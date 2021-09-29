The Foxboro High School athletic family is shaping its inaugural class for the Warrior Hall of Fame to be established in 2022. The Foxboro High Hall of Fame will be organized for the purpose of recognizing the rich tradition of athletic success, honoring former Warrior athletes, coaches and supporters who made significant contributions to the Warriors’ tradition of excellence.
“There are so many deserving people,” Foxboro High AD Joe Cusack said. The plans are for a committee of former and current coaches, administrators, athletes, family and friends of Foxboro High to review nominations, with the process to begin next month.
“I’m sure we will learn even more about our athletics history as a part of this process, which is a part of why this is so exciting,” Cusack added. It would be hard not to include former NFLer Tom Nalen, basketball great and all-time leading basketball scorer Sarah Behn, the shepherd for success on the football field for over three decades, coach Jack Martinelli, and track great Allison Culley for an inaugural class …
Remember in your prayers, if you will, a Warrior three-sport star of recent vintage Kristin Waryas, the mom of Foxboro High standouts Ella and Mya, who tragically died last week …
One former Warrior great, Casey Ivatts-Henchman, will be inducted into the Mass. Maritime Academy Academic Hall of Fame. Ivatts-Henchman, class of 2006, was a four-time All-MASCAC outfielder for the Buccaneers, having a career .368 batting average — including hitting .407 as a senior. The MMA Female Athlete of the Year in 2006, she was one of only 12 players for the inaugural Bucs softball team, one of 18 women in her class …
One Warrior of recent vintage, soccer and basketball star Joe Morrison, is back on the pitch for the University of Vermont soccer team, setting up the match-winning goal against Princeton. After starting in 23 of the first 34 matches during his first two seasons in Burlington, groin injuries have reduced Morrison to part-time duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.