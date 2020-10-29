Word comes out of Kingston, R.I., and the Foxboro High boys’ basketball camp that former Warrior and 1,000-point scorer Brandon Borde has become a member of the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball program as a walk-on.
“We’re all very excited for him,” Foxboro boys basketball coach Jon Gibbs said of Borde, a four-year varsity member and two-time Hockomock League All-Star. “He could create offense in a variety of ways and because he’s so quick and strong, he can defend any position.”
Borde averaged 16 points and eight rebounds during his final two seasons for the Warriors. During his four varsity seasons, the Warriors won 59 games and qualified for the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament all four years.
Gibbs played at all five positions on the court for Foxboro, with his versatility and high level of energy being a key ingredient in joining coach David Cox’ program as a “preferred walk-on” according to URI hoop officials …
Veteran golfers in the area will remember Dick Baker, the resident golf pro and general manager at Locust Valley Golf Course in Attleboro back in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. That is why Bishop Feehan High golf coach Artie Anderson, who served as the course superintendent and steward at Locust Valley before its demise was looking forward to Saturday’s Catholic Central League Championship Tournament at Hillview CC in North Reading. Baker has served as an assistant pro and custodian of the pro shop there. Unfortunately, a previous commitment will not allow Anderson to take the bus ride and renew acquaintances with Baker. “Everyone who’s played golf in the area knows how much Dick Baker helped the sport grow,” Anderson said …
The Attleboro High soccer program is proud to announce that a pair of Bombardiers were named Student Athletes of the Month. Briley Harnois, the senior captain of coach Steve Santos‘ girls’ team, is a four-year letter-winner and Hockomock League All-Star. “Briley is a strong leader who consistently works hard and sets good example for her teammates,” the announcement said. Harnois has a 96 grade index and will be attending Eastern Connecticut University. Also Jayden Lockhart, the senior outside back for coach Peter Pereira’s AHS’ boys team was recognized for his 95 grade index as a four-year member of the varsity. “He demonstrates his leadership with his hard work and performances that shows every time he is out there competing,” the announcement said. “Jayden is an exemplary sportsmen model to all his teammates.” ...
With his Lancers winless in starts this season at four (0-2-1) and having a two-week hiatus between matches, Norton High boys’ soccer coach Eric Greene laments not so much the lack of competition, but the lack of practice time due to Tri-Valley League rules for member schools and the inability to implement the new COVID-19 rules. “With only two days of practice a week, it’s so hard to prepare,” Greene said, “but everybody’s going through the same thing.” …
Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Marty Crowley is also coaching with the Burrillville (R.I.) High cross country teams and guided the Bronco girls’ team (10-2) atop the Northern Division of the R.I. Interscholastic League and into the state meet, while the boys’ team compiled a 9-3 record …
Attleboro High boys’ soccer coach Peter Pereira needs a striker as the winless Bombardiers have scored just two goals through six matches. Senior captain Joey Soucy is one of the most dynamic players in the Hockomock League, “but it seems like we have 14 midfielders,” Pereira said. “Our defense has been solid, but we’re not producing enough. Every game we’ve gotten better, but we can’t seem to score.” ...
“It’s a totally different game,” Bishop Feehan High volleyball coach Heidi Bruschi said of play at the net being eliminated due to COVID-19 rules revisions. “It’s like, as coaches, we’re not sure how to coach the game and different refs call it (net play) differently.” One of the Shamrocks’ stars, 5-foot-5 senior setter Gianna Detorie is headed to the NCAA Division III power, the University of Scranton. “She runs our offense, she’s the quarterback,” Bruschi said …
Providence College senior soccer goalkeeper Shelby Hogan, the former Bishop Feehan Shamrock, and the Friars were honored with the Team Academic Award by the United Soccer Coaches for the 10th consecutive year, the team having a grade index of 3.0 or better …
Also on campus, New Bedford’s Brycen Goodine was granted an NCAA waiver upon transferring from Syracuse, becoming immediately eligible to play. for the men’s basketball team. “He’s learning, he’d adjusting, it’s a different way we do things,” PC coach Ed Cooley said. “He adds some athleticism to us, he can make shots from the perimeter, he’s an extremely elite athlete.” ...
Of the five nominated candidates, Australian great Lleyton Hewitt received the highest number of votes from ballots cast from 140 nations in the International Tennis Hall of Fame voting. American doubles star Lisa Raymond finished second place and Sweden’s Jonas Björkman, a former doubles world No. 1, finished in third place.
