The “sold out” sign was hung on the locked doors at the entrances of Norton High School and the Larry Larocque Gymnasium last weekend nearly an hour before tipoff for the Lancers’ MIAA South Sectional boys basketball quarterfinal game against Fairhaven High.
Elsewhere, it was standing room only at Mansfield High’s James Albertini Gymnasium, with family and friends lined shoulder to shoulder along both baselines for the Hornets’ boys’ basketball game against Attleboro. From Methuen High for the MIAA Wrestling Tournament, to the MIAA Championship Swim Meet at Boston University and stands at the Reggie Lewis Center for track meets, high school sports are being well-supported.
“You could have charged double and the people still would have gotten their money’s worth,” Mansfield High boys hoops coach Mike Vaughan said of the Hornets game with AHS. “That was an amazing crowd,” agreed AHS AD and coach Mark Houle of the enthusiasm with fans awaiting the doors to open at 4:30 p.m. “You see that many kids and that many faces before a game, it really shows you how much they like this group (five seniors),” Houle added of the Bombardiers’ blue-clad fans who took over three-quarters of the west stands ...
Attleboro High senior guard and captain Bryant Ciccio, who scored the winning points to beat Brookline and then watched his potential game-winning 3-point shot from midcourt glance off the back of the rim against Mansfield, said he will, “remember that one forever. There are no words to describe the atmosphere in that gym (Mansfield) and how competitive that game was. That’s a game I can say, I’ll never forget, my last game as a senior.” ...
Former AHS Bombardier Kyle Murphy, a senior lineman for the URI football team, was in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine and returned with high rankings, projected to be anywhere from a fourth- to sixth-round draft pick. “I didn’t have many (scholarship) offers out of high school, so I used that as motivation,” Murphy said to the URI staff. “If I get drafted or am a free agent, I want to show my talents.” ...
With a dozen wins and five ties, “we were so close getting to the next level,” Foxboro High hockey coach Mark Cedorchuk said of the program’s progress. “This senior class (goalie Espen Reager, forward Sebastian Ricketts, forward Ron MacLellan, defenseman Kyle McGinnis), the character they have is fantastic, they helped lay down the foundation of where we are. We know we can go further.” ...
Another Bombardier sharpshooter, AHS grad Julia Strachan, now with the nationally ranked Adelphi University women’s basketball team, leads the Northeast 10 Conference in both 3-point field goals made (77) and 3-point field goal percentage (41.4 percent) ...
Mansfield High football coach Mike Redding was honored with the Coach of the Year award from the Mass. Football Coaches Association and Gridiron Club of Boston last weekend in Randolph, while Hornet running back-linebacker Vin Holmes and two-way tackle T.J. Guy were cited as members of the All State team ...
Norton High boys’ basketball coach Marc Liberatore is thoroughly honored to have senior guard Thomas Bingel, an undersized, overachieving, workaholic. “The best defensive guard I’ve coached,” Liberatore said. “He doesn’t score a lot, but you see him in his (defensive) stance, still playing with energy in the second half, he loves to play defense.” ...
Former Bombardier Nate Tellier was named the Little East Conference Baseball Player of the Week after the senior pitcher-outfielder had four hits with a three-run homer and RBI double in a win over Becker and had a hit in the second game. Tellier is hitting .600 with three doubles and seven RBI ...
North Attleboro’s Morgan Mordini, a sophomore forward with the fifth-ranked Elmira College women’s hockey team, had a goal and two assists in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal win over Utica. Mordini has collected seven multi-point games, ranks No. 2 on the team in points (28 with 11 goals) and her 17 assists rank No. 11 in UCHC ...
Foxboro High product Cassidy Harrison, a sharp-shooting senior for the Becker College women’s basketball team, scored 48 points in two New England Collegiate Conference playoff games, shooting 47 percent from the floor and 44 percent from 3-point range. In her final home game against Dean, she hit nine of 11 shots in one stretch and scored 27 points (with six 3-pointers) in an 82-74 win. In the semifinal against Eastern Nazarene, Harrison scored 21 points in addition to collecting seven rebounds and nine steals in a 10-point loss ...
City of Attleboro tennis players take note: The four new courts at Finberg Field will be open starting this weekend. “We originally intended to keep closed until April (weather dependent) but the weather continues to be nice,” said Attleboro Recreation Commission Director Dennis Walsh. “If it snows, we will just lock the gates until it melts.” ...
Norton High first-year football coach Jim Artz maintains that for his Lancers to have won six games along with the Tri-Valley League’s Small School Division title, and to have several players nominated for the Shriners Game, “is a testament to the players. Having three coaches in three years, learning a new system — that was a tougher road than any foe that they faced.” ...
Former Bombardier Tyler Koppy, a long stick midfielder with the Eastern Conn. State men’s lacrosse team, produced six turnovers and picked up seven ground balls in the Warriors’ 12-6 season-opening non-conference win at Gordon ...
Speaking of hot-shot hoopsters, check out the not-so-svelte Jackson State men’s basketball team most humble and well-spoken manager Thomas ”Snacks” Lee making his debut on the court in the final two minutes of a game this past week and knocking down a 3-pointer — being named the Southwestern Conference’s player of the week too! Lee has helped out with the program since 2004. “It was a once in a lifetime opportunity that not too many people my size get to do in a Division 1 basketball game,” Lee said ...
After four decades and over 600 wins as coach of the Old Rochester Regional High girls’ basketball program, Bob Hohne will head to the sidelines ...
Former Bishop Feehan High standout Ben Simmons has been playing at the No. 5 and 6 singles spot as well as in the No. 2 and 3 doubles spots in Orlando, Fla., this week with the Stonehill College men’s tennis team (5-2) ...
“It doesn’t really seem to matter what 20 guys are playing on any given night, we just keep getting the job done,” Boston Bruins’ top prospect Jack Studnicka said of Providence’s eight straight wins. Studnicka has an AHL-best seven short-handed goals, with 14 points (including seven goals) over his last 11 games ...
Senior Mike Tierney, via Norton High, was a member of UMass-Dartmouth’s fourth place 4x800 relay team at the New England Division III Meet ...
In her final home game with the Babson College women’s basketball team (18-8), senior Katherine Tamulionis of Foxboro scored 10 points in the 10-point upset loss to MIT in the NEWMAC Tournament semifinals, ending the Beavers’ 10-game win streak. Babson, ranked No. 7 regionally, will await an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
