The spring of 2021 may have been the most rewarding of the two decades that Kent Taylor has been tailoring the Norton High cross country and track programs after undergoing surgery for a cancerous brain tumor and nearly a year of chemotherapy.
“I would like to thank the track athletes and parents for supporting my brain cancer journey with so much heart,” Taylor said. “The girls wearing gray ribbons in their hair and the boys wearing the gray bandanas and everyone wearing the Brain Cancer Awareness bracelets means more that I could ever describe in words. I am so very blessed to do what I love (coaching) and be surrounded by so much support and love. Coaching is one of the most important things I fought so hard this past year to get.” …
Plainville’s Jimmy Renner, via Bishop Feehan High and Johnson & Wales University, missed out qualifying at Ellington (Conn.) Ridge CC for the PGA Travelers Classic in Connecticut last weekend.
Renner shot a 1-under-par 71 during the 18-hole qualifying round with five birdies, including three on the backside at No. 11, 14 and 15. However, Renner played himself out of finishing among the select four with a double bogey at No. 17 and a bogey at No. 18 …
Coach Steve LaPlante‘s Tri-County Regional High wrestling team was cited by the MIAA for the Division 3 Sportsmanship Award, the honor being accepted at the Division 3 Central title match by senior captain and 145-pounder Joe Leonardi and junior captain, 132-pounder Matt Dowd …
Notably missing from the lineup of coach Mike Hart‘s North Attleboro High baseball team was junior infielder Tyler DeMattio, who was not finally cleared for competition until tournament time after suffering a broken hand during the football season. In the meantime, the three-year starter at quarterback served as first base coach …
Dighton-Rehoboth High Athletic Director Doug Kelley relates that he has a candidate in mind to succeed Dave Moura as the Falcons’ football coach, but now must await approval from the schoolvcommittee …
At the A.J. Quetta Benefit Hockey Tournament at New England Sports Village last weekend, the Burrillville, R.I.-based Swamp Donkeys, captained by Jared Bebeau, beat the 95 Giants for the Men’s A Division title; the Apponequet Dusters, captained by Marc Drouin, beat the Ol’ Basards for the Men’s B Division title, while the Blue Jackets, captained by Bishop Feehan High defenseman Tom Franzosa won the high school division, beating Canton in the title game. Even on the ice was 62-year-old Bob Downarowicz, whose dad Walter was the god-father of Feehan hockey along with Jake Braga, the son of late Shamrocks coach Reid Braga …
Bishop Feehan High’s record-setting 4x400 relay team (4:02.71) consisting of seniors Amelia Mignacca and Maddie Breckner, along with junior Maeve Parrish and sophomore Valerie Capalbo qualified for the National Interscholastic Meet during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the University of Oregon …
Mansfield High freshman track flash Abby Scott was seeded just No. 29 entering the MIAA State meet in the 100 behind Foxboro’s Jordyn Collins, but, Scott ran a personal best 12.66 in the trials to qualify for the finals and then finished eight h(12.87). “To be only a freshman and qualify for the finals in that event was tremendous,” Hornets coach Kevin Butera said …
Wheeler School (Providence) hoopsters Kate Keenan of Foxboro and Mia Mancini of Mansfield have been selected as two of the 14 girls from southern New England to participate in the “Shot for Life” competition Aug. 14 at St. George’s School in Portsmouth, R.I., to benefit brain cancer research …
Former Foxboro High softball standout Hannah Davis started 28 games for the Quinnipiac University softball team (8-28). The junior catcher batted .215 with five walks and four RBI. She had two three-game hitting streaks and posted 12 assists defensively …
Former Dighton-Rehoboth High softball standout Sadie Pratt, a sophomore center fielder with the St. Michael’s College softball team (5-20), appeared in 24 games, having 16 hits (a .219 batting average) with six RBI, including a home run at Stonehill
Former D-R Falcon Calli Pratt, a junior pitcher, who made five appearances for the Emerson College softball team (0-9) , struck out 22 batters over 26 innings of work. She had five hits, five walks and three RBI, a .367 on-base percentage for the Lions …
Though the victories were few for coach Chrissy Quinn and her Attleboro High girls’ lacrosse team, her class of seniors provided the utmost in determination, drive and leadership, Hannah Webster, Bella Salviati, Magie Porreca, Carlie Jamieson and Ashley Candiales …
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Amelia Murphy, a junior hitter with the R.I. College volleyball team was cited by the Anchormen for her season, having an 83 percent rate of hitting success with 48 kills to go along with 44 digs and seven blocks. Murphy had double digit kills-digs in two matches, 15 and 12 against Keene State along with 14 and 13 against Castleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.