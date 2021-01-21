Former Mansfield High and Nova Southeastern University distance runner Kevin Meagher was recently voted to the Sunshine State Conference’s All-Decade Cross Country Second Team.
Meagher, a four-time captain at Nova for coach Bryan Hagopian’s squads, led the Sharks to the 2012 Conference and South Region championships during his senior season. A three-time All-South Region honoree (2009, 2011, 2012), Meagher, who ran for coach Julie Collins at Mansfield High, still ranks among the top 20 on the Hornets’ all-time best cross country list, having clocked a 16:36 in 2007 at Franklin Park in Boston.
Meagher captured 13 top-10 finishes, seven among the top five, in his 34 cross country career races for the Sharks.
“When I recruited him, coming in as a freshman, I knew there was something special about him,” said Hagopian. “His brother, Matt, ran for me and said, ‘You need to look at my brother,’ and we had these siblings running together and making it to nationals for the first time. He was a leader for us winning the conference and region. He’s done a lot of great things for the program and he’s been nothing but a great face for the Sharks ‘cross country program. He’s one of a kind and very deserving of this honor.” …
In any other year, basketball coaches — head coaches, jayvee coaches and freshmen coaches — would be perched in the stands, scouting a future foe, but not in these COVID-19 times. “This is the new way to scout,” Norton High boys’ hoops coach Marc Liberatore said of being with assistant coach Travis Jolly in a classroom adjacent to Laroque Gymnasium as each watches a live streaming of a future Tri-Valley League opponent …
Former Foxboro High Warrior Brandon Borde, a freshman walk-on with the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team, made his collegiate debut in the Rams’ 20-point win over George Mason, taking down a rebound …
With COVID-19 restrictions in place and no showers for hockey players at the rink after practice and games, Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey coach Kevin Dunn almost laments the “old days” of 6 a.m. practices, a shower and then head to school or work. “I miss those morning practices because after you were done, you were done for the day,” Dunn said. “The kids liked them too.” …
PC Friars hockey coach Nate Leaman put many a a hockey game in perspective. “There are going to be a lot of nothing shifts,”Leaman said. “You don’t have to win the game every shift, you have to realize that things aren’t always going to go your way. Just put the puck in a good spot, leave your team in a good spot when you’re coming off of the ice.” …
North Attleboro’s Mark Schmidt has his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team on a four-game winning streak with a 6-1 record for its best start since the 2014-15 season. “Our emphasis is to own the paint, the guys understand the importance of defense,” Schmidt said. “You win by defense and rebounding and taking care of the basketball.” The Bonnies went to the free throw line 27 times and had just eight turnovers against Duquesne, then had 20 assists on 24 field goals against Fordhamm, and had 27 assists on 32 field goals with just seven turnovers against St. Joseph’s …
Attleboro High boys’ basketball coach Mark Houle believes he has one of the emerging young stars of the Hockomock League in 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Trevor White. “Defensively, he’s been very impressive at altering and blocking shots,” Houle said. “At the offensive end, he can extend the floor and can post up” …
Jim Danielson is the interim boys’ basketball coach at King Philip High while Dave DeStefano takes a sabbatical season. DeStefano and wife Kristy welcomed future hoopster Owen Andrew into the family. Danielson is a product of the Bellingham High Blackhawk program (Class of 2011) …
Two four-year varsity members of coach Eric Greene‘s Norton High boys’ soccer program, Andrew Kubinski and Jack O’Brien, will be taking their talents to St. Anselm College …
“It’s tough when you don’t see your opponents,” North Attleboro High swimming coach Jeremy Thornton said of the “virtual meet” season, with the Rocketeers timing their events at the Hockomock YMCA. In the “non contact” season of swimming, however, Thornton and other coaches are unable to make in-meet adjustments for events and relay teams …
Former Foxboro High boys’ soccer coach Greg McManus‘ daughter, Meghara, the former UNH Wildcat star women’s hockey player and now a member of the Boston Pride will be traveling to Lake Placid, N.Y., for two weeks of “bubble” games in the National Women’s Hockey League series. McManus was drafted 29th overall by Boston after totaling 84 points with 48 goals in 141 games at UNH. She led the Wildcats in scoring during the ’19-’20 season with 17 goals and 10 assists. “Meghara gives everything she has to the game,” said UNH coach Hilary Witt. “She scores goals, blocks shots, kills penalties and sees the game really well. I am very proud of her and know she will excel at the next level in the NWH.”
