Bishop Feehan High grad Katie Nelson, a senior guard and captain of the Boston University women’s basketball team, was named to the Patriot League Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Patriot League Team. Nelson and the Terriers were projected to finish second behind defending champion Bucknell.
Nelson, a two-time All-Patriot League honoree, is widely respected by the conference as one of the toughest and smartest players on the court. Nelson led the NCAA in minutes per game (39.4) along with leading the team in points (12.4) and assists (3.6) a season ago, fueling BU to an 18-12 record, including a 12-6 clip in conference play. The local product has started in all 88 games of her career and is a two-time team captain ...
Perhaps, the biggest change on the basketball court this season will be at Mansfield High, where Hornet boys’ coach Mike Vaughan has had a staff of six or more assistant coaches in years past, but with COVID-19 rules limiting team personnel at games to three, Vaughan has had to downsize. “I’ve found that the gym is a lot quieter,” Vaughan chuckled. “There are way less opinions being offered.” …
Norfolk’s Kate Holmes, a sophomore forward with the Northeastern University women’s hockey team, scored her first goal of the season in a 4-1 win over crosstown rival Boston College. A product of the Williston Northampton School, via the East Coast Wizards hockey program, Holmes accounted for 14 points in 38 games as a freshman for the Huskies. Her sister Kelly Holmes is a freshman member of the King Philip High girls’ team …
Former Norton High Lancer southpaw shooting guard Sean McNichols, who helped coach Marc Liberatore‘s team advance to the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional title game last season, is one of four Bay Staters on the roster at Eastern Nazarene College. Unfortunately, the New England Collegiate Conference season was canceled due to the coronavirus. North Attleboro High grad, 6-foot-5 Ethan Friberg, is at Assumption College …
The surprise player for Liberatore’s Lancers this season just might be junior 6-foot-3 swingman Justin Marando. “He has been our most consistent player in the pre-season camp,” Liberatore said of the off-guard. “He has deep range and is great coming off of screens. He’s a very smart 2-guard.” …
Avery Blanchard skated onto the ice last year as a freshman goalkeeper for the first-year varsity Bishop Feehan High girls’ hockey program and demonstrated enough athleticism to earn the starting job. “She’s such a natural athlete and has worked so hard at it, taking goalie lesson and playing in the Pioneer program, she’s shown so much improvement,” coach Mike Cripps noted …
Remember in your prayers, if you will, Mac Pagano, the patriarch of the Pagano (David)-Morry (Diane) family with Attleboro High roots …
Hopefully splitting the uprights in the near future for the football team at the University of Rhode Island will be Mansfield High kicker Mike DeBolt. The Hornet running back-linebacker as well will be joining AHS standout Mike Strachan in Kingston …
North Attleboro High golf coach Steve Nelson has nothing but praise for four-year veterans, seniors Sam Gallagher and Aidan Weir. “Gallagher had a great second half of the season,” Nelson said of his 42.8 average, twice being a medalist as his score was used in 10 or 12 matches. Weir also posted a 42.8 average, with his score used in seven matches, twice being a medalist …
“At 6-foot-4, he is a natural power-hitter,” King Philip High golf coach Myles McHugh said of junior Patrick Reardon. “He really improved his skills,” McHugh said of Reardon, who had a great second half of the season as the Warriors won the Hockomock League Tournament, shooting the team’s second-lowest round, a 79. Reardon carded a medalist under-par round of 35 at the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course and shot a 79 at Foxborough CC …
PC Friar hockey goalkeeper Jaxon Stauber has yielded just three goals over the past four games, making 43 saves and allowing one goal in a series with Vermont last weekend. A sophomore transfer from Minnesota State, he is the son of former NHL goalie Robb Stauber. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence and poise,” said PC associate head coach Ron Rolston of the 6-foot-3 Stauber, who has a 0.95 save percentage with two shutouts over six games. “He doesn’t get rattled, he focuses on the next shot, when you have that you have an opportunity to win.” PC plays a home and away series against BU starting Friday, the COVID-laced Terriers having yet to play a game …
Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey coach Roy Bain has a veteran forward line, a speedy forward line, a newcomer line and best of all, a strong checking line with seniors Lily O’Brien and Tess Luciano along with junior Cierra Doherty. “Forechecking, on the penalty kill, they’re strong and I expect them to score some important goals this season too,” he said …
This scribe hit the superfecta on New Year’s Day, keeping the tradition alive with a dip into the Atlantic Ocean, while seeing three bald eagles, two perched on an abandoned osprey nest in Narragansett and one soaring over the Scituate (R.I.) Reservoir.
