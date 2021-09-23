The Foxboro High School athletic family is shaping its inaugural class for the Warrior Hall of Fame to be established in 2022. The Foxboro High Hall of Fame will be organized for the purpose of recognizing the rich tradition of athletic success, honoring former Warrior athletes, coaches and supporters who made significant contributions to the Warriors’ tradition of excellence.
“There are so many deserving people,” Foxboro High AD Joe Cusack said. The plans are for a committee of former and current coaches, administrators, athletes, family and friends of Foxboro High to review nominations, with the process to begin next month.
“I’m sure we will learn even more about our athletics history as a part of this process, which is a part of why this is so exciting,” Cusack added. It would be hard not to include former NFLer Tom Nalen, basketball great and all-time leading basketball scorer Sarah Behn, the shepherd for success on the football field for over three decades, coach Jack Martinelli, and track great Allison Culley for an inaugural class …
Remember in your prayers, if you will, a Warrior three-sport star of recent vintage Kristin Waryas, the mom of Foxboro High standouts Ella and Mya, who tragically died earlier in the week …
One former Warrior great, Casey Ivatts-Henchman, will be inducted into the Mass. Maritime Academy Academic Hall of Fame. Ivatts-Henchman, class of 2006, was a four-time All-MASCAC outfielder for the Buccaneers, having a career .368 batting average — including hitting .407 as a senior. The MMA Female Athlete of the Year in 2006, she was one of only 12 players for the inaugural Bucs softball team, one of 18 women in her class …
One Warrior of recent vintage, soccer and basketball star Joe Morrison, is back on the pitch for the University of Vermont soccer team, setting up the match-winning goal against Princeton. After starting in 23 of the first 34 matches during his first two seasons in Burlington, groin injuries have reduced Morrison to part-time duty …
Quote of the week from New England Patriot Bill Belichick: “First of all, you know, I don’t really know or care anything about social media. I don’t even know what’s out there, isn’t out there. So that’s irrelevant to me, but it doesn’t matter. We played football before there was social media, and it didn’t matter then either” …
North Attleboro High product Liz McKenna was a sophomore forward as a member of the 2001 NCAA Dvision II national championship Bentley University field hockey team that was honored last weekend at halftime of the Falcons’ homecoming football game. Playing in its third consecutive title tilt, Bentley beat East Stroudsburg on its home field …
Former North Attleboro High football quarterback great Chad Peterson returned to the gridiron after a two-year absence with Amherst College, completing 23 of 32 passes for 269 yards, engineering an 80-yard, 13-play game-winning fourth quarter drive in a 28-20 win over Bates. Peterson also ran for 21 yards and a TD …
“He’s grown not only as a player, but as an outstanding leader,” Bishop Feehan High football coach Bryan Pinabell said in praise of 6-foot-2 senior quarterback Aidan Crump. “He took his lumps last year; he’s learned the ability to handle adversity. We’re very happy with him, it helps our running game if he can give us a few passes” … In her first collegiate varsity cross country meet representing Dartmouth College, former Norton High Lancer great Bella Pietrasiewicz finished 10th overall (at 27:25.3) on the 3.73-mile course during the Maribel Sanchez-Souther Meet in Hanover …One-time Bishop Feehan Shamrock Jason Medeiros of Rehoboth, via the Noble and Greenough School, the senior linebacker for the Brown University football team was in on four tackles, one of them being a 9-yard QB sack in the Bears’ season-opening loss to URI. Another local and Bears’ defensive back, Cooper DeVeau of Foxboro, had a 4-yard QB sack. “It’s been quite a journey,” Medeiros said of the two-year absence from the field. “We worked our tails off in the offseason; my favorite time was in the film room making sure that I was prepared” …The Attleboro Area Golf Association’s annual John “Buck” Renner Memorial Two-Ball Tournament, is scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Heather Hill CC and Oct. 3 at the Wentworth Hills CC … The puck will drop Oct. 2 for the Providence College men’s hockey team in its season opener against West Point at Schneider Arena, and the game is already a sellout for returning rink rats …Former Mansfield High Hornet Luke Savoie, a junior midfielder with the WPI men’s soccer team (3-2-1), notched his first assist of the season in a match against the Coast Guard Academy …It’s all in the family with the Dighton-Rehoboth High boys’ soccer team, as Kristof Trond, a Falcon sophomore, is a nephew of Derek Trond, a member and captain of the first D-R soccer team back in 1988, which was coached by former Falcon great and then D-R AD Scott Eaton. His mom, Michelle Gaspar, played soccer at Attleboro High for four years and his dad, a Falcon football player, was the MVP of the Thanksgiving Day game with Seekonk as a senior.
