Former King Philip Regional High Warrior Ryan Layman, by way of Tilton Academy and the College of Central Florida, has started all 10 games as a junior forward with the Southern New Hampshire men’s basketball team (6-4), which hasn’t played a game since Dec. 9. Layman has scored game highs of 15 points for the Penmen against Post and Bentley, averaging nearly eight points and six rebounds per game, shooting 53 percent from the floor …
Another ex-KP Warrior, Bruce Saintilus, a sophomore guard with the unbeaten (11-0) Clark University men’s basketball team, has not only started all 11 games, but scored in double figures in 10 games with seven games of 15 points or more. Saintilus is averaging 30 minutes, 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, shooting 46 percent from the floor. He scored a career-best 25 against York, N.Y. …
Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli cannot praise Warrior senior Rashaad Way enough as a student-athlete and individual. “Rashaad is an outstanding student and gentleman, an outstanding ambassador to the METCO Program who has left his home at 5:15 a.m. each day to get to school over the past four years,” Martinelli said …
Yet another former area flash, Mansfield High product and 1,000-point scorer Matt Boen, is off to a great start with the Cheshire (Ct.) Academy’s prep school team, displaying an all-around game in the Prep Classic and scoring a season high 22 against Brimmer Academy, already rated among the top 30 prospects in the Nutmeg State …
Former Norton High Lancer Abby Phelan, the senior captain of the R.I. College women’s basketball team (8-4), has scored in eight of 10 games in which she has appeared with three starts, scoring a season-high 11 against UMass Boston. Phelan is averaging six points per game and 17 playing minutes, having hit on 13 3’s and 78 percent of her free throws …
Foxboro’s Nicole Gallagher has made 11 starts for the Bryant women’s basketball team (3-10), having 64 rebounds and hitting 18 3-pointers, averaging 34 minutes per game. Former King Philip Warrior Shannon O’Connor is averaging 16 minutes a game, coming off of the bench in 10 games with 35 points and 29 rebounds …
In the interest of sportsmanship, a number of Hockomock League swimming coaches find many peers not willing to post their individual event times, etc., believing that it creates an unfair advantage for opposing teams in preparing for a meet. “There are coaches in the league who refuse to share, post or print their times and we are finding it unfair to compete against them,” one coach mentioned. “It’s not like the good old days when you would scout out times in the paper. Some of the coaches feel that is unfair, even though they have done it against us all the time.” …
Former Foxboro High 1,000-point scorer Katelyn Mollica has yet to appear for the Stonehill College women’s basketball team (3-4), all ‘Coach’s Decisions’. Meanwhile, senior center-forward Megan Hill of Mansfield, has scored in all seven games and is averaging 21 minutes of floor time …
“He just kept improving every week,” King Philip High football coach Brian Lee said of two-way lineman Chris Sesay. “He was always big and strong, but when his feet got better, he would become one of the better lineman in the league.” …
Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Bri Hochwarter-Bracken admires not just the leadership of senior captain and guard Lindsey Perry, but her poise under pressure. “She controls the tempo,” Hochwarter-Bracken said. “Doesn’t force a lot.” ...
Bishop Feehan High boys’ hoop coach Dean O’Connor has been tremendously pleased by the play of the Shamrocks’ new point guard, junior Dylan Capua. “Has he ever improved,” O’Connor said. “He wants the ball in his hands and he’s making plays.” ...
“She constantly pushes herself to do better and adjusts to all types of hitters,” Mansfield High volleyball coach Tara DeGirolamo said of senior setter and two-year starter Christina Lydon, who totaled 200 assists this season. “She’s a leader, she works well with everyone.” …
Coach Pat Coleman’s Norton High wrestlers have been taking wins and pins aplenty thus far — Nathan Tripolone (8-1 with five pins), Anthony Tripolone (9-1 with eight pins), Nolan Winfield (6-3 with six pins), Ben Khoklan (8-2 with five pins) and Jason Winston (7-4 with six pins) …
Former North Attleboro High wrestler Mike Burns, a Division 2 Sectional finalist as a Rocketeer senior, is wrestling at 157 pounds for the R.I. College Anchormen, with two wins in six matches thus far …
Mansfield’s Pat Sunderland, a sophomore wing by way of the South Shore Kings program, has appeared in 12 games, collecting two assists for the Stonehill College men’s hockey team (4-8-1), which hasn’t been on the ice since Dec. 10 …
Attleboro native son Jacob Conca, the headmaster at Xaverian High and AD Ted Currle the former Norton High AD, pass along word that Norfolk’s Nico Lambros, a senior infielder with the baseball program, will be attending Union College …
Tri-County High paused its athletic program activities through Sunday. According to AD Sara Martin, “In light of recent cancellations, and a rising number of positive cases amongst our athletes, we are pausing all athletic practices and contests.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.