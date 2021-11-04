Internationally recognized tennis official Dr. Kris Jaeger-Helton of Foxboro, a mechanical and industrial engineering professor at Northeastern University, was honored at halftime of the Bridgewater State University homecoming football game with the prestigious Nicholas P. Tillinghast Award, as well as by the U.S. Tennis Association, with the John T. McGovern Award as its national official of the year.
The Tillinghast Award is presented to the Bridgewater State alumnus who “has demonstrated the qualities of outstanding leadership, excellence in performance and outstanding leadership in the field of public education at the state, regional and national level.”
Jaeger-Helton was nominated for the award by Attleboro’s Sheila McKenna, a 1962 BSU alumnus and a a member of the BSU Alumni Association Board of Directors, of which a sub-committee accepts and reviews nominations of candidates for the Tillinghast award.
“Her accomplishments in education and tennis made her a terrific candidate for a Bridgewater Alumni Award,” McKenna said. “I met her and have a new friend. She is delightful and so accomplished — truly a brilliant woman.”
Dr. Jaeger-Helton earned her undergraduate degree at Bridgewater. Dr. Jaeger-Helton, a former Foxboro High tennis player serves the U.S. Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation as a professional tennis umpire, chair umpire and review official. Jaeger-Helton has officiated at all four Grand Slam events on the pro tennis tour, Wimbledon, Australian, French and U.S. Open and three Olympic Games.
In addition to her academic duties at Northeastern, Jaeger-Helton serves as the Director for the Capstone (engineering) Design. In the public sector, Jaeger-Helton is a Forensic Engineer and Expert Witness in Biomechanical Engineering, Safety, and Human Factors Engineering. She holds certifications in Motor Vehicle Collision Reconstruction and Forensic Analysis of Medical Records …
Former King Philip kicker Cole Baker accounted for nine points in the University of Maine’s football rout of URI for its third straight win. The Black Bear freshman hit the first field goal of his career from 24 yards out and drilled all six conversion kicks …
King Philip football coach Brian Lee is adamant that teams that consistently win have a good kicker, with the Warriors having Matt Kelley, who hit a 31-yarder in the final minute to beat previously unbeaten Milford. “One of the things that we got out of last spring was that we had someone who could kick the ball,” Lee said. “I’m not worried about the kick – I’m worried about the snap, the hold and the blocking! Knowing that you have somebody to kick, that we have a better shot for a field goal (than a first down or force something into the end zone) is an edge. There’s a trend, there are a lot of good kickers in the league – it’s a humongous disadvantage if you don’t have one”. …
Two area cross country runners who may have impressive showings at the MSTCA Frank Mooney Invitational Meet Saturday in Wrentham are SCC Meet champion, Seekonk High senior Zach Laverdiere and Dighton-Rehoboth High senior Graheme Sullivan, a top 10 finisher. “He knows the course and has run well all season,” Seekonk coach Frank Mooney said of Laverdiere, in the morning Small School Division field. “He has a great kick, there’s always more in his tank,” D-R coach Brendan Delano said of Sullivan …
In a 34-point exhibition win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh, former Bishop Feehan Shamrock and BU Terrier Katie Nelson, totaled 12 points and six assists for the University of Wisconsin. Nelson is a fifth-year senior for the Badgers …
“They don’t get the credit for anything, but they are responsible for everything,” Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli said of the work of the Warriors’ offensive line, specifically Dylan Kerrigan, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound guard, a three-year starter …
Sophomore Bethany Alves has played at every spot on the field for coach Steve Santos’ Attleboro High girls’ soccer team, “she’s so solid no matter where you put her,” the Bombardier being the heart of the defensive cast at present …
Ditto in that role for coach Karen Folan’s North Attleboro High field hockey team is junior Ava McKeon. “The reason she’s so good at it (defense) is that she gets her stick down,” Folan said ...
“There has definitely been COVID hangovers,” KP football coach Brian Lee said of the season and the protocols in place at school, for practice and for games, the unstated, but observed concerns on the faces of students every day. “Even trying to get refs is an issue, just trying to get bus drivers. I think the kids were out of it for a while, our football IQ is an issue too.” …
Not only coming off of the sidelines as a wide receiver and defensive back for the Bishop Feehan High football team, senior Billy Roche in his game day uniform is also a member of several Shamrock bands. He delivered a stirring rendition of the National Anthem on his saxophone prior to the Austin Prep game …
With the AHS field hockey team about to make its MIAA Tournament debut, Sheila McKenna’s 1976 Bombardier team was the first ever to qualify for the state tournament, posting a 10-1-3 record behind goalie Sandy Dubuc and attacker Sharon Clegg-Hanewich (19 goals) and beat West Bridgewater in an opening round match.
