Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey coach Kevin Dunn had his winter schedule inked in back in April, but new COVID-19 has forced some revisions.
“We have to figure out if we can cross state lines (Rhode Island, Connecticut) for games and whether we can play in the CM (Catholic Memorial) Tournament," Dunn said.
Ditto for North Attleboro High coach Ben McManama, whose Rocketeers have annually played in the Burrillville, Rhode Island Holiday Tournament. Another pressing issue is weekday practice times. Student-athletes could shower at the rink and then head to school for class.
“That’s the big thing now, no showers,” Dunn said of players possibly returning home before heading to school or having practices moved to afternoons …
There are positive words out of the New York football Giants camp from former Attleboro High Bombardier Kyle Murphy, who signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of URI and was presented with a guaranteed contract due to his impressive work habits and versatility. “It’s been a great experience and every day I’m getting better,” Murphy said after being activated from the Giants’ practice squad.
“It’s a feather in his hat ,that’s the type of player that he is” AHS football coach Mike Strachan said. “He tells me he’s getting better. It’s a big deal for him, and for us, to sign with the Giants. He’s gotten better every year, with us and then with URI.” …
Former Bishop Feehan High swimmer Jack Pettine, who most recently coach at King Philip Regional High, is returning as the Shamrocks’ boys’ and girls’ swimming coach. Pettine guided the Warriors in Hockomock League competition to a pair of Kelley-Rex Division titles while also serving as a YMCA swim coach in Providence for the past eight years coaching all levels of swimmers.A 2011 Bishop Feehan graduate, Pettine attended Johnson & Wales University where he played lacrosse and received his bachelors in counseling psychology. After receiving his master's in education at Bridgewater State for school counseling, Pettine is a guidance counselor at the Atlantis Charter School in Fall River …
Good news out of Norton High from Lancers cross country and track coach Kent Taylor in his recovery from brain tumor surgery and chemotherapy. “I am getting 21 days off and five days on of chemotherapy,” he said. “The days on are getting larger and larger (in terms of milligrams) unfortunately. But the countdown is on for March. It’s a positive pace and I’m keeping the spirit.” …
The Hockomock Valley Panthers, based in Franklin, captured the Hockomock Valley Fall Ball baseball title. North Attleboro lost a second-round heartbreaker, 1-0, to Medway on a two-out, seventh inning score. Dan Pedro had a sparkling pitching performance, allowing just three hits over seven innings North was limited to one hit, by Joe Hartnett, while Tyler DeMattio, Dan Benedetti, Evan Vigorito and Justin Vecchiarelli also reached base. Both teams with players from King Philip High and Bishop Feehan lost first round games. Former Red Sox pitcher Jeff Plympton’s “Crush” team beat his son Jeff, Jr.’s team in the opening round as King Philip High sophomore Rudy Gately pitched without yielding an earned run. Attleboro lost a nine-inning, first-round game to New England Premier despite five strong innings of pitching and a home run from Jake Gorman.…
Attleboro High cross country coach Martin Tighe and the Bombardiers will host the MSTCA Cup races Saturday at Highland Park. Bombardier senior Diana Blouin, the No. 11 finisher at the Hockomock League Meet, is coming off of a fourth place in the mile and seventh place in the 1,000 meters at the Hockomock Indoor Championship Meet. Blouin is the Bombardiers' best bet to crack the top 10. Neil Bowie, Lee Casstevens, Taylor DeCristofaro, Jeff Hudon, Ethan Sylvia and Shane Cataloni are also in the field for AHS. Bishop Feehan’s Patrick Healey and Sophia Arruda will be representing the Shamrock Running Club …
Mansfield’s Jay Sapovits, the proprietor of Ink’D at 280 School Street who is still trying to find his golf swing, is seeking new or clean, slightly used jackets, socks, hats and gloves to be donated to local shelters. As a token of appreciation, Sapovits will offer one free T-shirt per family …
Get-well wishes are in order for the dean of Hockomock League tennis coaches Bob Goldberg, King Philip High’s girls’ tennis coach of four decades-plus, recovering from hip surgery to straighten out his backhand shots …
Also at Norton High, freshman Kailin Hebert has been filling a major defensive role for girls’ soccer coach Meagan Elliott as a 5-foot-3 goalkeeper. “She’s quick, she’s strong, she’s going to have a very good career,” Elliott said …
Thursday's scheduled Catholic Central League boys' soccer semifinal round match to be hosted by coach Mike Pariseau and his unbeaten Bishop Feehan Shamrocks was postponed due to a COVID-19 case with foe Bishop Fenwick ...
Seton Hall is the fourth Big East men's basketball program to be forced to pause workouts, following Villanova, Marquette and UConn, which is currently in isolation ...
New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena speculated on the absence of fans at Gillette Stadium for Friday’s MLS playoff match against Montreal – “ask me after the game. If we win, I’ll say it’s not a factor. If we lose, I’ll say it was a big factor. That’s how we act with these things.I don’t think it’s going to be a big issue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.