The first Highland Park Cross Country Invitational Meet gets underway Saturday morning in Attleboro with Bishop Feehan High and the Bombardiers of AHS hosting the 22-team event.
The boys’ varsity race will begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by the girls’ varsity race at 11:45. North Attleboro, King Philip, Foxboro and Mansfield from the Hockomock League will be represented as well as MSTCA Hall of Famer Frank Mooney and his Seekonk High Warriors and nationally ranked LaSalle Academy of Providence.
“The meet is loaded with talent,” Mooney said of the field. “The kids are excited. I know I’m excited too.”...
Former Attleboro High track coach Tom Crowe, along with the late Jay Gilmore, who coached baseball, basketball and football, are among the inductees to the Attleboro High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Also to be honored on Oct. 19 at the Attleboro Lodge of Elks will be Ruth Bono (class of 1974), Bob Bischoff (’85), Adam Newman (’86), Jim Hanewich (’88), Jill Paquette Fitzgerald (’00) and Matt Campbell (’10) ...
Former AHS soccer star Will Halben, a freshman for the Bridgewater State men’s soccer team, has started all five matches, scoring his first varsity goal against R.I. College. Another ex-Bombardier Nick Hasenfus has appeared in one match as a defender, while former D-R Falcon, junior midfielder Dom Berthiaume has been in three matches ...
Former Seekonk High soccer standout Trinity Cloud, a freshman, for the Wheaton College women’s soccer team (2-1-2), has started five matches, scoring her first career goal against Bridgewater State. Foxboro High product Riley Collins, a junior defender, has started 25 of 31 matches during her career, four this season ...
The Bridgewater State University women’s cross country team opened the 2019 season with a third-place finish at the Jim Sheehan Memorial in Leominster. Former Tri-County High Cougar Kaylee Dunn, a sophomore from North Attleboro, was seventh in the field of 125 at 19:25.8 ...
The Bishop Feehan High “futbol” family welcomed the addition of Siera Silva, born earlier this week to Kiely and Phil Silva, the Shamrocks’ girls’ mentor ...
Mansfield resident Katie Guay, the former Brown University hockey star and international hockey referee of acclaim, was one of four women to officiate NHL rookie tournaments, the Anaheim Rookie Faceoff. Guay has also been a part of the first all-female officiating crew at the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four, the first woman to officiate the men’s Beanpot Championship this past February and skated with jersey stripes at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in addition to her numerous games for both men’s and women’s Division I hockey games ...
The Mansfield High Athletic Hall of Fame will honor the “Legend of Women’s Sports” Elaine Spaulding (class of ‘63) and two-sport star Curtis Griffin (‘51) among others at its eighth annual gathering Nov. 29 at the Mansfield Holiday Inn ...
As often is the case, Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichik recently paid homage to line coach and Wrentham favorite son Dante Scarnecchia. “Dante does an excellent job of developing younger players and getting older players and the playing group to play cohesively — and with good communication and trust and accountability for each other. He’s an excellent game-planning coach and an excellent in-game coach in terms of making adjustments and recognizing what the problems are and fixing them.” ...
North Attleboro’s Jim Carey, in his first season as a Northeast regional scout for the Chicago Cubs, watches an awful lot of college and high school games during the spring. “From my perspective, it’s just a different way of looking at baseball,” Carey said. “It’s more of a business than being a fan. The really good kids jump out at you. It’s an eye-opening experience.” ...
Former Bishop Feehan High tennis star Ben Simmons won his opening round No. 2 doubles match at the U.S.T.A.’s Billie Jean King Tennis Center, the site of the U.S. Open, in representing Stonehill College at the Division II East Regional Tournament, then fell 9-7 in the second round ...
Attleboro’s Andy Chisholm, the fleet-footed freshman forward for the Providence College men’s soccer team by way of the Wheeler School in Providence, scored his second career Friar goal in a rout of Sacred Heart ...
Former King Philip High soccer star Joe Kellett is a major reason why the Boston College men’s soccer team (4-1) has won four one-goal matches, the senior from Norfolk being converted from midfield to a defensive role ...
Another KP Warrior “futboller” Tyler Mann, who followed in Kellett’s footsteps by transferring from UMass-Lowell, is now stationed as a defensive midfielder for the UMass-Amherst men’s soccer team (4-1), the sophomore from Norfolk scoring his first Minutemen career goal against Central Connecticut ...
Remember in your prayers, if you will, former Dighton-Rehoboth High golfer Taylor Bowen ...
The Central Conn. State women’s soccer team (2-3-3) has limited five foes to one goal or less, having senior midfielder Emily Hogan, via Bishop Feehan High and sophomore defender Taylor Smith, via Mansfield High on the pitch. Smith scored her first career goal against Iona ...
If you didn’t hear, the Diman Voke High football team forfeited its game at Case High last week due to the EEE concern. The Cardinals did not want to push back the kickoff time at 6:30 on Friday, nor move the game to Saturday. “The safety of our students, coaches and fans is our priority,” Diman Voke AD Mike O’Brien said ...
Providence College hockey coach Nate Leaman has three incoming freshmen drafted into the NHL — forward Patrick Moynihan (U.S. National under-18 team) by New Jersey, defenseman Max Crozier (Sioux Falls of the USHL) by Tampa and defenseman Tomas Mizura (Kimball Union) by Edmonton. The Friars open their season in three weeks, Oct. 5 against Maine ...
Coach Amy Delores’ Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team will be trekking to Braintree High on Dec. 28 to meet former Shamrock boys’ hoop coach Matt Freeman’s first Wamps’ girls’ basketball team.
