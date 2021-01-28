Tabor Academy grad Nicole Gallagher of Foxboro notched a season-best 16 points for the Bryan University women’s basketball team (4-4) in a four-point loss to St. Francis, the second game of a weekend doubleheader.
The sophomore guard also grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists and had five steals over 38 minutes of work. In the first game of the series, Gallagher had six points, two rebounds and three assists.
Wrentham’s Shannon O’Connor, a red-shirt freshman fpr the Bulldogs via King Philip Regional High, had 10 points in the two games. O’Connor has started all eight games and is averaging 27 minutes a game …
There has been an outpouring of emotion and communal sportsmanship for injured Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta, such that both Attleboro High and North Attleboro High had Bombardier and Rocketeer No. 10 jerseys (Quetta’s Shamrock number) hanging up behind their team benches before their game Wednesday as a tribute of sportsmanship …
Former Mansfield High Hornet John McCoy has started 11 of 12 games for the University of Delaware men’s basketball team (5-7), the sophomore guard is averaging 4.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over an an average of 30 minutes of duty. McCoy played for Hornets coach Mike Vaughan and went on to play at the Tilton School (N.H.) before becoming a Blue Hen. He scored a season-high 12 points against Morgan State, coming off of a freshman season in which he played in 33 games …
Former Mansfield High Hornet Megan Hill, a junior forward for the Stonehill College women’s basketball team, finds her only competition coming from brother Chris, a sophomore member of the Hornet boys’ basketball team, along with her dad Jeff and mom Kathy — a former PC Friar great, in the driveway. The Northeast 10 Conference canceled the winter sports season while Stonehill closed its training facilities to student-athletes. Hill played in 39 games for the Skyhawks in her first two seasons …
Over two-plus decades of serving as the boys’ basketball coach at Norton High, Marc Liberatore has faced many a tough foe, but none greater than COVID-19 as it has ravaged the Lancers’ season. Norton had three games postponed and did not practice for eight days due to a pause. “It has been challenging for continuity and conditioning obviously,” Liberatore said …
North Attleboro’s Joe Farroba, the men’s basketball coach at Bridgewater State, said the best part of his Bears returning to the gym three times a week for practice is the chit-chat. “That’s how much the kids miss communicating, talking to each other face to face,” Farroba said of the six-week (18 sessions) workouts to go with 16 weight-training sessions …
Playing a six-game in eight-day schedule, with four of those top-15 ranked Division 1 teams in the state from the Catholic Central League, coach Kevin Dunn and his Bishop Feehan Shamrocks are skating and playing well. “We’re right there, it’s just our guys have never played at this level,” Dunn said …
Norton High hockey coach Mike Donovan admires the peskiness of diminutive freshman forward Dylan Cummings. “He’s like a Kenny Linseman out there,” Donovan said. “He aggravates the hell out of the other team. He has great hand-eye co-ordination, he’s very sharp.” …
As well as coach Chris Perron‘s 7-0 Dighton-Rehoboth High girls’ basketball team has played at the offensive end, only once have the Falcons yielded 40 points defensively. “I’ve tried to be a better defensive coach and this year, because of COVID-19, we don’t know what team we’re going to face next,” Perron said. “So we have to play good defense, I’ve been very happy with our situation.” …
Attleboro High swimming coaches Sarah Faulkner and Darby Sawyer are finding countless Bombardiers shattering personal bests in each meet. “All the kids buy into the notation that every place counts and it is our depth this season that has kept us so competitive,” said Sawyer …
Making significant contributions to the early-season success and for the future of coach Deb Reidy‘s Norton High girls’ gymnastics program are a pair of twin sisters, eighth graders Emma and Elizabeth Lehans. Along with Maddie Regan and Madalyn Dumont, “They are all consistent and give us depth,” Reidy said …
King Philip Regional High interim boys’ basketball head coach Jim Danielson applauds the work of 6-foot-2 junior forward Dan Clancy, who has been the Warriors’ leading scorer. “He’s a big kid, a wide body and does a good job at taking the ball to the hoop,” Danielson noted …
Having spent two seasons (2016-17 and ’17-18) with the Northeast Generals on Commerce Boulevard, Edina, Minnesota, native Luke Perunovich is a junior in his second season in the Providence College Friars hockey program. “He’s an unbelievable skater, one of the best on the team, he’s a gazelle out there,” coach Nate Leaman said.
