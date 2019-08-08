The Foxboro High boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both had wildly successful summer seasons.
At the Stonehill College Summer Slam basketball tournament, the girls representing Foxboro High advanced to the championship game, falling to the Noble and Greenough School. Foxboro, sparked by senior guard Katelyn Mollica and senior forward Yara Fawaz, won five of its seven games, avenging a one-point loss to Oliver Ames by beating the Tigers by 16 the next day in the 48-team series ...
At Mass. Premier Courts, the Foxboro High boys’ team overcame a 15-point deficit with four minutes left to beat Mansfield 60-57 in the semifinals before falling to Franklin in the Div. 1 championship game. Ryan Hughes totaled 22 points for Foxboro in the title game as the Warriors finished 11-2. Dylan Barreira scored 13 points for Foxboro against Mansfield and netted 22 in a win over Canton in the quarterfinals while Donald Rogers played great at both ends of the floor ...
Mansfield High’s football squad won the NFL-Hall of Fame-sponsored “Seven on Seven” New England Regional Tournament at Newton South High, winning all six of its games, beating Tolman High of Pawtucket, Leominster and East Hartford, Conn. in the playoff rounds. Coach Mike Redding and the Hornets are heading to Cincinnati on Sept. 13 for a non-league game with LaSalle Academy, which plays in the same high-powered conference with Moeller High, Elder High and St. Xavier. “It’s going to be a great challenge,” Redding said, citing MHS visiting Ohio State University and attending a Notre Dame football game the following day ...
The Pickering Gymnasium at North Attleboro High and the North Attleboro Middle School gym were overflowing with some 150 young hoopsters attending the seventh annual Babul Brothers (Jon and Mike) Basketball Camp. Jon Babul, who works with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, directed a dozen Hawks summer camps around Atlanta with over 2,000 kids attending. One of the guest clinicians in North Attleboro was the self-proclaimed “shot doctor” Rick Fesik ...
The power numbers — a .422 slugging rate with 14 HR, 46 RBI and 28 extra base hits through 78 games — for the Double-A Harrisburg Senators of the Eastern League have been there for Mansfield’s Rhett Wiseman, Washington’s third-round MLB Draft pick out of Vanderbilt three seasons ago. Now after a seven-game hitting streak, Wiseman is boosting his batting average after batting only .141 in May and .164 in June. Wiseman was the EL Player of the Month in April, baitting .321 with hits in 18 of 23 games, and was named to the EL’s Western Conference Team for the All- Star Game. Playing all the outfield spots, Wiseman has made just one error in 132 chances ...
Former AHS football standout Kyle Murphy has been tabbed a captain for the URI football team. The senior left tackle on the offensive line, an All-Colonial Athletic Association first team selection last year and a pre-season NCAA Division 1-AA All America candidate. “Murph has always grown through consistent effort,” URI coach Jim Fleming said of Murphy, who has started 25 consecutive games. “He brings it day in and day out. Part of leadership is knowing that you have someone who nobody wants to mess with. This game is very important to Kyle. He has himself ready to go each and every Saturday because of how he carries himself throughout the week.” ...
Former AHS tennis standout Botum Bou-Bennett, a two divisional champion at the Attleboro Singles and Doubles Tennis Tournaments, was named the ninth recipient of the annual Ed Patnaude Sportsmanship Award by Director Paul Perry. Patnaude was a fixture in the half-century of the Attleboro Tennis Tournament, especially in its heyday at Finberg Field. Bou espouses “the individual who best exemplifies Ed’s love for the game and his many contributions to the youth of Attleboro,” per the award. Past recipients include Tom Larkin, Steve Marcotte, Abbey McGrath and Angela Miller ...
With the New York Mets having won 18 of their last 24 games and captured six of the past seven series to climb above .500 for the first time since May 28 (after being 11 games under .500) “they are becoming a very fun team to watch,” said Bishop Feehan grad Ray Martel, the executive producer for WCBS (880 AM) Mets’ broadcasts ...
New Norton High football coach Jim Artz and the Lancers will be lining up his former coach and head mentor while as anassistant, Jack Martinelli, in their season debut game against Foxboro High Sept. 6 at Adams Field ...
Former Bishop Feehan High softball star Julia DaCosta started 47 of the 50 games in which she participated for the Villanova University softball team (29-24). Primarily a first baseman, but also with some duty at third, the Wildcat sophomore hit .270 on the season with 37 hits, 18 of which were for extra bases with eight HR’s. DaCosta drove in 30 runs (a .526 slugging rate) and drew 14 walks (a .328 OBP), which having 219 putouts and 35 assists in the field ...
The North Attleboro High School hockey team Boosters Club will conduct its 15th annual fund-raising benefit golf tournament Aug. 18 at the Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro. Further information and registration may be made by calling 508-269-8970 or by email to nahshockeyboosters@gmail.com ...
PC hoop fans are going to have to dig deep into their wallets for Midnight Madness on the first weekend of October as coach Ed Cooley will have John Legend as the musical guest, but the affair is by invitation at The Dunk ...
Captains-elect for the Bishop Feehan High girls’ tennis team next season will be Ashley Stefanik, Allie Egan and Chloe Burke ...
Across town at Attleboro High, Bombardier coach Chris Morris passes along word that Evan Capar, the Bombardiers’ No. 1 singles player, will be a two-year captain, serving the 2020 team with doubles specialist Ryan Gordon ...
After nine seasons of serving as the head football coach at Tri-County Regional High, Anthony Mazzola is moving over to the Tri-Valley League at Medway High. Replacing Mazzola in the Cougar football family will be former Oliver Ames High assistant Kahn Chace. “He was on the staff at OA for many years and is a great guy,” Tri-County Athletic Director Sara Martin said ...
Eight individuals, including former coaches Tom Crowe (track) and the late Jay Gilmore (football, basketball, baseball), will be inducted into the Attleboro High School Athletic Hall of Fame Oct. 19. In addition, the AHS Hall of Fame Selection Committee will induct Matt Campbell (class of 2010), Jill Paquette-Fitzgerald (2000), Jimmy Hanewich (1988), Adam Newman (1986), Bob Bischoff (1986) and Ruth Bono (1974).
