Former Attleboro High Bombardier Kyle Murphy, embarking on his second season with the New York Giants, was one of the few offensive linemen who graded out favorably at 72.2 in New York’s preseason opener against the Jets before the left guard suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
“They like him a lot because he’s so versatile,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said of Murphy being able to fill in at guard tackle at both sides as well as at center.
Murphy was signed from the practice squad to the Giants’ active roster in November, but did not appear in any games. Murphy was expected to be on the active roster for the start of the season.
Four of the Giants’ projected starters on the offensive line were on the field for four series and 18 snaps, collecting just 60 yards and no points. The Giants were feeble with the ball, gaining 92 net yards through three quarters. Murphy, who played at URI, was one of 14 offensive linemen on the Giants’ active roster before undergoing surgery earlier in the week and being placed on the injured reserve list. …
Foxboro’s Kate Keenan, by way of the Wheeler School and Williams College, finished first among the 14 girls competing in the “A Shot for Life” benefit basketball shooting contest at Portsmouth (R.I.) Abbey. All funds were donated to cancer research …
Attleboro High distance runner Ethan Sylvia completed the Falmouth Road Race 14th in the men’s 15-19 division at 42:18 and 101st overall among the field of2,752 men. Sylvia ran for the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress in honor of his sister, Emily …
The R.I. Thunder under-16 softball team, guided by Attleboro’s Dave Lotti, raised $6,200 for the Kids Sake Foundation to benefit Malia Jusczyk. King Philip High softball team shortstop Libby Walsh and her teammates generated $100 in donations for each home run hit they during the season …
Senior sprinter and middle distance runner Cassondra Stuger received the Bombardier MVP award for the season at the postseason banquet for the Attleboro High girls’ spring track team. Senior multi-event star Kamsi Igbobi received the “Unsung Hero” award, while freshman Bailey Ellis earned “Most Improved” track athlete award. Selected as captains for the winter and spring track teams next season will be thrower Elayna Marinelli, distance runner Maddie Ellis, sprinter Jahela Douglas and hurdler Annie Cooney …
Captains-elect for the 2022 edition of Foxboro High baseball will be center fielder Jack Watts, third baseman Sean O’Leary, shortstop Ryan LeClair and the versatile Tom Marcucella, a Warrior football and hockey player who played outfield, second base and third base …
Former King Philip High Warrior Jeremy Rhines, a junior relief pitcher with the WPI baseball team (6-8), worked in three games, having two strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings of work …
Over on the WPI softball field, former KP Warrior Hailey McCasland, a junior second baseman, had seven hits in 12 games while batting .292; former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Bella Sheeran, a freshman third baseman, hit .308 in 12 games; and catcher Skylar O’Connell of North Attleboro, via Mt. St. Charles Academy, joined them …
Foxboro’s Meg Keenan, a sophomore attacker via Providence’s Wheeler School, had one goal and four assists in four matches with the Williams College women’s lacrosse team (1-3) …
One of the Norton High wrestlers that coach Pat Coleman was most proud of was incoming University of New Hampshire freshman Nick Andreassen, the winner of the JFK Award for two straight seasons. “The award goes to the Lancer wrestler who best represents the ideals of our program — dedication, strong work ethic, outstanding citizenship, academic excellence,” Coleman said. “Nick was an outstanding team leader.” …
The Roger Williams University softball team is getting a quality player in right fielder-pitcher Nicole Corey, according to Dighton-Rehoboth High softball coach Katie Holmes. The Falcon seniorcommitted just one error in the field, hit .333 and fashioned a 4-1 pitching record with 33 strikeouts in seven appearances …
“We have a lot of hope for her,” Dighton-Rehoboth High girls’ tennis coach Hilary Burnham said of sophomore Ellie Correia, a first-year varsity player and newcomer to the sport, who exceeded expectations in the No. 2 and 3 singles spots …
Now with the R.I. College wrestling team, North Attleboro High product Mike Burns, a sophomore competing at the 149-pound division, went 1-1 during the short season with nine takedowns and one near fall …
North Attleboro’s Phil Kelly teamed with Brian Maxfield to win the Bay State Games Pickleball Tournament held in Westford, winning the 65-and-over 3.5 level bracket of 10 teams …
The Mansfield Parks and Recreation Dept. is in need of a director for its “Pickleball” program for leagues and daily programs at the Plymouth St. Athletic Complex. Individuals should contact Sherri Gurnon at sgurnon@mansfieldma.com.
