for ninth place at the Hockomock League meet last weekend ...
North Attleboro High’s top female runner, junior Melissa Sapini might have been in the top 10 at the Hockomock League Meet, but had to settle for the No. 20 spot, tripping with 400 yards to go while in 14th place ...
At Tufts University, former Mansfield High field hockey star Julia Todesco, a senior midfielder, scored two goals against Connecticut College as the Jumbos (12-2) have won six straight matches, three straight by shutouts ...
Across campus, former Foxboro High Warrior Lily Sykes, a sophomore midfielder, has made 14 starts for the Tufts women’s soccer team (10-2-2), having goals in two of the past three matches, against Hamilton and Connecticut College ...
It was a Schmidt Homecoming at the Reilly Center on the campus of St. Bonaventure the other night where the Bonnies and 13th year head coach Mark Schmidt along with his son Nick, a graduate assistant coach beat (90-45) son-brother Mike Schmidt, the freshman guard at Alfred University in an exhibition game, the younger Olean, N.Y. resident having eight points, three rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes starting at guard ...
At the WNEC Invitational Cross Country Meet, former Tri-County High Cougar Kaylee Dunn of North Attleboro, a sophomore representing Bridgewater State, took the No. 15 spot (at 23:19), while North Attleboro High grad Meg Leary, a sophomore from North Attleboro, closed at No. 29 for the Bears (at 24:16) ...
Former Foxboro High soccer great Joe Morrison, a sophomore midfielder with the University of Vermont men’s soccer team (9-5) has made 13 starts with two goals and three assists, scoring the game-winning goal in the 20th minute as the Catamounts upset Hartford, ending an 11-match unbeaten streak ...
Down at Roger Williams College in Bristol, R.I., former Norton High Lancer Jordan Lach has appeared in 15 matches as a junior midfielder for the men’s soccer team (8-5-5), while former Seekonk High Warrior Devon Bento has appeared in 14 matches with nine starts as a freshman defender — the team limiting 14 foes to one goal or less ...
Boston College hockey freshman Matt Boldy, the Minnesota Wild draft pick with Attleboro ties, has been taking the faceoffs for Eagles’ coach Jerry York, winning 38 of 69 thus far.
