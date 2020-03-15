One-time King Philip High Warrior Kate Holmes of Norfolk appeared in 38 games this season for the Hockey East champion and Beanpot champion Northeastern University women’s hockey team, which had its NCAA Tournament dreams unexpectedly derailed by the corona virus.
The Huskies had been scheduled to begin their quest for the NCAA Tournament title over the weekend at Matthews Arena against Princeton before the NCAA announced on Friday the cancellation of all postseason tournaments due to concerns over the rapid national spread of the corona pandemic.
Holmes, a freshman forward, attended the Williston-Northampton School before arriving on Huntington Ave., collecting five goals (her first career goal was against Syracuse) and nine assists this season. Ranked fourth nationally, the Huskies (32-4-2) had only one loss in their last 19 (17-1-1) outings ...
North Attleboro High gymnasts Kate Gallagher and Lindsay Robinson had qualified for this past weekend’s cancelled New England Meet in Fairfield, Conn. Gallagher qualified in the all-around competition, while Robinson qualified on the balance beam. Robinson will be joined by Rocketeer senior Kaleigh DeMarco at the Senior National Meet in May in Fort Myers, Fla. ...
Former Bishop Feehan High runner-jumper Anthony Delasanta won his second straight 400 meters title at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship Meet on the Rams’ home track. The URI senior clocked a time of 48.47 seconds as the Rams won their fifth team title over the past seven indoor seasons ...
Mansfield’s Lauren Whitman, a freshman attacker for the Simmons University women’s lacrosse team (3-0), scored a single-game record seven goals in a victory over Clark. Whitman earned GNAC Player of the Week honors ...
At the New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Championship Meet at URI, former AHS Bombardier Dylon Willis, representing Bridgewater State, took second in both the 50 (26.24) and 100 (56.69) breaststrokes, while former King Philip swimmer Alex DiGiacomo, representing Norwich, finished fourth in the 100 butterfly (53.03) and fifth in both the 50 (22.09) and 100 (48.38) freestyles. In the women’s meet, former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Shannon Kannally, a junior at Roger Williams University, took seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:05.16), eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:38.9) and 11th in the 200 IM (2:23.7) ...
Bring on Philadelphia’s Jefferson University for and Coach Missy Traversi‘s Adelphi University women’s basketball team, which includesJulia Strachan and Emily Miccile were to be the No. 1 seed for the Division II East Regional with a 27-3 record and 10 wins in their last 11 game ...
Mansfield native Michael Boen, a senior guard for the Stonehill College men’s basketball team (18-11) scored 459 points in 87 games for his career. Boen played in 26 games this season, starting 20 and scoring points in 23 games, averaging five points, five rebounds and 25 minutes. Boen has 44 assists and 25 steals ...
Former Bishop Feehan High slugger Kaylee Mankins, a freshman first baseman, belted her first collegiate career homer, a two-run shot for the Bentley University softball team, in a win over Dominican College of N.Y., while former King Philip Warrior Elise Pereira, a sophomore, tossed a one-hitter in a 2-0 shutout of St. Thomas Aquinas College at the Diamond Plex. She carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and issued one walk while striking out five for her fourth win of the season with Bentley (7-7) ...
Sophomore outside hitter for the Rhode Island College volleyball team Amelia Murphy of North Attleboro had 763 hits with a team-best 263 kills, 110 digs and 50 blocks in 25 matches for the Anchormen, with four double-doubles (kills-digs) on the season. Murphy had 24 kills in a victory over Becker; 25 digs and 18 kills against Bridgewater State. She had 14 matches with double-digit kills ...
Bridgewater-Raynham High’s sophomore hoopster Shay Bollin, the daughter of former D-R hoop standout Laurie Egan — and granddaughter of Rehoboth basketball ambassador Jack Egan — averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds this season, shooting 42 percent from the floor with 61 assists, 59 blocked shots and 50 steals ...
The Massachusetts Independent Football Officials Association is seeking prospective new members. Recognized as one of the best teaching boards in the state, the association will train individuals at its weekly classes beginning April 29. For further information, visit the group’s website www.MIFOA.org ...
The Stonehill College equestrian team took second place at the Endcott College Show in Georgetown as Emma McConville of North Attleboro earned her third high-point rider of the season, taking first place in open fences and flat. Foxboro’s Catherine Souza took a second-place ribbon in intermediate fences and fourth in limit flat to qualify for the regional show.
