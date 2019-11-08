Chris Perron will be patrolling the sidelines for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ basketball team this winter.
The North Attleboro High faculty member, who served as the Rocketeer boys’ coach for 15 seasons, is taking over for another Rocketeer — Debbie Charette.
“It’s kind of funny but my first coaching job was as an assistant under Debbie,” said Perron, who served as an assistant with the Rocketeer girls’ team for three seasons and as an assistant for the Big Red boys’ team for three years as an assistant as well.
Most recently, Perron served for three seasons as an assistant coach under yet another North Attleboro townie, Joe Farroba, the men’s head basketball coach at Bridgewater State.
“The D-R job kind of fell into place,” Perron said of relinquishing the travel and time-consuming process of collegiate coaching.
Perron last coached at North Attleboro High during the 2012-13 season ...
Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock hoop standout Katie Nelson and the Boston University women’s team are tabbed for the No. 4 spot in the Patriot League pre-season poll, the Terriers having a best ever 11-7 Patriot record last year. Nelson, a third-team All-Patriot League performer as a sophomore, averaged 10.3 points and 3.7 assists in the 2018-19 season. “Her experience is kind of irreplaceable for us — and her mind for the game,” coach Marisa Moseley said. “I think she has a really high basketball IQ, so she really is the general out there.” ...
Former Attleboro High Bombardier Tyler McGovern, the junior QB for the Salve Regina University football team (3-5), had a big day as the Seahawks scored 53 points in a win over Western New England, completing 10 passes for 205 yards and four TDs, leading scoring drives of 74, 25, 72, 80, 64 and 53 yards ...
Former King Philip Regional High Warrior Alli Meehan, a freshman attacker, remains the No. 2 scorer for the Northeastern University field hockey team (10-7) with 11 goals and five assists. She had two goals against Drexel and one against Hofstra last week, with four match-winning goals among her 30 shots ...
In its first-ever NCAA Division I game, Bishop Feehan High grad and Merrimack College women’s basketball coach Monique LeBlanc — with three points and two rebounds from Attleboro High product and senior guard Emily Houle — stunned UMass-Amherst 79-64. Houle hit a trifecta during an early 11-7 run for Merrimack ...
Attleboro High cross country coach Martin Tighe is crossing his fingers that his pair of Bombardier juniors, Kelly Neuendorf and Kim Esteban can both crack the top 25 at the MIAA Division 1 Cross Country Meet Saturday. “I would love to see it happen,” Tighe said. “They’ve done a really nice job of working hard and pushing one another.” ...
Out at Westfield State, former Mansfield High Hornet Jess Haradon, a junior libero for the women’s volleyball team (12-16) ranks No. 3 on the team with 261 digs. Across campus, North Attleboro High product Zach Matracia has appeared in 14 matches with eight starts as a sophomore defender for the men’s soccer team (5-11-1) ...
Former Foxboro High Warrior Danielle Conlon, a junior outside hitter, has 42 kills for the Western New England volleyball team (12-17) ...
The Framingham State men’s soccer team (9-8-2) has allowed one goal or less in 11 matches, taking a 6-0-1 MASCAC record into the playoffs buoyed by the defensive work of freshman defender Brian Sullivan of Norton (13 matches, five starts) and junior back Tyler Treichler of Attleboro (eight matches) ...
Hunter Ferreira, the former Mansfield High football and lacrosse star, has a team-leading 55 catches for 708 yards and three TD’s for the Nichols College football team (5-3), snaring 12 passes for 148 yards recently against Western New England. Another ex-Hornet, sophomore linebacker Joe Cox, leads the team in tackles with 78, including 52 first hits. Another former MHS gridder, Phil Dinov, a freshman linebacker, has played in four games ...
Norton’s Taylor Kofton, the sister of Bishop Feehan High soccer standout Sydney Kofton, scored her first goal of the season for the Boston University women’s soccer team (5-12-2) against Michigan State. The Terrier sophomore midfielder, a product of the Boston Breakers program, played her high school soccer at Whitman-Hanson High ...
Former Lancer Ian Pereira scored his fifth goal of the season for the Stonehill College men’s soccer team (4-11-1) in a 2-1 loss to St. Michael’s, with a rebound for the go-ahead goal in the 11th minute ...
Framingham State volleyball freshman and former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Natalie Reid of Attleboro has 79 kills, 93 assists and 74 digs for the Rams (17-11) ...
The Framingham State field hockey team (5-13) has two goals and two assists off the stick of junior defender Marissa Dias, via Attleboro High, while another ex-Bombardier, Meg Croteau, a sophomore midfielder, has appeared in 16 matches.
