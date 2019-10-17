A half-dozen former champions, who have combined for 20 titles during the staging of the Attleboro Singles and Doubles Tennis Tournaments through the years, were on hand for the dedication of the new Attleboro Recreation Dept. tennis facility at Finberg Field.
Robbie Manchester (six titles), Greg Bartek (eight titles), Bruce Ogilvie (three titles), Andy Guillette, Wendell Anderson and Charlie Shanley were on hand to participate in the festivities along with former Attleboro Recreation Dept. Director Fred Bartek. Those six, along with tournament veterans Paul Carden and Robbie O’Donnell, all christened the new courts with some singles and doubles matches.
In addition to current Recreation Chairman Leo Johnson, former chairmen Bob Lepper, Dr. Richard Brousseau and Mark Cuddy, totaling 52 years of service, were on hand. Bartek recalled that the price tag for the original courts was $10,000, while current Singles-Doubles Tournament Director Paul Perry suggested the installation of lights to increase interest in the sport and night competition ...
At the Fighting Irish Classic, Attleboro native son Davis Chatfield chipped to within 10 feet of the pin on the 18th hole to finish with a par and provide the No. 17 ranked Notre Dame University golf team with a one-stroke margin of victory over No. 10 North Carolina in the three-day, 54-hole event. The Irish and Tar Heels were tied at 16-under par with Chatfield still on the course, but he finished the round at even-par 71, while his UNC foe took a bogey at No. 18. Chatfield had a glittering 7-under-par second day score of 64 and finished fourth overall at 5-under-par 208 ...
Attleboro’s Nick Woodruff, via Bishop Feehan High and the New England Revolution Soccer Academy, has started all 11 matches for the Michigan State men’s soccer team (2-6-3) as a sophomore defender, logging the third-most minutes (1004). The Spartans have allowed one goal or less in eight matches ...
Expect a big Mansfield High contingent at the Dunkin Donuts Center Saturday afternoon as former Hornet Michael Boen and the Stonehill College men’s hoop team plays an exhibition game against PC. Boen, already a senior, has played in 61 games over three seasons for the Skyhawks, coming off of a 14-win season in which he averaged eight points and nine rebounds per game ...
Former Mansfield High junior football team receiver-defensive back (and hoopster, baseball player) Matty Boen will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing thumb surgery with torn ligaments ...
Good news out of the King Philip High football camp is that running back Ryan Halliday underwent successful thumb surgery and could be back in uniform somewhere during the MIAA playoffs. “He’s going to have to play with a cast,” said KP coach Brian Lee, “but he has to have another surgery to have the pins out and then after that he should be all set, but you never know.” ...
The good word out of the AHS football camp is that for two-way tackle Qualeem Charles, “it’s not a break” of his left wrist. “The original X-ray came back that it was not broken,” said Bombardier coach Mike Strachan, awaiting word from orthopedic physicians on a recovery timetable ...
The Mansfield High football game at Attleboro High’s Tozier-Cassidy Field is now Saturday, Oct. 26, with a noon kickoff ...
“She is quicker in person than she is on film,” King Philip girls’ soccer coach Gary Pichel said of All-Hockomock striker Jordyn Collins of Foxboro High “Film doesn’t do her justice. She’s a lot quicker. Jordyn just goes from touch line to touch line the whole game, and then they’ll sit her in the middle and that’s the cue for their midfielders to put it over the top over through the middle” ...
Another one of those gems is Caleb Williams, the junior midfielder for coach Mike Pariseau’s nine-win Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team. Rugged, strong on the ball and often double-teamed, “he has such great touch and great vision,” said the Shamrock mentor, “that’s why he is an excellent passer” ...
Hey, that wasn’t Nolan Gunning, wearing jersey No. 75 leading the King Philip High football Warriors out onto Macktaz Field last week! No, it was his favorite teacher, Bob Goldberg. Also the Warriors’ girls tennis coach, Goldberg donned the injured Gunning’s jersey in tribute to the injured lineman. And Goldberg had another reason to celebrate, his No. 1 singles player the past three seasons, Erin Regnier was named the Homecoming Queen and Warrior football player Sam Callanan was tabbed “The King” ...
Another ex-Hornet Hunter Ferreira, a sophomore with the Nichols College football team (3-2) is leading the Bison in pass receiving with 32 catches for 422 yards and three TD. Ferreira is averaging 13 yards per catch and 84 receiving yards per game, having a 108-yard performance against Anna Maria ...
When some football graduates from King Philip High gathered for a 30th reunion recently, the Warrior football team reminisced about scoring on a fake field goal attempt with just over two minutes left to beat previusly unbeaten North Attleboro 21-18 at Community Fieldon Oct. 13, 1989, ending a 13-game losing drought to the Rocketeers with holder Steve Cimo throwing to Ray Clontz for the TD ...
Mansfield’s Chris Ciullo, by way of Mt. St. Charles Academy, a sophomore defender has appeared in eight matches for the Bryant men’s soccer team (6-4), which has allowed one goal or less in six matches. Also appearing in three matches thus far has been junior forward Anthony Barreira, via Foxboro High ...
Norton High grad Corrine Rey has played in all 12 matches with 11 starting assignments as a sophomore midfielder for the Bryant women’s soccer team (6-3-3). Also appearing in two matches for the Bulldogs has been junior forward Kristin Bortolotti of Foxboro and freshman defender Melissa Reef of Mansfield ...
At the MSTCA Cross Country Meet in Wrentham, coach Frank Mooney’s Seekonk High co-ed relay team of Abigail Tenreiro, Zach Laverdiere and Andrew Cabral captured first place in the Division 2 race by better than two minutes ...
The Mansfield High School Boosters’ Club will present its annual comedy night Nov. 2 at the Mansfield Holiday Inn. Proceeds from the event will help defray expenses for all Hornet athletic programs. For further information and tickets visit the website www.mhs-athletics.com/boosters ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.