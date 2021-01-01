Former Bishop Feehan High and College of the Holy Cross basketball star Lauren Manis, now playing in the 11-team Belgian Women’s Pro League, was recently selected as the Player of the Week for the Division 1 Kangaroes with a 25-point, 20-rebound effort in a 106-51 win over Waregem.
The Mechelen-based Kangeroes (2-3) were founded in 2009 and have played in Division 1 since 2013. Manis leads the team in scoring (15.4) and rebounding (10), averaging 26 minutes per game …
“We aren’t in great shape yet, we haven’t practiced all that often, there are a lot of challenges that are going on,” said North Attleboro’s Mark Schmidt, coach of the Saint Bonaventure men’s basketball team prior to its loss at URI on Wednesday. Despite not having a senior on their roster, the Bonnies were tabbed as the No. 4 team in the Atlantic 10 Conference preseason poll. The Bonnies had one game canceled due to the pandemic and then beat Akron (by seven) and Hofstra (by eight). Saint Bonaventure is 2-10 in the Ryan Center, not having won at URI since 2013. “We’re a veteran team, but we get flat at times,” Schmidt said. “There are a lot of positives, I’m proud of the mental toughness, but we have a long way to go. It’s just different with no (North Attleboro fans) crowd.” …
One of the true workhorses, unsung heroes and most improved players and captain-elect for coach Peter Pereira‘s Attleboro High boys’ soccer team had to be junior defender Cashel Stuger. “He came up from the junior varsity at mid-season last year and right away you could tell that he could play and he continued to get better,” Pereira said. Four-year veteran Joey Soucy was the Bombardiers’ MVP on the season, goalie Cody Abreu and defender Henry Marini shared the “Most Improved” award, striker Alex Vecchioli was tabbed the “rookie of the year,” while senior forward Connor Poliquin was the recipient of the “12th Man” award …
Mansfield High field hockey coach Theresa Nyhan announced that midfielder Caitlin Dumouchel and forward Celia Puleo have been named co-captains for next year’s team. Five-goal scorer, senior midfielder Alex Burnham received the Coaches Award, senior forward Grace Danehy received the “Most Improved” and “Unsung Hero” honors while senior midfielder and Hockomock League All-Star Lindsay Devine was tabbed Hornets’ MVP …
“She was the most tenacious player on the field in every game we played,” King Philip High girls’ soccer coach Gary Pichel said of senior midfielder Ava Tormey. “She was terrific at breaking up the opposing team’s offense and delivering accurate passes,” Pichel said. …
Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball coach Amy Dolores has turned to her alma mater, LaSalle Academy in Providence, for sideline help as former teammate and College of the Holy Cross Crusader Patty Fitzgerald has been added as an assistant coach …
At the other end of the floor, Shamrock boys’ hoop coach Dean O’Connor stated the obvious, “it’s just great to get back into the gym,” O’Connor said. “Like the rest of us, the kids get used to wearing the masks on the court after a while. Bishop Feehan has done a great job for us in providing extra ventilation with fans and areas off the court where kids can go and take off their masks momentarily.” …
In the bleachers for coach Kevin Smith‘s Mansfield High girls’ soccer team postseason awards, Cathryn Cooney received the Hornet MVP award; Kayla Doherty was cited as the “Most Improved” player, Anna Darlington was honored with the “Unsung Hero” award, Maria Sevastos received the “Core Value” award; and Kelsey Hubler was recognized with the “Team Spirit” award. Captains-elect for the 2021 Hornet team will be Katie Miller, Darlington and Sevastos …
Eastern Mass. Coaches Association All-Star centerback Justin Silva was tabbed the MVP of coach Geoff Burgess’ North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team. Senior defender Donovan Carter was named the “Unsung Hero,” senior striker Matt Conley earned the “Offensive Player of the Year,” and junior Patrick McDermott was selected as the “Most Improved” Rocketeer. goalkeeper David Floyd and midfielder Brody Rosenberg, the “Coaches Award”-winner, were named as co-captains for 2021 …
“He thrives off of competition and holds himself to incredibly high standards,” Mansfield High golf coach Chris Hall said of Hornets’ senior captain Jason See, a three-year starter who averaged 39.1 strokes per round this season. He is also a member of the Hornets’ basketball team …
One of the true gentlemen of the New England athletic family, Chris Humm, Brown University communications director of the past 32 years, is retiring to the sidelines. “The stats show that I’ve covered 319 consecutive Brown football games and never missed an Ivy League basketball game, covering 448 straight “Ancient Eight” men’s hoop contests,” Humm said. “The 144 steps up to the press box at Brown Stadium don’t seem as daunting anymore and the late-night and early-morning bus rides are a thing of the past.”
